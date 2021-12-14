NFL power rankings, Week 15: New top-three teams emerge led by Buccaneers

Here is Touchdown Wire’s latest NFL power rankings heading into Week 15:

\Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11)

Last week: 32

Not only do the Jaguars stay at the bottom of the barrel for a less than inspirational Week 14, a 20-0 shutout loss to the Titans, the off-field talk is back. Now there are reports of turmoil within the locker room. The Jacksonville circus with coach Urban Meyer is back.

Last week: 31

The Texans turned things back over to QB Davis Mills. The rookie will remain under center for the remainder of the season. In the beginning of his final audition, of sorts, Mills fell to 0-7 as a starter in a 33-13 easy win for the Seahawks in Houston. It was close for about the first quarter, at least.

30. Detroit Lions (1-11-1)

Last week: 30

Hit hard by players on the COVID-19 list, the Lions did battle early in Denver. The Broncos only went to halftime up 17-10 despite missing the likes of TE T.J. Hockenson, and top RBs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams… but Denver ultimately took the 38-10 win in a dominate second half.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 29

Another year, another early dismissal from the postseason picture for the Jets. In a 30-9 eventual route by the Saints, New York looked bad on offense as rookie QB Zach Wilson was without several playmakers around him like WRs Corey Davis and Elijah Moore due to injury.

Last week: 27

Somehow, this game was at a 7-7 score at one point. Then the Chargers evidently stopped messing around as they buried the Giants 37-21. The Bolts took their foot off the gas but were up 37-7 at one point. The G-men offense is… limited… with QB Mike Glennon playing.

27. Chicago Bears (4-9)

Last week: 28

The Bears lost 45-30 but someone near the bottom of our power rankings had to move up this week, right? So many of them lost, and Chicago was the most deserving. The Packers took the win, but the Bears did exchange shots with their rivals. Bears QB Justin Field was decent, but his three turnovers need to be cleaned up.

26. Carolina Panthers (5-8)

Last week: 26

So the Panthers kept things interesting. Both QBs Cam Newton and PJ Walker saw playing time vs. the Falcons with Newton starting and seeing the bigger load. Regardless, Carolina turned the ball over too much and couldn’t get the needed stop late as the Falcons took the 29-21 win.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

25. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

Last week: 25

What a team the Falcons are. A solid win to beat the Panthers which keeps them in the hunt for another week. But imagine if they won at home where they’re 0-5? This one was in Carolina, of course. Atlanta led 26-14 and did allow things to get within one touchdown… but QB Matt Ryan locked up the win by killing the clock late. He also had a touchdown.

24. Seattle Seahawks (5-8)

Last week: 24

QB Russell Wilson had two scoring throws in Seattle’s blowout win on the road against the Texans. But RB Rashaad Penny ran for a career-high 137 yards with two touchdowns as well. He scored Seattle’s first and final TDs. One week at a time, but the Seahawks do still have a chance to get above .500 at the end of the year.

23. Las Vegas Raiders (6-7)

Last week: 16

The wheels have come off for the Raiders, who have lost back-to-back games and five of six. This time, it was a demolition. The Chiefs routed Las Vegas, 48-9.

22. New Orleans Saints (6-7)

Last week: 23

Welcome back, Alvin Kamara. A five-game losing skid for the Saints was snapped as Kamara returned to the lineup and his team was not shy about getting him involved vs. the Jets in a blowout win. He had 120 rushing yards and a score. Kamara also caught four passes for 25 yards, while QB Taysom Hill was a positive dual-threat asset.

21. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

Last week: 21

Bye week.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

20. Washington Football Team (6-7)

Last week: 20

Washington’s four-game winning streak came to an end thanks to the Cowboys in a 27-20 loss. Washington, down 24-0, clearly made it interesting. QB Kyle Allen replaced Taylor Heinicke when the score was 27-8 and Heinicke was injured in a heated NFC East battle. Heinicke is still QB1 but Washington’s defense was most impressive keeping things close.

19. Minnesota Vikings (6-7)

Last week: 22

You have to respect the Vikings for being the most consistently inconsistent team in the NFL, week in and week out. Loss to the Lions last week? Check. Beating another team fighting for their playoff life in the Steelers this week? Yup. On a serious note, RB Dalvin Cook was excellent with 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the 36-28 Minnesota win…barely.

18. Miami Dolphins (6-7)

Last week: 19

Bye week.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)

Last week: 15

Down to the final second, the Steelers can blame anyone except QB Ben Roethlisberger for this loss. Pittsburgh trailed 29-0 and roared back. Roethlisberger hit rookie TE Pat Freiermuth in the end zone for the late score… but it was knocked out of his hands by Vikings’ veteran safety Harrison on a big hit in an exciting finish.

16. Denver Broncos (7-6)

Last week: 18

Before getting to the score, shoutout to the Broncos for their honoring of WR Demaryius Thomas vs. Lions. Both teams agreed that Denver would start the game with 10 men on the field and Detroit declined the penalty. But the Broncos also honored DT by pulling out the 38-10 win, keeping them firmly in the AFC postseason picture. Denver dominated from the start, holding a 14-0 lead and held an 11-0 edge in first downs in the first quarter.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10)

15. Cleveland Browns (7-6)

Last week: 17

The Browns won, but certainly not in convincing fashion. It looked like it would be a rout when Ravens QB Lamar Jackson went down and backup Tyler Huntley was strip-sacked for a TD by Cleveland DE Myles Garrett. But then the final score was only 24-22 with Baltimore close to coming all the way back…

14. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)

Last week: 13

The Bengals lost in overtime to the Niners, 26-23. Cincy did put up a field goal in the extra frame, but then the 49ers scored a TD to seal it afterword. This one just screamed that the Bengals are a team that’s still learning to win a bit with some mistakes, but positive signs are there like QB Joe Burrow’s 348 yards and two touchdowns to rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase.

13. San Francisco 49ers (7-6)

Last week: 14

To their credit the 49ers did take advantage of miscues by the Bengals. Two fumbled punts turned into 10 points for the Niners among other plays San Francisco capitalized on. QB Jimmy Garoppolo was 27 for 41 for 296 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score to close it out in OT to WR Brandon Aiyuk.

12. Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

Last week: 11

Jackson was the only Ravens player that wasn’t prone to being injured… until Week 14 against Cleveland. An ankle injury will be monitored going forward and if he can’t get back out there, the AFC North isn’t far behind. QB Tyler Huntley kept the ship afloat against an average Browns team… but is that sustainable?

11. Buffalo Bills (7-6)

Last week: 10

The Bills were in Raiders drop territory in this poll at halftime as they looked lifeless against the Buccaneers. The Bucs took their foot off the gas a bit on offense, but Buffalo stormed back thanks to QB Josh Allen. Despite the 33-27 overtime loss, the Bills have to take a moral victory here and turn it into wins down the stretch.

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

10. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)

Last week: 12

It was just the Mike Glennon-led Giants, but good teams dismantle such opponents and the Chargers did just that. Bolts QB Justin Herbert can be inconsistent like the rest of his team sometimes but more often than not he’s great and Herbert was borderline MVP worthy with some of his throws vs. the Giants.

9. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

Last week: 9

Bye week

8. Dallas Cowboys (9-4)

Last week: 8

The Cowboys remain a top-10 team and head coach Mike McCarthy remains a truth teller after escaping Washington with a touchdown win. McCarthy guaranteed a win, and it got interesting late… but the Dallas defense showed again it is reliable.

7. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)

Last week: 7

In a battle of top teams, the Rams remained relevant in the NFC West race, topping the Cardinals 30-23 on Monday night. QB Matthew Stafford threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns and the Los Angeles defense held off a late push from Arizona. DT Aaron Donald provided the cherry on top with the game-ending sack, one of his three.

6. Tennessee Titans (9-4)

Last week: 6

It’s just the Jags, but the performance was what you wanted to see. The Titans dominated the Jaguars, shutting them out 20-0, first home shutout in more than two decades. Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown, Kristian Fulton and Buster Skrine had interceptions for Tennessee.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

5. New England Patriots (9-4)

Last week: 5

Bye week.

4. Arizona Cardinals (10-3)

Last week: 1

The Cardinals are still in the driver’s seat for the postseason, but in one where Arizona had a look, they hoped for more. After trailing for most of it, the Cards crawled back in it, including an exciting onside kick conversion late. But heroics QB Kyler Murray had in mind were wiped out by penalties. He also had two interceptions leading to Rams touchdowns.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-4)

Last week: 4

The Chiefs defense has had a turnaround in recent weeks which continued as they forced five turnovers in their blowout of the Raiders. Now the experienced Kansas City offense is back. QB Patrick Mahomes and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire both had two touchdowns.

2. Green Bay Packers (10-3)

Last week: 3

The Packers took their hits from the Bears but responded. It helps when you have QB Aaron Rodgers, who tossed four touchdown passes and 341 yards. WR Davante Adams had two of them as Green Bay looks posed to grab their third-straight NFC North title.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3)

Last week: 2

The Buccaneers continued to roll at the right time, but they certainly escaped with a win this week. Tampa let the Bills roar back and some can truthfully say the Bucs didn’t deserve to win after once leading 24-3. QB Tom Brady didn’t care what such folks had to say as he engineered the game-winning overtime score.

