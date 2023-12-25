NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Ravens-49ers set for Christmas night showdown

The time has come for a gigantic Christmas night showdown between the Ravens (11-3) and 49ers (11-3) for the NFL’s top spot.

Around the league, Detroit defeated Minnesota, 30-24, and clinched their first division title since 1993.

Miami defeated Dallas, 22-20, to clinch a postseason berth for the second consecutive season. The Dolphins win also put Philadelphia back into first place in the NFC East.

Kansas City faces Las Vegas on Monday and can clinch the AFC West with a win.

Five teams recorded the game-winning score in the final two minutes of regulation in Week 16, while Seattle became the third team since 1970 with four game-winning touchdowns in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime in a season, joining the 2004 Jaguars (four) and 2012 Seahawks (four).

Cleveland wide receiver Amari Cooper had 11 receptions for a single-game franchise record of 265 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns’ 36-22 win over Houston.

With the Monday kickoffs fast approaching, we’re previewing the Week 17 NFL Power Rankings ahead of Baltimore’s showdown with San Francisco.

Carolina had a scoring outburst on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough as Bryce Young, who threw for a career-high 312 yards, rallied the Panthers (2-13) from a 14-point deficit with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to DJ Chark to tie the game at 30-30 with 4:05 remaining.

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love threw for two touchdowns, ran for one and made two critical fourth quarter completions to set up Anders Carlson’s 32-yard field goal with 19 seconds left, as the Packers snapped a two game losing streak by defeating the Panthers 33-30.

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) is shown with the ball, at MetLife Stadium, against the New York Jets, Sunday December 24, 2023.

The Commanders are losers of six straight games after 30-28 last second loss to the Jets.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 54-yard field goal with 5 seconds left, helping Robert Saleh’s club avoid another heartbreaking loss after blowing a 20-point third-quarter lead.

Jacoby Brissett replaced Sam Howell in the third quarter and led the Commanders on three straight touchdown drives, including Antonio Gibson’s 2-yard run that put Washington ahead 28-27 with 4:52 remaining.

Arizona allowed touchdowns to Chicago on three straight possessions in the first half, facing a 21 point deficit before cutting it to 24-16 with 6:37 remaining on Kyler Murray’s 38-yard touchdown pass to Greg Dortch, though the 2-point conversion pass was incomplete.

Chicago’s Cairo Santos kicked a 29-yard field goal with just over a minute to play, and the Bears moved to 6-9.

The Patriots were looking to play spoilers to the Broncos in Denver, as Chad Ryand’s career-long 56-yard field goal with two seconds left help Bill Belichick’s club defeat the Broncos (7-8).

Geno Smith threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter including a 5-yarder to Colby Parkinson with 57 seconds left and the Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the Tennessee Titans 20-17 Sunday for their second straight victory.

Eliminated from the playoffs last week, the Titans (5-10) lost consecutive games for the third time this season. They have lost at least 10 games for a second straight season for the first time since 2014-15.

Tennessee played without seven starters.

Ryan Tannehill made his first start since spraining his right ankle on Oct. 15, filling in for rookie Will Levis who left last week’s overtime loss late with a sprained left ankle.

After firing their head coach, the Chargers jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and forced three Buffalo turnovers, but it still wasn’t enough.

Cameron Dicker kicked a career-high five field goals and Easton Stick passed for 210 yards for Los Angeles (5-10), which has lost six of seven.

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) is shown as his teammates play the New England Patriots, Sunday, November 26, 2023.

The Giants are out of the playoff race and will look to play spoilers with two late season matchups against the hated Eagles.

New York Jets 6-9

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 54-yard field goal with 5 seconds left, and the Jets avoided an embarrassing loss after blowing a 20-point third-quarter lead for their sixth win of the season.

Trevor Siemian finished 27 of 49 for 217 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception in his first start in place of the injured Zach Wilson. Breece Hall ran for 95 yards and two TDs and caught 12 passes for 96 yards in the home finale.

The Jets recorded their second win in eight games, and it came hours after owner Woody Johnson told the New York Post he was bringing back head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas next year.

Justin Fields threw for a TD, ran for another score, leading the Bears past Cardinals 27-16.

The Chiefs beat the Raiders 31-17 on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas, and Antonio Pierce’s team is coming off a 63-21 win over the Chargers.

Derek Carr passed for 319 yards and hit Rashid Shaheed for an early 45-yard TD for the Saints (7-8), but it wasn’t enough as New Orleans saw its two-game winning streak ended.

The Saints are still in serious contention for a playoff spot and the NFC South title with two games against division opponents, starting with Tampa Bay on New Year’s Eve.

Nick Mullens threw for 411 passing yards, with two touchdowns and four interceptions as the Vikings suffered a 30=24 loss to the Lions, falling out of the 7th spot in the NFC playoff race.

Green Bay Packers 7-8

Jordan Love threw for two touchdowns, ran for one and set up Anders Carlson’s 32-yard field goal with 19 seconds left, to beat the Panthers 33-30.

Love had touchdown passes of 21 yards to rookie Dontayvion Wicks and 5 yards to Romeo Doubs and scored on a quarterback sneak as the Packers snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Packers (7-8) remain one game behind the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild-card race.

Taylor Heinicke passed for 229 yards and a touchdown to lead the Falcons to a 29-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Falcons (7-8), responded to Desmond Ridder’s benching, as Heinicke completed 23 of 33 passes without an interception, including a 24-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Pitts. Tyler Allgeier added a 31-yard touchdown run.

The Falcons’ 29 points was a season high.

The Broncos allowed 20 points to the Patriots in the third quarter, and Denver’s playoff hopes came crashing down.

Jacksonville Jaguars 8-7

The Jaguars (8-7) go as Trevor Lawrence goes, and with the quarterback ailing, Doug Pederson’s team lost their fourth game in a row after clearing concussion protocol. The third-year quarterback threw a second-half TD pass to Calvin Ridley before exiting in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury.

Despite losing four straight, the Jaguars remain tied for first place in the AFC South with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, who also lost on Sunday.

Lawrence finished 17 of 29 passing for 211 yards, with the three turnovers, and he was sacked three times.

Seattle Seahawks 8-7

Geno Smith threw two touchdown passes including a 5-yarder to Colby Parkinson with 57 seconds left and the Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the Tennessee Titans 20-17 Sunday for their second straight victory.

The Seahawks (8-7) need to win out to clinch their second consecutive playoff berth, but with Minnesota’s loss to Detroit, Seattle moved into the NFC’s seventh and last playoff berth with two games remaining.

Mason Rudolph hooked up with the embattled George Pickens for 2 long touchdowns, and the Steelers ended a 3-game streak with an emphatic 34-11 win over the Bengals.

Los Angeles Rams 8-7

Matthew Stafford passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns, rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua had nine catches for a career-high 164 yards and a score, and the Rams continued their surge in the NFC race with a 30-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Kyren Williams rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown, and Demarcus Robinson added 82 yards receiving and another score for the Rams (8-7), who are 5-1 since their bye week last month.

Indianapolis Colts 8-7

The Colts (8-7) had won five of six to move into a first-place tie in the AFC South, but struggled offensively on Sunday and suffered an emphatic 29-10 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Minshew completed 20 of 37 passes for 201 yards with one interception.

Houston Texans 8-7

Houston’s playoff hopes took a major blow as the Texans fell to 8-7, as backup Case Keenum threw for just 62 yards with two interceptions in his second start in place of star rookie C.J. Stroud, who’s recovering from a concussion.

Cincinnati Bengals 8-7

The Bengals dropped to the 9th seed and Jake Browning fell to 3-2 as a starter in place of the injured Joe Burrow.

Browning threw for 335 yards and a touchdown but was also picked off three times, with all three turnovers leading to points for Pittsburgh.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-7

Baker Mayfield threw for 283 yards, and 2 TDs as surging Bucs registered their fourth straight win after defeating the Jaguars 30-12 on Sunday.

Evans finished with seven receptions for 86 yards, and his touchdown catches were his 12th and 13th of the season, joining Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (eight), Terrell Owens (seven), Marvin Harrison (six) and Randy Moss (six) as the only players in NFL history to have at least 12 TD receptions in a season five or more times.

Josh Allen rushed for two touchdowns, and threw for another score, becoming the first player in NFL history with four consecutive seasons of 40 combined touchdowns and the second quarterback to reach 50 career rushing scores, as Buffalo defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 24-22.

The Bills (9-6) have won four of their last five. Buffalo’s playoff chances got some help earlier in the day when Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati.

The Chiefs have defeated the Raiders in 10 of 11 games with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, and they’ll look to stay within striking distance of the Browns, Dolphins and Ravens.

Dak Prescott went 20 of 32 for 253 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys (10-5), who have already clinched a playoff spot but fell a half-game behind Philadelphia in the NFC East after a 22-20 loss.

Philadelphia has advanced to the playoffs for the third straight season, and they’ll look to take another step towards back-to-back NFC East titles with a win over the Giants.

The Eagles were supposed to be entering the sweet spot of their schedule, and their next three games feature two opponents with a combined 8-20 record as Nick Sirianni’s club will meet the Giants twice, with the Arizona Cardinals sandwiched in between.

Jalen Hurts is among the league leaders in turnovers, the Philadelphia offense is madly inconsistent, and the defense has imploded down the stretch.

Amari Cooper logged a Browns franchise-record 265 yards receiving to lead Cleveland (10-5) to 36-22 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins 11-4

Jason Sanders nailed five field-goals, including a 29-yarder as time expired, and the Dolphins secured a playoff berth with a 22-20 victory over the Cowboys.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 293 yards and a touchdown for the AFC East-leading Dolphins (11-4), who beat a team with a winning record for the first time this season.

Tyreek Hill, who leads the NFL in receiving yards, had nine catches for 99 yards after missing last week’s victory over the New York Jets with an ankle injury.

Detroit Lions 11-4

Jahmyr Gibbs had two rushing touchdowns, Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 receiving yards and the Lions defeated the Vikings 30-24 on Sunday, to secure their first NFC North title since 1993.

Baltimore Ravens 11-3

The Ravens (11-3) are just hours from a much-hyped Monday night matchup against the 49ers (11-3).

The Ravens own the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed, holding a half-game lead over the Miami Dolphins (11-4), while San Francisco currently stands No. 1 in the NFC playoff race.

San Francisco 49ers 11-3

San Francisco currently stands at No. 1 in the NFC playoff race ahead of the massive Christmas night showdown against the No. 2 ranked, Baltimore Ravens.

