NFL Power Rankings Week 15: How far Eagles, Chiefs swoon, race for No. 1 tightens

The NFL regular season is a collection of small sample sizes in one big giant mixing bowl. Teams that seem unbeatable one minute can look pedestrian the next. Teams that look extremely flawed can have stretches of perfection. Teams that look often look to have luck on their side can be exposed as frauds. Until the playoffs come around, none of those impressions are permanent, but they are necessary to help guide fans and media through the 17-game schedule.

The Philadelphia Eagles were considered the best team in football through 12 weeks. In 99% of power rankings the 10-1 Eagles were ranked No. 1. Not here, though. The flaws they showed in victories over two other top teams, Kansas City and Buffalo, were enough to show the chinks in the armor and they were dropped from the top two spots here. Looks like those evals were correct as they’ve lost by a combined 43 points in the last eight days.

Meanwhile the Chiefs are enduring their own meltdown, in the standings and on the sideline after another late-game loss. How do the recent defeats impact their power rankings? Well when teams like the Dallas Cowboys. Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers continue stacking up wins, it puts the defending conference champions in turmoil. For now.

Here’s a look at the rankings going into Week 15.

Carolina Panthers (1-12) | Last Week: 32

New England Patriots (3-10) | Last Week: 31

Tennessee Titans (4-8) WILL UPDATE AFTER MNF | Last Week: 30

New York Giants (4-8) WILL UPDATE AFTER MNF | Last Week: 29

Washington Commanders (4-8) | Last Week: 28

Arizona Cardinals (3-10) | Last Week: 27

Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) | Last Week: 20

Chicago Bears (5-8) | Last Week: 26

Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) | Last Week: 22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) | Last Week: 25

New York Jets (5-8) | Last Week: 24

Atlanta Falcons (6-7) | Last Week: 21

New Orleans Saints (6-7) | Last Week: 23

Minnesota Vikings (7-6) | Last Week: 19

Los Angeles Rams (6-7) | Last Week: 16

Green Bay Packers (6-6) WILL UPDATE AFTER MNF | Last Week: 14

Indianapolis Colts (7-6) | Last Week: 13

Houston Texans (7-6) | Last Week: 12

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) | Last Week: 11

Seattle Seahawks (6-7) | Last Week: 10

Denver Broncos (7-6) | Last Week: 18

Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) | Last Week: 15

Cleveland Browns (8-5) | Last Week: 17

Buffalo Bills (7-6) | Last Week: 9

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5 | Last Week: 8

Kansas City Chiefs (8-5 | Last Week: 7

Detroit Lions (9-4) | Last Week: 6

Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) | Last Week: 4

Miami Dolphins (9-3) WILL UPDATE AFTER MNF | Last Week: 5 Baltimore Ravens (10-3) | Last Week: 2

Baltimore Ravens (10-3) | Last Week: 2

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) | Last Week: 3

San Francisco 49ers (10-3) | Last Week: 1

