NFL power rankings, Week 14: Top-five teams starting to settle in

After weeks of teams flying up and down our power rankings… and really everyone’s polls… things are finally starting to settle in.

The New England Patriots are slowly getting comfortable as a top team in the AFC while the Kansas City Chiefs are doing something similar.

In the NFC, the Arizona Cardinals are churning away at the top. But don’t look now: quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hitting their stride once again.

All four of these teams remained in the top-five rankings, something which might not change for awhile.

With that, here is Touchdown Wire’s latest power rankings heading into Week 14:

Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10)

Last week: 31

Pick your poison. At the bottom of our rankings from last week the Jaguars were one of two teams that were blown out on Sunday. Jacksonville was by the the Rams, 37-7.

31. Houston Texans (2-10)

Last week: 30

The Texans were your other blowout loss: 31-0 against the Colts. But we had them above the Jags last week so we’ll keep these two in the same order.

30. Detroit Lions (1-10-1)

Last week: 32

It happened! To the tune of a 29-27 score, the Lions got their first win of 2021 against the Vikings. There’s no way we could keep them in the basement after that finish. Detroit QB Jared Goff found WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in the final seconds for the victory.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a touchdown throw with head coach Pete Carroll. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

29. New York Jets (3-9)

Last week: 29

Backup Eagles QB Gardner Minshew came into the Big Apple and handed the Jets a loss on their own turf, 33-18. Still, New York stay above the likes of the bottom-tier teams since they do have a respectable win or two.

28. Chicago Bears (4-8)

Last week: 28

Chicago backup QB Andy Dalton did not have his same magic from his win last week vs. the Lions in a 33-22 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. Instead, he tossed four interceptions and injured his left hand making a tackle on one of them. This final wasn’t even really as close as it looked.

27. New York Giants (4-8)

Last week: 24

A big tumble for the Giants, who lost 20-9 against a hot Dolphins team. But now things go from bad to worse for the G-men, adding to their big drop in our poll: QB Jake Fromm might now have to start next week under center. That’s not great, considering other injuries New York has like at wide receiver.

26. Carolina Panthers (5-7)

Last week: 26

Bye week.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew(USAT photo)

25. Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

Last week: 25

The Falcons opened the game against the Buccaneers with a touchdown but that’s the only one Atlanta’s offense would get against Tampa. The Falcons defense had a pick-six interception just before the half to keep it interesting but Atlanta was still a dud in the second half en route to a 30-17 loss.

24. Seattle Seahawks (4-8)

Last week: 27

Some signs of life from Pete Carroll’s crew, even though anything productive this season is still a longshot from happening. QB Russell Wilson & Co. do deserve credit for topping a hot team in the 49ers, 30-23.

23. New Orleans Saints (5-7)

Last week: 21

QB Taysom Hill got the start. It didn’t help. He sure can run the ball and make some creative things happen that way, but his passing left a lot to be desired in a 27-17 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday.

22. Minnesota Vikings (5-7)

Last week: 19

The curious case of the Vikings losing close ones. But this time it was against the winless Lions. Enough said.

21. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

Last week: 23

The Eagles beat the Jets but it was a heck of an effort from their No. 2 QB in Minshew. He led the Eagles to scores on their first seven drives and he was 20 of 25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns, both going to TE Dallas Goedert.

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) (USAT Photo)

20. Washington Football Team (6-6)

Washington took it down to the wire but recently signed kicker Brian Johnson nailed a go ahead boot to send his team home with a 17-15 win on the road vs. the Raiders. What a time to be called upon, but Johnson, and QB Taylor Heinicke, got it done. Heinicke was 23-for-30 passing with two scores and led that late drive to give the Football Team their fourth-straight win.

19. Miami Dolphins (6-7)

Last week: 20

Against an already poor Giants roster that was beat up in Week 13, the Dolphins should have won and did. But Miami has little room for error and now they’re back in the playoff hunt. The Dolphins were once a 1-7 team and now are rolling with QB Tua Tagovailoa… getting the job done.

18. Denver Broncos (6-6)

Last week: 16

The Broncos lost 22-9 to the Chiefs in an AFC West showdown that didn’t even look that close. Denver’s offense turned the ball over far too many times and never got into a rhythm. Defensively, the Broncos did hold the Chiefs to 257 yards on offense.

17. Cleveland Browns (6-6)

Last week: 17

Bye week.

16. Las Vegas Raiders (6-6)

Last week: 15

The Raiders and QB Derek Carr were without his favorite target, TE Darren Waller. For a brief bit, Vegas looked like they’d be taking home the win but Washington had other ideas with a late drive of their own after the Raiders had one to take a fourth quarter lead.

Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and linebacker Devin Bush (55) celebrate after Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) dropped a two-point conversion pass. Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1)

Last week: 18

By the narrowest of margins, the Steelers beat the Ravens by one point thanks to a failed two-point attempt by Baltimore at the end. Pittsburgh saved their season thanks to QB Ben Roethlisberger leading his team to a 17 point fourth quarter effort.

14. San Francisco 49ers (6-6)

Last week: 12

The Niners were on a hot streak of their own facing one of the NFL’s coldest teams in the Seahawks and fell flat, 30-23. The 49ers could not get their rushing attack going and QB Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 299 yards and two TDs, but also had two picks and failed to score late.

13. Cincinnati Bengals (7-5)

Last week: 11

It was a wild ride for the Bengals and Chargers on Sunday. Down 24-0, QB Joe Burrow rallied and made it a two point game with a finger injury. Then the Bolts put Cincy away in a 41-22 final.

12. Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)

Last week: 14

The Chargers continued to be an inconsistent bunch but this time did it all in one game with their incredible start then later turnaround. QB Justin Herbert put up three touchdowns and after the Bengals got it close, CB Tevaughn Campbell had a scoop-and-score which changed the momentum.

11. Baltimore Ravens (8-4)

Last week: 8

The Ravens let the Steelers’ rally derail their late lead. QB Lamar Jackson did put together a late comeback but the two-point attempt failed because of his poor pass. It was a real heartbreaker for the QB who was excellent to get his team in that spot.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

10. Buffalo Bills (7-5)

Last week: 7

Things could have been different for the Bills against the Patriots had it been a normal game day. Ridiculous wind gusts made things anything but that, however, in a 14-10 loss, Buffalo clearly did not have good play in the trenches which is going to hurt them in the long run.

9. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

Last week: 13

After a loss to the Bucs, a close one at that, the Colts got back to winning ways and thrived on both sides of the ball. The Texans stood little chance, getting blown out and shutout, 31-0. Indy RB Jonathan Taylor had two TDs, because of course he did.

8. Dallas Cowboys (8-4)

Last week: 9

The Cowboys handled the Saints on Thursday, 27-17. The win came as Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had to step in for Mike McCarthy as acting head coach due to COVID-19. The Cowboys had some big plays on offense while their defense had four interceptions.

7. Los Angeles Rams (8-4)

Last week: 10

The Rams finally got right against the Jags, taking a huge 37-7 victory. As the score indicates, Los Angeles was in control. WRs Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. caught touchdown passes from QB Matthew Stafford. The Rams defense forced two turnovers as well.

6. Tennessee Titans (8-4)

Last week: 6

Bye week.

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

5. New England Patriots (9-4)

Last week: 5

The Patriots essentially gave the Bills their playbook and said we are going to run it every play. They still won. New England took a big step toward locking up the AFC East, but the conference is far from settled.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)

Last week: 4

The Chiefs kept their AFC West lead with a 22-9 win over the Broncos. Was it ever in doubt? KC coach Andy Reid is now 20-3 coming off of a bye. This one wasn’t your typical Kansas City win, though. The defense took center stage as the offense wasn’t anything special. That included S Daniel Sorensen’s 75-yard pick-six interception to put it away.

3. Green Bay Packers (9-3)

Last week: 3

Bye week.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3)

Last week: 2

Is the Tom Brady-Gronk combination back? Sure looks like it in Tampa. The QB and TE connected for two scores while Brady was 39-for-51 passing with four total scores in a 30-17 win over the Falcons. The Bucs might’ve gotten a little cute at the end of the half, but showed they weren’t messing around the rest of the way.

1. Arizona Cardinals (10-2)

Last week: 1

QB Kyler Murray looks more than back. In his return from injury, Murray had four total touchdowns… but that wasn’t the only four for the Cards. Arizona’s defense came to play as well, notching four interceptions against the Bears in a 33-22 final. This Cardinals team looks for real.

