NFL Power Rankings Week 15: How far Eagles, Chiefs swoon, race for No. 1 tightens
The NFL regular season is a collection of small sample sizes in one big giant mixing bowl. Teams that seem unbeatable one minute can look pedestrian the next. Teams that look extremely flawed can have stretches of perfection. Teams that look often look to have luck on their side can be exposed as frauds. Until the playoffs come around, none of those impressions are permanent, but they are necessary to help guide fans and media through the 17-game schedule.
The Philadelphia Eagles were considered the best team in football through 12 weeks. In 99% of power rankings the 10-1 Eagles were ranked No. 1. Not here, though. The flaws they showed in victories over two other top teams, Kansas City and Buffalo, were enough to show the chinks in the armor and they were dropped from the top two spots here. Looks like those evals were correct as they’ve lost by a combined 43 points in the last eight days.
Meanwhile the Chiefs are enduring their own meltdown, in the standings and on the sideline after another late-game loss. How do the recent defeats impact their power rankings? Well when teams like the Dallas Cowboys. Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers continue stacking up wins, it puts the defending conference champions in turmoil. For now.
Here’s a look at the rankings going into Week 15.