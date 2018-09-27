NFL Power Rankings – Week 4

NFL Power Rankings – Week 4Yahoo SportsSeptember 27, 2018, 11:46 PM GMTWeek 4 NFL Power RankingsWho’s up, who’s down? Frank Schwab surveys the NFL landscape each week.Week 4 NFL Power RankingsWho’s up, who’s down? Frank Schwab surveys the NFL landscape each week. 32. Arizona Cardinals (0-3, LW: 31)Now that the Bills have won a game, there’s little doubt this is the worst team in football. (Josh Rosen) 31. San Francisco 49ers (1-2, LW: 20)The 49ers were 1-10 last season before Jimmy Garoppolo started. The 49ers might not be that bad this year without Garoppolo, but they’re going to be bad. Just a crushing blow. (Jimmy Garoppolo) 30. Oakland Raiders (0-3, LW: 27)Oakland keeps letting teams off the hook. Whatever the reason, it’s a bad trend. It’s at least promising the Raiders aren’t getting blown out. (Jordy Nelson) 29. Houston Texans (0-3, LW: 23)With Hue Jackson getting a win and Dirk Koetter starting the season fast, it’s possible Bill O’Brien now has the hottest seat among all NFL coaches. He can’t blame a Deshaun Watson injury for the 0-3 start. (J.J. Watt) 28. Buffalo Bills (1-2, Last week: 32)It’s hard to believe the team we saw get blown out the first six quarters of the season suddenly did a 180. But the Bills destroyed a very good Vikings team on the road. (Josh Allen) 27. New York Jets (1-2, LW: 25)Lost in Baker-mania last Thursday was that Sam Darnold could have made it all moot by playing just a little better. (Isaiah Crowell) 26. Cleveland Browns (1-1-1, LW: 30)If Hue Jackson had his way, Baker Mayfield still would not have made his NFL debut. And the Browns would likely be 0-3. (Baker Mayfield) 25. Detroit Lions (1-2, LW: 29)Only 13 days passed between the Lions getting blown out by the Jets on the opening Monday night, and them pounding the Patriots on Sunday. Don’t ever think you have the NFL figured out. (Kerryon Johnson) 24. New York Giants (1-2, LW: 28)Eli Manning went 25-of-29 for 297 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against a good Texans defense. Manning, and the Giants, really needed that. (Saquon Barkley) 23. Dallas Cowboys (1-2, LW: 19)Only one Cowboys receiver has more than 100 yards receiving. That’s Cole Beasley, at 132. No offense to Beasley, but he shouldn’t be the No. 1 receiver for an NFL team. (Cole Beasley) 22. Seattle Seahawks (1-2, LW: 26)Something absolutely in the Seahawks’ favor: Their schedule is much, much easier than it looked a few weeks ago. The Seahawks probably should go 4-0 against the 49ers and Cardinals this season. (Earl Thomas) 21. Indianapolis Colts (1-2, LW: 21)The Colts are playing very well, despite their 1-2 record. You get the feeling that Frank Reich is getting the most out of the talent on hand. (Anthony Walker) 20. Tennessee Titans (2-1, LW: 22)The Titans’ defense has been a nice surprise. Tennessee’s offense will have to play better, and a lot of that revolves around Marcus Mariota getting healthy, but it’s easier to work on those issues at 2-1. (Marcus Mariota) 19. Atlanta Falcons (1-2, LW: 10)According to NFL.com, Matt Ryan’s 148.1 rating Sunday was the highest ever in a loss during the Super Bowl era. (Julio Jones) 18. Washington Redskins (2-1, LW: 24)How can you reconcile the horrendous Week 2 home performance against the Colts with what we saw from Washington in Week 3 against the Packers? You wouldn’t even know that was the same team in both games. (D.J. Swearinger) 17. Chicago Bears (2-1, LW: 18)Mitchell Trubisky is still missing way too many easy passes. Maybe he always will. The offensive struggles are why the Bears aren’t higher on this list. The defense is really good, however. (Mitchell Trubisky) 16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1, LW: 11)Ryan Fitzpatrick should get the Week 4 start and, unless Fitzpatrick has another NFC player of the week performance (can’t rule it out, since he has two this season already), Jameis Winston after the Week 5 bye. (Ryan Fitzpatrick) 15. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1-1, LW: 17)The play by Ben Roethlisberger near the end of Monday night’s game, avoiding the rush and throwing across his body to get the first down, was incredible. (Vance McDonald) 14. Cincinnati Bengals (2-1, LW: 12)Let’s start with the obvious: If A.J. Green is out for any significant amount of time with a groin injury, the Bengals offense might be in trouble. (Giovani Bernard) 13. Denver Broncos (2-1, LW: 9)It seems like next Monday night’s home game against the Chiefs is a crossroads. Either the Broncos will be 3-1 with a couple division wins in their pocket, or 2-2 and we’ll look at their wins — at home against the Seahawks and Raiders by four combined points — with a little more skepticism. (Von Miller) 12. New Orleans Saints (2-1, LW: 16)What Drew Brees did on Sunday was simply incredible. But for the second time in three weeks, the Saints defense was terrible. It’s strange because it’s basically the same group that was very good last season. (Getty Images) 11. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2, LW: 8)There’s no shame in losing to the Chiefs and Rams, who are a combined 6-0 and looking fantastic. But it’s also of little comfort to the Chargers, who find themselves once again digging out of an early-season hole. (Mike Williams) 10. Baltimore Ravens (2-1, LW: 14)Ravens vs. Steelers is always pretty good entertainment. Now that the Steelers picked themselves up off the mat and got a win, the Week 4 showdown should be even more interesting than usual. (Za’Darius Smith) 9. Miami Dolphins (3-0, LW: 15)Don’t worry Dolphins fans, your team gets a chance to prove it’s for real next week at New England. 8. Minnesota Vikings (1-1-1, LW: 2)Sunday’s beatdown by Buffalo was an eye-opener. (Adam Thielen) 7. Green Bay Packers (1-1-1, LW: 7)Mike Pettine was brought in as defensive coordinator to replace Dom Capers, who Packers fans complained about constantly. In three games the Packers have given up 23, 29 and 31 points against the Chicago, Minnesota and Washington offenses. It’s not a great start. (Aaron Rodgers) 6. New England Patriots (1-2, LW: 5)A quick note on the order this week: It’s insane to try and logically order this madness right now. That’s why the Patriots are still here. (Bill Belichick) 5. Carolina Panthers (2-1, LW: 13)Christian McCaffrey had 184 yards on 28 carries Sunday. Let’s just appreciate how good McCaffrey is, and worry about him holding up with that type of usage another day. (Christian McCaffrey and Cam Newton) 4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1, LW: 3)It’s impossible to believe that the Blake Bortles we saw play so well against the Patriots and the Bortles that averaged 4.6 yards per attempt and led his team to six points at home against the Titans on Sunday is even the same guy. (Blake Bortles) 3. Philadelphia Eagles (2-1, LW: 6)For a first game back, that was just fine for Carson Wentz. He went 25-of-37 for 255 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He moved around well and the Eagles have to feel like it will only get better. (Carson Wentz) 2. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0, LW: 4)At this moment, if every NFL player became a free agent and every team had a full salary cap to use, who would command the highest contract? Is it possible the answer is Patrick Mahomes?(Kareem Hunt) 1. Los Angeles Rams (3-0, LW: 1)Injuries are the only thing that can derail the Rams in the NFC West, and maybe in the NFC as a whole. But the injuries to cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib are a big deal. (Cooper Kupp)