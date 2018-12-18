NFL Power Rankings Week 16: The Bears are officially a top-5 team originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

It's officially time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After weeks and weeks of knocking on the top-5, only to stay on the outside looking in, the Bears have made it.

It feels not-ridiculous to say that the Bears are one of the NFL's best five teams. Thanks to the Patriots impending and made for daytime TV crisis, the Bears are officially in.

Want to know how everyone besides the Bears did? Fair, I guess. You can find out right here.