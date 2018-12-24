NFL Power Rankings Week 17: 49ers, Raiders still in bottom five originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The NFL's elite class showed some exploitable weaknesses this weekend, leaving parity among the league's best. That's more true in the AFC, which should be a wide-open tournament after the New Year.

The Saints are in firm control of the NFC, and now somebody has to walk into the Superdome and leave with a win. That's, well, tough.

The AFC West and AFC North are still up for grabs entering the regular season's final weekend, and the AFC's final wild card spot will be decided in a primetime game between Indianapolis and Tennessee.

There will be plenty of drama ahead as the playoffs get figured out.

The NFL draft order is getting worked out as well, though the Cardinals are likely holding on to the top spot. The next few picks are up in the air, with the Raiders currently hanging on to the second spot.

Let's take a look at this week's NFL power rankings as we head toward the regular season's end.

