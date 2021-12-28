NFL power rankings, Week 17: Cowboys surge as Chargers, Cardinals tumble

Here is Touchdown Wire’s latest NFL power rankings poll heading into Week 17:

Last week: 32

The Jaguars got a few things right. QB Trevor Lawrence responded on occasion and led some nice drives. Their end of the game goal line failure where Jacksonville just wasn’t on the same page summed up what the Jags are in this 26-21 final.

Last week: 28

The Lions had opportunities but failed to take advantage of them. A long drive stalled at the goal line leaving points on the field and a late fumble by the Falcons put Detroit in prime position to escape with a win. Instead, Lions QB Tim Boyle, who started for Jared Goff (COVID), threw a pick to seal the 20-16 final.

30. New York Giants (4-11)

Last week: 29

Well the answer isn’t QB Jake Fromm, either. The injury-filled Giants were knocked around by the Eagles, who won 34-10. QB Mike Glennon isn’t either we were reminded of late. At least he threw one touchdown.

29. Houston Texans (4-11)

Last week: 31

Surprise of the weekend: The Texans shocked the Chargers, winning 41-29. Houston is fighting for head coach David Culley. Texans QB Davis Mills had 254 yards and two scores without top WR Brandin Cooks. RB Rex Burkhead had a career day with 149 yards and two touchdowns of his own. Defensively, Houston had three takeaways, including a pick six.

28. New York Jets (4-11)

Last week: 30

It’s just the Jaguars, but the Jets pulled off the win. Bit by bit, QB Zach Wilson is taking some positive steps late this season. He threw a touchdown pass while rolling for 91 yards on the ground. New York defense also shut the door late and held on.

27. Carolina Panthers (5-10)

Last week: 26

Whether it was Cam Newton or Sam Darnold at QB, it didn’t matter. The Panthers were absolutely routed 32-6 by the Buccaneers, who were shutout the week prior and appeared to have taken out some anger.

26. Washington Football Team (6-9)

Last week: 23

A 56-14 loss to the Cowboys is the Sunday Night Football contest we were treated to. Washington was… real bad. All over.

25. Seattle Seahawks (5-10)

Last week: 24

Change is on the horizon for the Seahawks. QB Russell Wilson provides some spark and even RB Rashaad Penny is turning it around as he had 135 rushing yards. That Seattle defense is downright bad losing late to a third-string QB. The Bears took a 25-24 win.

24. Chicago Bears (5-10)

Last week: 27

Nick Foles magic? Granted he is better than your typical third-stringer, Foles mustered up a much better game than anyone expected. The highlight was when he connected on a game-winning 15-yard score with TE Jimmy Graham with a minute remaining to pull of the upset. Chicago head coach Matt Nagy should still have his fate sealed.

23. New Orleans Saints (7-8)

Last week: 22

Monday night went as expected. The Saints defense looked good against Miami, keeping things close for awhile. But with so many pieces on the COVID list including QBs and offensive linemen… the Dolphins still won 20-3.

22. Atlanta Falcons (7-8)

Last week: 25

LB Foye Oluokun stole the pass from Boyle which sealed the Falcons’ win over the Lions late. This play, along with a goal line stand, capped a solid defensive showing for Atlanta. QB Matt Ryan had a tie-breaking touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst in the second half.

21. Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

Last week: 19

Another display where the Vikings fell short in a close one and did not take advantage of their opponent’s woes. The Rams did not have their best day as Minnesota had three interceptions, and yet the Vikings still lost 30-23. Gaffs like a punt return touchdown can quickly become costly.

20. Denver Broncos (7-8)

Last week: 18

As it has traditionally gone, the Denver defense held up their end of the bargain. The Broncos took the ball away three times against the Raiders and held them to 17 points. Offensively, the Broncos only mustered 13 points of their own as QB Drew Lock started for the injured Teddy Bridgewater (concussion).

19. Las Vegas Raiders (8-7)

Last week: 22

Slim playoff hopes have been held onto by the Raiders in their win against the Broncos but there weren’t any style points. Bouncing back from an early fumble, RB Josh Jacobs had 129 yards. QB Derek Carr complemented that by tossing for 201 yards, completing passes to seven different targets as TE Darren Waller is still sidelined.

18. Cleveland Browns (7-8)

Last week: 17

The Browns kept it close in a 24-22 loss to the NFC’s best team in the Packers. That does not help them in their own playoff push, though. RB Nick Chubb was a workhorse with 126 rushing yards but QB Baker Mayfield returning off the COVID list and throwing four picks was ugly, even if some were questionable calls.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)

Last week: 15

A 36-10 loss to the Chiefs was an embarrassing way for any playoff hopes, in what is QB Ben Roethlisberger’s likely final season, to go out the window. Roethlisberger only had 159 passing yards with two giveaways. Clearly Pittsburgh’s defense didn’t do much, either.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

Last week: 20

Winners of six of their last eight, the Eagles handed their rivals in the Giants a crushing defeat. A huge second half turnaround was the reason. Philadelphia scored 31 after halftime. They saw their fortunes turn with improved play from QB Jalen Hurts.

15. Baltimore Ravens (8-7)

Last week: 14

With QB Josh Johnson under center, Baltimore got pretty much what you’d expect and he was compared to what the Bengals had going in a 41-21 Cincy win. The Ravens clearly have just had too many injuries and COVID issues add up. e

14. Miami Dolphins (8-7)

Last week: 16

The Dolphins took their seventh in a row against the Saints on Monday… but it’s getting picked apart. Miami’s defense is solid, but their offense only occasionally puts up points. Their win against New Orleans was closer than many expected it would be. Can the Dolphins hold up against better teams? We’ll find out soon.

13. San Francisco 49ers (8-7)

Last week: 12

The 49ers let up just enough for the Titans to swing ahead late in a 20-17 final. It was the Niners’ first loss after leading by 10 or more at halftime under coach Kyle Shanahan. A couple of interceptions from QB Jimmy Garoppolo sent them in the wrong direction.

12. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

Last week: 11

Now that’s an embarrassing loss. The Chargers were blown out by… the Texans of all teams. And in the thick of the AFC’s tight playoff race, too.

11. Cincinnati Bengals (9-6)

Last week: 13

A thrashing of the Ravens was all thanks to QB Joe Burrow. He had a franchise record 525 passing yards with four touchdown passes. Talk about being motivated.

10. New England Patriots (9-6)

Last week: 6

The Patriots’ impressive run is a thing of the past. New England has most recently fell in back-to-back fashion to two AFC contenders in the Colts and now Bills. Buffalo QB Josh Allen was far too much for the Pats to handle in a 33-21 loss.

9. Tennessee Titans (10-5)

Last week: 10

The Titans turned things around in the second half vs. the Niners. QB Ryan Tannehill had just 40 yards at halftime, but finished with 209 yards and a TD. The Tennessee defense also had two interceptions while kicker Randy Bullock connected on the 44-yard game winner.

8. Buffalo Bills (9-6)

Last week: 9

With only three games left, the Bills finally have a convincing win under their belt against the Patriots. Buffalo slowed down the rushing attack of the Pats just enough, allowing Allen to bring them the distance with 314 yards and three touchdowns.

7. Arizona Cardinals (10-5)

Last week: 5

It wasn’t quite a loss to the Lions like last week, but the Cardinals are now reeling following back-to-back losses. The Colts topped them 22-16. Arizona let some ugly plays get in the way like missed kicks and safeties vs. Indy.

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

last week: 8

The Colts are for real. Even with some COVID-19 list additions, including All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, Indianapolis got it done in Arizona. The NFL’s top RB in Jonathan Taylor had 108 yards behind a line missing four starters while QB Carson Wentz managed things with 225 yards and two scores.

5. Dallas Cowboys (11-4)

Last week: 7

The Cowboys completely smacked Washington on Sunday night. sending a message that no one else is close to them in the NFC East. But Dallas now looks to be a team that’s threatening some of the best in the conference and at the right time.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4)

Last week: 4

Another rout near the top, the Buccaneers wanted to put their shutout loss to the Saints in the past. Tampa did more than that, beating the Panthers all over the field in a blowout.

3. Los Angeles Rams (11-4)

Last week: 3

This one wasn’t the prettiest, but good teams still find a way to get the job done. Despite sloppy play from QB Matthew Stafford in the passing game, the Rams topped the Vikings with things such as a punt return touchdown.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

Last week: 2

That slow start is in the rearview mirror. The Chiefs won their eighth in a row against the Steelers in another blowout victory. KC looked like a complete team and pulled this one off without some top players like TE Travis Kelce due to COVID.

1. Green Bay Packers (12-3)

Last week: 1

The Browns kept it a bit closer than expected but the Packers held them off in a two-point win. QB Aaron Rodgers had three touchdown passes and the Green Bay defense took the ball away four times via interception. Speaking of all-around efforts… that’s one right there.

