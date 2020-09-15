NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Lions in bottom third after heartbreaking loss to Bears

After a heartbreaking Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions saw a drop in most, but not all, national NFL power rankings.

Let’s take a look at where the Lions stand in the national eye.

USA Today: 23 (Previous 20)

“RB Adrian Peterson tends to make a good first impression, averaging 88.8 rushing yards when debuting for the five NFL teams he’s played for.” — Nate Davis

Touchdown Wire: 26 (Previous: 23)

“When Matt Prater hit a 44-yard field goal late in the third quarter, the Lions had a 23-6 lead over the Bears. Then, Detroit’s defense allowed three fourth-quarter passing touchdowns to Mitchell Trubisky, who looked about as accurate as a busted sprinkler in the first half. The real killer in Matthew Stafford’s attempt to come back from a 27-23 deficit was an easy dropped pass by rookie running back D’Andre Swift with 11 seconds left in the game. Heartbreak, thy name is Detroit.” — Doug Farrar

NFL: 28 (Previous: 30)

“Just a horrendous setback for the Lions, who melted down in the fourth quarter and allowed a Bears team led by Mitchell Trubisky to steal a win in the opener at Ford Field. According to Next Gen Stats, Detroit’s win probability was at 98.3 percent late in the fourth quarter, but the Lions — man, the Lions — they’re just one of those teams that always finds a way. Allowing Trubisky to throw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter was bad; D’Andre Swift’s egregious drop as he backpedaled into the end zone in the final seconds was supernatural in its ghoulishness. These are the rare types of stomach-punch losses that can submarine an entire season.” — Dan Hanzus

ESPN: 25 (Previous: 28)

“Best rookie debut: RG Jonah Jackson. This is largely due to usage. First-rounder Jeff Okudah didn’t play. Second-rounder D’Andre Swift dropped a game-winning touchdown pass. Fifth-rounder Quintez Cephus caught only three of 10 targets. Third-rounder Julian Okwara and sixth-rounder John Penisini didn’t record a stat. But Jackson played the entire game for the Lions, who ran the ball well — gaining 138 rushing yards. Matthew Stafford was sacked only once (although Jackson might have been the culprit on allowing the sack) and largely had time to throw. It’s something to build on for Jackson for sure.” — Michael Rothstein

CBS Sports: 26 (Previous 24)

“Much like last season, they blew a good lead in the opener. The defense made Mitch Trubisky look good. That’s not a good look.” — Pete Prisco

Sports Illustrated: 24 (Previous: 22)

“D’Andre Swift, man. That can’t be how anyone pictures their first NFL game going. But for some of his teammates who’ve been around the block, and those poor fans, it must have felt sadly familiar and predictable to lose in that fashion. Some people are bullish on a Matthew Stafford–led turnaround under Matt Patricia, but they aren’t good enough to give away games.” — Mitch Goldich

Sporting News: 30 (Previous: 27)

“The Leos are usually the ones making the fourth-quarter save with Stafford, but instead their defense continued to melt down, which now has Matt Patricia at 9-23 and not looking like he will last another season.” — Vinnie Iyer