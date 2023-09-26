NFL power rankings Week 4: Ravens stumble, new No. 1 team takes over

The first quarter of the NFL season is upon us, with Week four set to get underway with a Thursday night matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

Week 3 featured several huge upsets, including the Indianapolis Colts traveling to Baltimore to knock off the undefeated Ravens.

With preparation for all 32 NFL teams underway, here are updated NFL Power Rankings for Week 4 via @Thacover2NFL.

Chicago could hit the reset button on everyone, including the quarterback.

A 70-20 beatdown to the Dolphins could have lasting ramifications.

30. Panthers (0-3)

Bryce Young never had these problems at Alabama.

The are suffering from their own delusion and should have called Carson Wentz immediately after Aaron Rodgers went down.

28.Houston Texans (1-2)

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is the third player in NFL history to have at least 900 passing yards in his first three starts. He has four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Up next: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

27.Arizona Cardinals (1-2)

Joshua Dobbs’ 82 attempts are 30th among starters, but he’s completing 72 percent of those passes, which ranks fourth in the league.

Up next: at San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

26.New York Giants (1-2)

Quarterback Daniel Jones threw the ball 32 times and had 137 passing yards Sunday.

Up next: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

25.Minnesota Vikings (0-3)

Minnesota is 0-3 despite quarterback Kirk Cousins being on pace for 6,091 yards and 51 touchdowns this year.

Cousins leads the league in passing yards (1,075) and passing touchdowns (nine).

Up next: at Carolina Panthers, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

24.Tennessee Titans (1-2)

Up next: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown those six interceptions on 94 pass attempts, which ranks 18th in the league.

Garoppolo is in the concussion protocol.

Up next: at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

22.New England Patriots

Mac Jones is second in the league in passing attempts (125) despite having Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott on the roster.

Up next: at Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

21.Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

Anthony Richardson will turn after missing the matchup against the Ravens.

Up next: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

20.Washington Commanders (2-1)

Up next: at Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Bijan Robinson has been must-see TV.

Up next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET

18. Los Angeles Rams (1-2)

On Monday night against Cincinnati, Stafford was sacked six times in the loss.

Up next: at Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

17. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)

Up next: vs. Atlanta Falcons in London, Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET

16.Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

Justin Herbert went 40-for-47 for 405 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a much needed win over the Raiders.

Up next: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

15.Cincinnati Bengals (1-2)

Burrow threw for 259 yards, no touchdowns, one interception in a gutty win over the Rams.

Up next: at Tennessee Titans, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

14.Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

Tampa loss to the undefeated Eagles, but proved they are a team to watch as long as Baker Mayfield is efficient.

Up next: at New Orleans Saints, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)

Quarterback Kenny Pickett was 16-for-28 for 235 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Las Vegas.

Up next: at Houston Texans, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

12. Cleveland Browns (2-1

Deshaun Watson had his best game in a Browns uniform, logging a 123.4 passer rating in the win over the Titans.

Up next: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

11.Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love leads the NFL in air yards per attempt (10.6) and is in the league’s top 10 in EPA per dropback (.15) according to TruMedia.

Up next: vs. Detroit Lions, Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET

10.New Orleans Saints (2-1)

Quarterback Derek Carr is out, but Alvin Kamara is coming to the rescue.

Up next: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

9.Seattle Seahawks (2-1)

Up next: at New York Giants, Monday, 8:25 p.m. ET

8.Detroit Lions (2-1)

Jared Goff is fifth in the league in passing yards (819) and sixth in passer rating (101.6).

Up next: at Green Bay Packers, Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET

7. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

Lamar Jackson had over 200 yards passing and 100-yards rushing in the Week 3 upset loss to the Colts.

Up next: at Cleveland Browns, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

6. Buffalo Bills (2-1)

Josh Allen had his best performance of the season and Buffalo has a huge matchup with Miami looming.

Up next: vs. Miami Dolphins, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

5. Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

Arizona got physical with the Dallas defense and Dak Prescott couldn’t finish in the end.

Up next: vs. New England Patriots, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

4. Kansas City Chiefs (2-1)

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 41-0 lead Sunday before exiting with almost five minutes left in the third quarter.

Up next: at New York Jets, Sunday, 8:25 p.m. ET

3.San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is second in the league in yards per attempt (8.1) and fourth in passer rating (106.3) through three games.

Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

2. Philadelphia Eagles (3-0)

The Eagles are dominant and still performing as if it’s the preseason and they’re working to build chemistry at key positions.

Up next: vs. Washington Commanders, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

1. Miami Dolphins (3-0)

Miami hung 70 on the Broncos and actually eased up at the end, trying not to score 100 points.

Up next: at Buffalo Bills, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

