NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Lions land between 22 and 28 in all major rankings

The Detroit Lions stumbled in Week 4, losing to the New Orleans Saints 34-29, and are now 1-3 on the season heading into the bye week. After yet another disappointing loss, the Lions have once again fallen into the national rankings.

Let’s take a closer look at where the Lions stand in the national eye and what the experts are saying.

USA Today: 25 (Previous 19)

“Sure, Matt Patricia, ‘there was a lot of work to do’ in Detroit. And now there’s a lot of damage control to do and a lot of winning to do … if you want to do a lot more work in 2021.” — Nate Davis

Touchdown Wire: 28 (Previous: 25)

“Well, Patricia’s record with the Lions is now 10-25-1. Jim Caldwell, Patricia’s predecessor, put up a 36-28 record in four seasons. The Lions would have to go 26-2 in their next 28 games for Patricia to beat Caldwell’s record after four full seasons.” — Doug Farrar

NFL: 24 (Previous: 22)

“The Lions are the first team since the 2011 Vikings to lose three of their first four games after holding double-digit leads in each of those losses. On Sunday, they jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Saints before surrendering five consecutive touchdown drives in an eventual 35-29 loss. It’s rinse-and-repeat in the Matt Patricia era. He is now 10-25-1 in his time in Detroit, and we’ve officially reached the stage where postgame availabilities with players are peppered with questions about the head coach’s viability in the big chair. The Lions are on their bye week, and if management wanted to make a change, it probably would have happened already. Patricia still has time to save his job … but the sands are slipping through the hourglass.” — Dan Hanzus

ESPN: 25 (Previous: 23)

“FPI chance to make playoffs: 5.1%– The Lions are in a bad place at the moment at 1-3 heading into their bye. They’re unable to stop the run, and they have a largely invisible pass rush and an offense with major inconsistencies. Detroit’s biggest hope is its October and November schedule, which features only one team (Indianapolis) with a winning record through four weeks. If Detroit can capitalize, it has a chance of being able to play games that matter in December. But the Lions have to improve a lot — a lot — between now and then for that to happen.” — Michael Rothstein

CBS Sports: 22 (Previous 20)

“The defense isn’t close to being good enough. The Matt Patricia watch is back on after the home loss to the Saints.” — Pete Prisco

Sports Illustrated: 26 (Previous: 23)

“If there’s good news here, it’s that the schedule softens a little over the month after the bye, so the Lions can build some momentum.” — Albert Breer

Sporting News: 24 (Previous: 19)

“The Lions were on to something when they led the Saints 14-0 in Week 4, only to see their defense quickly crumble again vs. both run and pass. With no running game, too, despite a deep committee and commitment, there’s simply too much on Matthew Stafford again to try to win games.” — Vinnie Iyer