NFL power rankings Week 5: Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants shine

The NFC East is certainly not least four weeks into the 2022 NFL season.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants all got impressive wins in NFL Week 4 on Sunday. The Eagles moved to 4-0 with their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, making them the only undefeated team left in the NFL.

The Cowboys (without quarterback Dak Prescott) beat the Washington Commanders to improve to 3-1. The Giants defeated the Chicago Bears to also move to 3-1.

The NFC East's top three teams are a combined 10-2 so far this season, easily the best mark for the top three teams in any division in the NFL. The NFC North's top three teams (Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears) and the AFC East's top three teams (Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets) are both a combined 8-4.

Check out how we rank the 32 teams in the NFL heading into Week 5 of the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Previous ranking in parenthesis.

NFL Week 5 odds:

32. Houston Texans (31)

Lost to Chargers, 34-24. The Texans, at 0-3-1, are now the only NFL team without a victory. When will they win their first game? Houston has the Jaguars, Raiders, Titans and Eagles on deck.

31. Carolina Panthers (30)

Lost to Cardinals, 26-16. Baker Mayfield and the Panthers have not looked good this season, but they have only been outscored by seven points in their four games so far in 2022.

30. Washington Commanders (24)

Lost to Cowboys, 25-10. The Commanders opened the season with a 28-22 win over the Jaguars. It's been tough sledding since with three straight ugly losses.

29. Pittsburgh Steelers (23)

Lost to Jets, 24-20. The Steelers brought in Kenny Pickett at QB on Sunday and it didn't really help. The rookie threw three picks in the loss to New York.

Story continues

NFL Week 5 picks, predictions:

28. New England Patriots (25)

Lost to Packers, 27-24 (OT). Maybe we should reward the Patriots for their close loss at Green Bay with their third-string QB. It just feels like it's going to be a long season in New England.

27. New Orleans Saints (22)

Lost to Vikings, 28-25. The Saints came oh-so-close to forcing OT with a long field goal attempt in London. This team has lost three straight and has been hit hard by injuries.

26. Las Vegas Raiders (32)

Beat Broncos, 32-23. Las Vegas finally got in the win column in Week 4. It might have a tough time following it up with another win at the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

25. Indianapolis Colts (16)

Lost to Titans, 24-17. The Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis is not off to a good start. The Colts only have 57 points so far this season, the fewest for any team that has played four games.

24. Detroit Lions (19)

Lost to Seahawks, 48-45. The Lions continue to put up a lot of points (140, the most in the league). Problem is, they have also allowed 141, also the most in the league.

NFL Week 5 schedule: How to watch Week 5 NFL games

23. New York Jets (29)

Beat Steelers, 24-20. Zach Wilson returned for New York and somehow led the Jets to a win in Pittsburgh. Interestingly, this team is 2-0 on the road and 0-2 at home.

22. Seattle Seahawks (28)

Beat Lions, 48-45. Geno Smith looked awfully good on Sunday in the win over the Lions. Problem is, everyone has looked good against Detroit's defense so far this season.

21. Atlanta Falcons (27)

Beat Browns, 23-20. Atlanta has two straight wins to move to 2-2, tied with the Buccaneers for the best record in the NFC South. They play at Tampa Bay on Sunday.

20. Tennessee Titans (26)

Beat Colts, 24-17. Let's give Tennessee some credit. After a rough 0-2 start, the Titans are 2-2 and tied for the AFC South lead ahead of a winnable game against the Commanders in Week 5.

Super Bowl odds: NFL Week 5 betting odds for every NFL team to win 2022-2023 Super Bowl

19. Chicago Bears (14)

Lost to Giants, 20-12. Not the result the team wanted against New York in Week 4, but Chicago is still a surprise at 2-2 on the season.

18. San Francisco 49ers (18)

The 49ers play the Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 4 and could see a night bump in the rankings with a victory. A San Francisco win would also put all four teams in the division at 2-2.

17. Denver Broncos (12)

Lost to Raiders, 32-23. Denver is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. Russell Wilson and company have the Colts at home in Week 5.

16. Arizona Cardinals (21)

Beat Panthers, 26-16. The Cardinals did not look good at all in the first half in Week 4. They looked like a completely different team in the second. Which team will show up against the undefeated Eagles in Week 5?

Report card: Arizona Cardinals find improvement in win over Carolina Panthers

15. Cleveland Browns (11)

Lost to Falcons, 23-20. The bad news? Cleveland loss to Atlanta. The good? The Browns are tied with the Ravens and the Bengals for the AFC North Division lead at 2-2.

14. Los Angeles Chargers (20)

Beat Texans, 34-24. It was against the Texans, but a win is a win. Perhaps playing Houston was exactly what Los Angeles needed to get back on track.

13. Jacksonville Jaguars (9)

Lost to Eagles, 29-21. The Jaguars got off to a quick start against the Eagles, but couldn't withstand Philadelphia's pressure. Still, a lot to like about what we are seeing from Jacksonville going forward.

12. Baltimore Ravens (7)

Lost to Bills, 23-20. Baltimore couldn't keep the lead against Buffalo at home, where, interestingly, the Ravens are 0-2 on the season. They get to host the Bengals in a Week 5 AFC North showdown.

For subscribers: NFL Week 4 winners and losers: Eagles pass tough test; Ravens can't finish games

11. Cincinnati Bengals (17)

Beat Dolphins, 27-15. We may have been two down on the defending AFC champions entering Week 4. Two straight wins have things looking way up in Cleveland.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5)

Loss to Chiefs, 41-31. The Buccaneers have dropped two straight games after their impressive 2-0 start, but have an opportunity to go on a run with the Falcons, Steelers and Panthers up the next three weeks.

9. New York Giants (15)

Beat Bears, 20-12. The Giants are somehow 3-1 on the season with their showdown against the Packers in London up next in Week 5.

8. Dallas Cowboys (13)

Beat Commanders, 25-10. Yes, Dak Prescott is the QB of the Cowboys, but Cooper Rush sure is doing a great job filling in right now. All he does is win.

Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys have made a move in our NFL power rankings before Week 5.

7. Minnesota Vikings (10)

Beat Saints, 28-25. The Vikings are 3-1 and yet we feel like their offense can still be so much better this season. They could be a very tough out in 2022.

6. Miami Dolphins (2)

Lost to Bengals, 27-15. The Tua Tagovailoa controversy hangs over this franchise. Still, Miami is 3-1 on the season.

NFL Week 5 odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/under for every Week 5 NFL game

5. Green Bay Packers (8)

Beat Patriots, 27-24 (OT). It wasn't pretty, but the Packers beat the Patriots in Week 4. We're not quite sold on this team yet, but 3-1 is 3-1.

4. Los Angeles Rams (6)

The Rams play the 49ers on Monday Night Football in a game that will have a big impact on the early-season NFC West standings.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (4)

Beat Buccaneers, 41-31. The Chiefs rebounded nicely from their loss to the Colts with a win against the Buccaneers, which included some trickery and special plays near the goal line.

2. Buffalo Bills (3)

Beat Ravens, 23-20. Are the Bills the class of the AFC? They might be after their come-from-behind win over the Ravens.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (1)

Beat Jaguars, 29-21. The only undefeated team in the NFL through four games. They feel like the most complete team in the NFL right now ahead of their Week 5 game against the Cardinals.

What changed?: NFL power rankings Week 4: Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars rise

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL power rankings Week 5: Ranking all 32 teams after Week 4 games