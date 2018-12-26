NFL power rankings Week 17: Where do Patriots stand entering regular-season finale? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots enter Week 17 as the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but not many experts have them as a top four team in their latest NFL power rankings.

The Patriots didn't give a convincing performance in their Week 16 win over the Buffalo Bills, but their dominance on the ground to the tune of 273 yards certainly was an encouraging sign as the playoffs near.

New England hosts the rival New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in the regular-season finale. The Pats haven't lost to the Jets at home since 2006. The Patriots need a win Sunday to secure at least the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. A loss could actually drop them to the No. 4 seed depending on the outcome of other teams in the playoff race.

Here's where the Patriots stand in expert NFL power rankings entering Week 17.

ProFootballTalk: No. 4

USA Today: No. 8

NFL.com: No. 7

ESPN: No. 6

CBS Sports: No. 5

Sporting News: No. 6

Rotoworld: No. 6

Bleacher Report: No. 4













