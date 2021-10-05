NFL power rankings, Week 5: A lot of winning at top sees Bills, Cardinals stand out

Once you get to the top of our power rankings this week, we’ll admit there were some tough decisions made. Some teams that won still found themselves dropping a spot… but we’ll take some credit for that.

With the way our poll lined up last week, a lot of teams from that top-10 won. In fact, all of them did aside from the Los Angeles Rams. That was tough loss for them which had some repercussions.

However, amongst all that winning, a few teams did stand out. Namely the Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals.

With that, here is Touchdown Wire’s power rankings heading into Week 5:

32. Houston Texans (1-3)

Texans quarterback Davis Mills Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 29

A 40-0 loss that somehow actually could’ve been worse? The Texans are in the basement for good reason.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4)

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Last week: 31

The Jaguars can’t manage a win and their coach cannot stay out of negative headlines still. In a rare instance, it’s the bench boss in Urban Meyer making the questionable decisions in Jacksonville.

But like last week when the Jags were kept out of the bottom by not being the Jets, they’re kept out this week by not being the Texans.

30. Detroit Lions (0-4)

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions . (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Last week: 28

The Lions were in a position to actually beat the Bears this week, even with some promising play from Chicago under center for once. But the Detroit offense needs to figure out those red zone woes.

29. New York Jets (1-3)

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh . (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Last week: 32

Congratulations to Jets head coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson on their first wins in the NFL. But they could have made it a lot easier on themselves and they barely squeaked this one out against a banged up Titans team in overtime.

28. Atlanta Falcons (1-3)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 25

The Falcons got four touchdown passes from quarterback Matt Ryan but that doesn’t erase what Washington did. In a 34-30 final, the Football Team rallied late and made the comeback thanks to some heroics and poor play from Atlanta.

27. New York Giants (1-3)

Giants running back Saquon Barkley Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 30

The Giants finally got their long-awaited first win of 2021 after some heartbreak and… plain out poor play early this season. But New York did so in style.

Quarterback Daniel Jones tossed for career-high 402 passing yards while running back Saquon Barkley took in the game-winning score on the road in overtime against the Saints. The G-Men rallied from trailing 21-10 in the final frame.

26. Chicago Bears (2-2)

Bears head coach Matt Nagy Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 27

The Bears got a win against the Lions, but as referenced, Detroit was almost trying to give them the victory with how bad they played. At least there were some signs of life from the Chicago offense with Justin Fields after switching play-callers… even if he might get sent back to the bench.

25. Philadelphia Eagles (1-3)

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 26

The Eagles lost to the Chiefs last week, running into a Kansas City team looking to take out their frustrations out on somebody. The Chiefs rolled with 42 points and the Eagles shot themselves in the foot with red zone penalties. But Philly QB Jalen Hurts did show some signs.

24. Miami Dolphins (1-3)

Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett

Last week: 22

The Dolphins have now lost three games in a row and essentially all of them have come without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa under center. That’s not to knock Jacoby Brissett like it’s all his fault, but Miami’s offense is inept at best right now.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 20

Without a late touchdown with about four minutes left, this score line would’ve looked even worse for the Steelers. Sure, that call on the blocked field goal doesn’t help, but the Pittsburgh offense just wasn’t pretty.

22. Minnesota Vikings (1-3)

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 18

In a game where both offenses didn’t look great throwing the ball, the Vikings did just enough to pull off the loss. Mike Zimmer’s seat is getting hot in Minnesota and a 14-7 loss to the Browns at home doesn’t help.

21. Washington Football Team (2-2)

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 24

The feel good story that just keeps getting better. Back playing his hometown Falcons, Washington quarterback upset Atlanta, making a late comeback, capping it by finding running back JD McKissic for the game-winning score late.

20. New England Patriots (1-3)

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 21

Speaking of homecomings, the Patriots held very tough in Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium. Had the weather been better, one wonders how close this game would’ve been, but the Pats were right there and missed the game-winning kick… granted it was from 56 yards out.

Still, New England’s record is 1-3. We have a long ways to go here.

19. Indianapolis Colts (1-3)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz

Last week: 23

Finally, a win for Carson Wentz. After dealing with ankle injuries early in his Colts career, his team topped the Dolphins 27-17 in a game that really wasn’t even that close. Miami didn’t show up until late.

18. New Orleans Saints (2-2)

Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 16

Last week we asked one thing: Will the real Saints would please stand up? Well, they listened. New Orleans let the lowly Giants into their house and take a late, comeback win. Even tougher considering it was the first game actually in New Orleans this season.

17. Denver Broncos (3-1)

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio . (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Last week: 15

The worst-case scenario happened for the Broncos in Week 4. After facing some bottom-feeders to start the year, they finally played a team not there. Denver wasn’t close, losing 23-7 to the Ravens. Broncos coach Vic Fangio is mad about the Ravens running the ball late, but he probably should worry about his own team if we’re being honest.

16. Carolina Panthers (3-1)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold . (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Last week: 17

The Panthers finally showed some cracks in them in their first loss of the season against their toughest opponent thus far. Carolina did still show some positive signs in their 36-28 loss to the Cowboys, even if 14 of their points came in the fourth quarter while down in the 36-28 final, but they did have a halftime lead.

15. Cincinnati Bengals (3-1)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Last week: 19

For facing the Jaguars, a low-ranked team… the Bengals certainly made things interesting. Going down 14-0 early at home is a tough loss but Cincy shook it off, to their credit, taking the 24-21 win. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a pretty ridiculous stat line, at least. Burrow was 25-for-32 passing with 348 yards and two touchdowns.

14. Tennessee Titans (2-2)

Derrick Henry, of the Tennessee Titans

Last week: 12

This ranking is not about the Titans players on offense that did play. Running back Derrick Henry got his and quarterback Ryan Tannehill had some late heroics. This Tennessee defense, though? What a concern. Even if Julio Jones and AJ Brown played, they aren’t lining up there.

13. San Francisco 49ers (2-2)

49ers quarterback Trey Lance Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 13

Due to injury, Trey Lance took over for Jimmy Garoppolo. This Seahawks still flexed their power and recovered from a strong start from the Niners.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (3-1)

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 11

The Raiders once again showed out well in the second half until late. But in the end, it was too little, too late against the Chargers on Monday Night Football. Las Vegas would benefit from starting game better.

11. Seattle Seahawks (1-2)

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 14

The Seahawks start slow out of the gate but Russell Wilson decided he wanted the win this too much for the Niners to handle. Wilson win his 100th game as a starting quarterback after going three-and-out five times to start this one.

10. Kansas City Chiefs (2-2)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes\. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Last week: 9

We’ll preface the next few: A couple of teams that won might drop a spot. That’s simple because just about every team in our top-10 did win (we’ll take credit for knowing they were good before it was cool).

Starting that off is the Chiefs, who, as usual, looked on fire offensively. QB Patrick Mahomes scored five times, but this red zone defense might have gotten worse.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (3-1)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 8

The Chargers could have made this an uneventful Monday Night Football this week/ Instead, they let the Raiders get back within shouting distancing.

8. Los Angeles Rams (3-1)

=Rams head coach Sean McVay Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 1

Sorry, Rams fans. Your team picked a heck of a week to get beaten up by the Cardinals. Los Angeles probably won’t drop any further down in our poll this season… but being routed in Week 4 was simply some pretty bad timing for power rankings. As referenced, several other teams looked good.

7. Dallas Cowboys (3-1)

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 7

The Cowboys took down an early-season favorite for the NFL’s best defense, the Panthers. In fact, they put a big hurtin’ on them. Carolina found a way to keep things interesting late against the Dallas defense but the game was mostly finished.

6. Baltimore Ravens (3-1)

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh speaks with quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 6

Running the ball on the last play aside, the Ravens did beat a 3-0 team, albeit was the Broncos. Jury is still out on how talented they are. Baltimore did let Lamar Jackson flash his arm against Denver.

5. Cleveland Browns (3-1)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 5

Baker Mayfield did not have his best game for the Browns. However, everyone else did. The rushing attack looked good while the defense held the Vikings to seven points in a one-score win.

4. Green Bay Packers (3-1)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Last week: 4

The Packers were fortunate that a blocked kick did not go the Steelers’ way just before halftime. But regardless, the Pack looked to be the much better side in a 27-17 game the ended up not looking that close. Pittsburgh is a reeling the and Green Bay should’ve won this one like they did.

3. Arizona Cardinals (4-0)

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 10

The Cardinals have arrived in our top three. They needed a convincing win and they got it, on the road, in Los Angeles against the Rams. And it wasn’t even just a win, it was a statement victory, putting up 465 total yards on a good Rams defense.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Last week: 2

It wasn’t the prettiest win for the Buccaneers, but there was a lot of emotion in this one for their main man, Tom Brady, in his return to New England. What certainly played a part was an ugly day weather wise, but the defending champs got the job done.

1. Buffalo Bills (3-1)

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 3

Who were those Bills playing in that Week 1 loss to the Steelers? Couldn’t be these guys, who’ve been smoking absolutely everyone in their path the past three weeks in essentially every phase of the game.

Their true test as our No. 1 ranked team will come in Week 5 against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

1

1