NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Eagles fall after latest loss; Ravens reign supreme

We’ve entered the final week of the regular season, and the Baltimore Ravens have firmly established themselves as the best team in the NFL after dismantling the Miami Dolphins, 56-19.

San Francisco is the No. 1 overall seed after a 28-10 win over Washington, coupled with the Eagles loss.

At the same time, Dallas is firmly entrenched as the No. 2 seed after a controversial win over Detroit on Saturday night.

Buffalo, Indianapolis, Houston, Jacksonville, and Pittsburgh all maintained their playoff hopes in the AFC.

In contrast, the Rams, Saints, Seahawks, Buccaneers, and Vikings maintained some hope for a Wild Card slot heading into the regular season finales.

With the Week 18 melodrama set to begin, here are the final NFL Power Rankings of the season and the first Power Rankings of 2024.

Dec 31, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers (2-14) dropped to 0-9 on the road and were held scoreless for the first time since losing to the Falcons in Week 12 of the 2002 season.

To make matters worse, team owner David Tepper was caught on camera appearing to throw a drink into the crowd near the end of the game, with general manager Scott Fitterer standing nearby.

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington (4-12) has lost seven games in a row, and second-year quarterback Sam Howell added to his NFL leading 18th and 19th interceptions of the season.

With the Cardinals win, the Commanders could be in line to draft as high as second.

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) pressures New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) who threw and interception on this play.

Bailey Zappe finished 16 of 26 for 209 yards and also scored on an 18-yard run, but it wasn’t enough as New England (4-12) will finish with their most losses since going 2-14 in 1992.

The Patriots are also on target for the fewest wins in coach Bill Belichick’s tenure, which he opened with a 5-11 record in 2000.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) on the sideline late during the fourth quarter of their loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas., Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

Rookie quarterback Will Levis injured his foot with the the Titans down 17, and Ryan Tannehill entered, throwing for 168 yards and no touchdowns as Tennessee (5-11) fell to Houston for the second time in three weeks.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said he doesn’t think the injury to Levis is “too serious” but that he’d know more Monday.

Former Texans star DeAndre Hopkins had seven receptions for 72 yards for the Titans, while Derrick Henry had 12 carries for 42 yards after being held to 9 yards on 16 carries by the Texans two weeks ago.

East Rutherford, NJ — December 31, 2023 — Tyrod Taylor of the Giants is chased by Jordan Fuller of the Rams in the second half. The Los Angeles Rams edged the New York Giants 26-25 on December 31, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

The Giants (5-11) had a shot at an upset when Gunner Olszewski scored on a 94-yard punt return to get New York within one point with 3:27 to play.

Tyrod Taylor missed a wide-open Saquon Barkley on a rollout to the right, and the New York Giants lost their third straight game, 26-25 to the Rams at SoFi Stadim.

Taylor threw for 319 yards in his first start since replacing Tommy DeVito, including an 80-yard scoring catch-and-run to Darius Slayton.

Dec 31, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick (2) looks to pass in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

In a matchup of backup quarterbacks, the Chargers (5-11) went with Easton Stick for a third straight start after the injury to Justin Herbert, and the results were the same, losing their fourth straight game.

Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

James Conner ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 32 seconds remaining and Kyler Murray threw three TD passes for Arizona, rallying the Cardinals from a 15-point deficit, to shock the Eagles, 35-31 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon returned to Philadelphia and got his biggest win yet in his first season as Arizona’s coach.

Murray finished 25 of 31 for 232 yards and, he was able to overcome a 99-yard pick-6 by Sydney Brown early in the second quarter. James Conner was outstanding, rushing for 128 yards on 26 carries.

Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian (14) is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets dropped to 6-10 on the season, losing 37-20 to a Browns team led by quarterback Joe Flacco.

In what can only be described as karma, the quarterback needy Jets chose not to re-sign the 15-year veteran after he spent three seasons in New York — and after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in Week 1.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders (7-9) loss for the first time in three weeks, and were promptly eliminated from the AFC’s tight playoff race after a 23-20 loss to the Colts.

Aidan O’Connell was 30 of 47 with 299 yards and two TDs, both to Davante Adams who had 13 receptions for 126 yards in the loss.

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft thanks to the Panthers loss, and Justin Fields took another step towards solidifying his status as the franchise quarterback.

Fields threw for 268 yards with a touchdown pass and a rushing TD and Bears dealt the Falcons’ postseason hopes a big blow, beating Atltanta 37-17.

DJ Moore finished with nine catches for 159 yards and a touchdown, and Khalil Herbert ran for 124 yards and a score.

Dec 31, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta was looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017 — and with coach Arthur Smith’s future in question — the Falcons (7-9) were blown out, 37-17 on the road by Chicago (7-9).

Taylor Heinicke threw for 163 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. He scrambled 24 yards for a TD early in the fourth quarter to cut it to 27-17 before exiting with an ankle injury.

Dec 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) looks to hand the ball off to running back Ty Chandler (32) against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins was back, but only in the capacity of leading the SKOL chant, and it wasn’t enough as Green Bay jumped out to a 23-3 lead over Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Green Bay Packers 8-8

Dec 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers have won two games in a row and remain in the NFC playoff picture after defeating the Vikings.

Jordan Love was 14-20 passing in the first half, for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Dec 31, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) suffered a loss on Sunday against New Orleans, but the Bucs can still earn third straight division crown by beating Carolina in Week 18.

Seattle Seahawks 8-8

Dec 31, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle allowed 202 yards rushing and 468 total yards as Pittsburgh became the sixth straight opponent to rush for at least 135 yards against the Seahawks.

Seattle (8-8) had its two-game win streak snapped and will need a victory and a lot of help in Week 18 to make the postseason.

Geno Smith threw for 290 yards and a 12-yard touchdown to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first half. Kenneth Walker III added 53 yards rushing and a 13-yard touchdown in the first half, but the Seahawks were held to three field goals in the second half in the 30-23 loss.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) walks off the field after a stalled drive in the third quarter during a Week 17 NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won, 25-17.

Jake Browning finished with 197 yards passing and a touchdown. Joe Mixon ran for 65 yards and had the TD reception, but it wasn’t enough as the Bengals were eliinated from playoff contention with a 25-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Denver Broncos 8-8

Dec 31, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) runs the ball under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) and linebacker Nick Niemann (31) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive results were the same, but Denver rode a stout defense and timely plays to defeat the Chargers 16-9 in the first game since Russell Wilson was demoted for onfield performance, and contract related issues.

Jarrett Stidham threw for 224 yards and a touchdown during his first start, as the Broncos (8-8) forced one turnover and held the Chargers to 2-of-11 on third down.

New Orleans Saints 8-8

Dec 31, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA;New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) drops back against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr threw for 2 touchdowns and the Saints defeated the Buccaneers, 23-13, moving into a tie in the NFC South standings.

New Orleans (8-8) intercepted Baker Mayfield twice and also forced two fumbles.

If the Bucs lose to the Panthers, the winner of the season finale between the Saints and Atlanta Falcons (7-9) in New Orleans will win the NFC South and host a playoff game the following week.

Pittsburgh Steelers 9-7

Dec 31, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh used a dominating run-game featuring Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren and a handful of clutch throws from Mason Rudolph to keep their playoff hopes alive with a matchup against the top ranked Ravens looming.

Harris rushed for a season-high 122 yards and the Steelers came away with a 30-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Mike Tomlin’s team finished with 202 yards rushing and a season-high 468 total yards. Pittsburgh was the sixth straight opponent to rush for at least 135 yards against the Seahawks.

Jacksonville Jaguars 9-7

Jacksonville played without quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but benefited from battling the lowly Carolina Panthers, as Travis Etienne scored twice, including on the longest run of his professional career, and the Jaguars ended a four-game skid with a 26-0 shutout of the woeful Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The Jaguars (9-7) won for the first time in December — and with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) watching from the sideline — to set up a finale at rival Tennessee that will help decide the AFC South.

Indianapolis Colts 9-7

Dec 31, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball while Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Taylor ran for a season-high 96 yards and one score, Gardner Minshew finished 15 of 23 with 224 yards, no turnovers and two 50+ yard completions as the Colts inched closer to their first playoff berth since 2020.

A win in Week 18 along with a Jaguars loss at Tennessee, would hand the Colts their first division crown since 2014.

Houston Texans 9-7

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas., Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

C.J. Stroud threw for 213 yards and a touchdown in his return to the lineup and and a victory next week at Indianapolis will lockup a playoff berth for the Texans.

Los Angeles Rams 9-7

Dec 31, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball as New York Giants safety Isaiah Simmons (19) and cornerback Nick McCloud (44) defend during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams are 6-1 over their last seven games and barely escaped the Giants on Sunday afternoon, but they’ll be in the postseason after the Seahawks loss to the Steelers.

Kansas City Chiefs 10-6

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws under presser by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) in the third quarter during a Week 17 NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won, 25-17.

Harrison Butker kicked 6 field goals, and the Chiefs nabbed another AFC West title with 25-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles 11-5

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 31: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass against Jalen Thompson #34 of the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia has melted down after clinching a playoff spot weeks ago and the shocking loss to Arizona dropped them all the way down to the No. 5 seed.

The Eagles need a win next week plus a Dallas loss to win the NFC East.

Buffalo Bills 10-6

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tries to escape pressure.

Buffalo and Miami are set to battle for the AFC East after the Bills 27-21 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Buffalo enters the final week seeded sixth in the AFC race, and could still secure their fifth consecutive playoff berth with a loss to Miami if Pittsburgh loses at Baltimore or Jacksonville (9-7) loses at Tennessee.

Miami Dolphins 11-5

Sep 18, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins still aren’t ready for primetime, as Miami (11-5) will face a winner take-all in the AFC East against Buffalo next week after a 56-19 loss to Baltimore.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb — with his team down 30 points — had to be carted off with 3:05 remaining after suffering an ACL injury.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff makes a pass against Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Dan Campbell went for the win three times at Dallas, and the melodrama of the Matthew Stafford trade will resurface when the quarterback and the Rams potentially return to Ford Field for WildCard Weekend.

On the first conversion try after Jared Goff’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff completed a tackle eligible pass to lineman Taylor Decker, but he was ruled to be an ineligible receiver.

The Lions went for 2 again from the 7-yard line and were intercepted, but Micah Parson’s was called offsides.

On the final attempt, Goff’s pass to James Mitchell short of the goal line was incomplete.

Dallas Cowboys 11-5

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson tries to tackle Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the first half at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Dallas extended their winning streak at AT&T Stadium to 16 games with a controversial win over Detroit on Saturday night.

The Cowboys then reclaimed first place in the division Sunday thanks to the Eagles loss vs. the Cardinals and a better record (8-3) in conference games.

If Dallas defeats Washington next week, they’ll win the NFC East, and lock down the No. 2 overall seed.

Cleveland Browns 11-5

Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws a pass during the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Flacco passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns and the Browns clinched a playoff berth — just their second since 2002 — with a 37-20 win over the New York Jets on Thursday night.

The Browns (11-5) are assured of a wild-card spot.

San Francisco 49ers 12-4

Dec 31, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) at the line of scrimmage against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers survived a strong effort from the Commanders to secure a 27-10 win. San Francisco then watched the Eagles lose to the Cardinals at home, securing the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs.

Baltimore Ravens 13-3

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 31: Justice Hill #43 of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The Ravens are champions of the AFC North and the No. 1 seed in the conference after dismantling the Miami Dolphins, 56-19 on Sunday afternoon.

In a scene that can only be described as dominant and brutal, Lamar Jackson was near perfect on the afternoon, likely wrapping up his second MVP award since 2019.

