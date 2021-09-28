NFL power rankings, Week 4: The top spots quickly become jumbled

With a couple of the top teams from our previous power rankings squaring off against one another, our latest have now become all jumbled around with changes in the top-10.

That was highlighted by our No. 1 from Week 2, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, visiting the No. 2 Los Angeles Rams.

And then matchups aside, we saw heroics from the likes of the Baltimore Ravens to go along with some dominating efforts by the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns.

With that, here is Touchdown Wire’s power rankings heading into Week 4:

32. New York Jets (0-3)

Last week: 32

The Jets have lost a dozen games in a row in the month of September. The Broncos didn't need to do much and still shutout the Jets. If things don't turn around in New York, questions about Zach Wilson being ruined, already, will start. He had two interceptions and was sacked five times.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3)

Last week: 31

The kickoff return for a touchdown was pretty sweet, we'll give the Jaguars that. But that's almost a... fluky score. Without that, it's a blowout loss to the Cardinals, even if Trevor Lawrence (who had four turnovers) thinks his team should have won.

30. New York Giants (0-3)

Last week: 30

Keeping the Giants out of the bottom of the barrel is some successes found by running back Saquon Barkley. He did get into the end zone, and to the Giants' credit, they've kept their losses close. But all they've got to show for it is... three Ls.

29. Houston Texans (1-1)

Last week: 27

All in all, Davis Mills didn't look that terrible in his first-career start. He had a nice connection with Brandin Cooks. Too bad his team established zero complementary rushing attack for him. The Panthers might be the surprise of the NFL as well. We won't beat up Houston too bad for this loss, but it wasn't pretty.

28. Detroit Lions (0-3)

Last week: 29

The Lions lost to a NFL record from Justin Tucker and kudos to him for hitting it. But Detroit got hosed with the play-clock decision after the Lions kept it close with a good team all game. That 36-yards they gave up on fourth-down would have avoided all this.

27. Chicago Bears (1-2)

Last week: 24

Rightfully so, Bears head coach Matt Nagy deserves some criticism after losing 26-6 to the Browns. Cleveland is a good team, but Chicago was in no position to win this one with how unprepared the offense looked with rookie QB Justin Fields.

26. Philadelphia Eagles (1-2)

Last week: 25

The Eagles defense came to play early, even forcing a fumble in the end zone for a score. It was 20-7 at half, even though it could've been worse... like it was at the final whistle: The Cowboys up 41-21.

25. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

Last week: 28

The Falcons didn't have the most impressive win considering it was against the Giants. But when they had to show up, they came to play. A 72-yard game-tying drive was followed by a clutch sack by Atlanta's defense to force a punt. The ensuing drive ended with a Younghoe Koo game-winning kick from 40.

24. Washington Football Team (1-2)

Last week: 20

Washington was blown out by the Bills and even though they scored 21, it wasn't even really that close. The Football Team should start to worry about their defense.

23. Indianapolis Colts (0-3)

Last week: 22

Carson Wentz was not healthy but still gave it a go. Kudos to him for that. The Indianapolis offense still faltered too much in the red zone in their 25-16 loss to the Titans. Being held to two field goals made the difference.

22. Miami Dolphins (1-2)

Last week: 23

A one slot raise? It's hard not to have a soft spot for a team that gets a game-tying drive in with their backup quarterback (Jacoby Brissett). Overtime did not go the Dolphins' way against the Raiders, but what an effort in tying the game with two seconds left.

21. New England Patriots (1-2)

Last week: 18

To the Patriots' credit, do we even really know who the real Saints are? A confusing bunch early in the year. But that doesn't take away from New England's rookie QB Mac Jones throwing three picks in the 28-13 loss.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2)

Last week: 16

Most knew of the Ben Roethlisberger and offensive line concerns the Steelers had prior to the season. Somehow those didn't pop up in Week 1, but have the past two games. Both of those outings have looked rough, and especially so against the Bengals on Sunday.

19. Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)

Last week: 26

Joe Burrow's knee looked just fine running the ball and scoring three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over the Steelers. Oh, and that Ja'Marr Chase can catch the ball all of a sudden. With the Jaguars en route next, the Bengals look to be a pretty good spot.

18. Minnesota Vikings (1-2)

Last week: 21 After losing to tough ones in their first two games, the Vikings didn't overreact and really cruised against the Seahawks, 30-17.

17. Carolina Panthers (3-0)

Last week: 19

The Panthers, especially on defense, look legit after starting with a trio of wins in 2021. However, we'll have to see how they handle injuries moving forward.

16. New Orleans Saints (2-1)

Last week: 17

The jury is still out on Jameis Winston a bit. He wasn't asked to do a ton once again against the Patriots, but a win and two touchdown passes in New England is a good day at the office.

15. Denver Broncos (3-0)

Last week: 15

The most exciting thing to see in Week 4 is how the Broncos do. They have the Ravens next week after starting the year against the Giants, Jaguars, and Jets.

14. Seattle Seahawks (1-2)

Last week: 8

After a certain point, the Seahawks weren't even in their game against the Vikings. Not only did Seattle only have 81 yards in the second half, kicker Jason Myers even snapped his streak of 37-straight fields game.

13. San Francisco 49ers (2-1)

Last week: 9

The 49ers played well against the Packers but still left just enough time on the clock for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Granted, who would have thought they did? But the 49ers did snap the ball way too quickly on one of their late plays. Let the clock bleed and they win.

12. Tennessee Titans (2-1)

Last week: 13

Derrick Henry cruised with 113 yards on the ground and Ryan Tannehill was a bit of a mixed back. Three touchdown passes is spoiled a bit by two interceptions for the quarterback. Still a solid divisional win over the Colts.

11. Las Vegas Raiders (3-0)

Last week: 19

The Raiders did let the Dolphins hang around, but we have a third-straight win for them and another strong outing from quarterback Derek Carr to go along with it. Hard to argue that they're not inching closer toward being amongst the top-10 teams.

10. Arizona Cardinals (3-0)

Last week: 11

A win and 3-0 for the first time since 2015 for the Cardinals. But it did take a bit of a rally effort against the Jaguars. Good teams do still win during tough games and the Cards pulled that off.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)

Last week: 3

The Chiefs in last place in the AFC West? What is going on in the NFL? There is certainly room for improvement here now, including from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Sending good vibes out to Kansas City coach Andy Reid, regardless of game outcomes.

8. Los Angeles Chargers (2-1)

Last week: 12

The Chargers are a few tough calls against the Cowboys in Week 2 from being 3-0. Those fortunes changes against the Chiefs as a late-game effort led by quarterback Justin Herbert was the difference.

7. Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

Last week: 10

An interception score for Trevon Diggs was too much for the Eagles as the Cowboys won by 20.... three touchdowns by Dak Prescott helps, too. Plus, Mike McCarthy's time management continues to make us smile.

6. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

Last week: 7

We leveled a bit with the Lions that a missed penalty probably helped the Ravens win here. But they still deserve a lot of credit. Justin Tucker's record-setting 66-yard kick was just as ridiculous as Lamar Jackson converting on 4th-and-19 to extend that drive. And for the haters: Jackson did so with his arm, not his legs.

5. Cleveland Browns (2-1)

Last week: 5

The Bears might've made the job easy for the Browns this week, but no one can take away nine sacks from a defense. That was highlighted by Myles Garrett's franchise-record 4.5 sacks. Top-five is elite status, but the top-four teams are just too much for the Browns to jump just yet.

6. Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Last week: 6 How did Rodgers still have time to win this game against the 49ers? There were some questionable decisions from him on a couple of drives prior to the game winner, but what an elite effort to win with only 37 seconds left and no timeouts.

3. Buffalo Bills (2-1)

Last week: 4

It wasn't the toughest competitions against a backup QB for the entire game in Week 2 against the Dolphins and then versus a lacking Washington defense in Week 3. Still, you can't really dock a team for blowing out opponents in back-to-back games.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0)

Last week: 1

The Buccaneers ran into perhaps the only team that might be better than them in Week 3, the Rams. Even in the loss with a depleted secondary, the Bucs still looked good. Tom Brady has 1,087 passing yards and you might have heard, he is not young.

1. Los Angeles Rams (3-0)

Last week: 2

You beat the top dog, you deserve to be the king of the castle, right? Well it's more than deserved by the Rams, who look ready to roll the NFL with Matthew Stafford. The QB is playing at an early-season MVP pace.

