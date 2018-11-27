NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Patriots rise in latest expert lists originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots bounced back from their Week 10 defeat to the Tennessee Titans with a 27-13 road win over the New York Jets on Sunday, and they rose up most expert NFL power rankings as a result.

The Patriots sit atop the AFC East at 8-3, and occupy the No. 2 seed in the AFC entering Week 13 thanks to the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 12. It has the head-to-head tie breaker over the 8-3 Houston Texans.

New England has very little margin for error, though. The Patriots play two very good teams over the next few weeks -- a Week 13 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium and a Week 15 showdown against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. These two games will tell us a lot about the Patriots, and if they still are among the cream of the crop in the NFL hierarchy.

Here's where the Patriots rank in several expert NFL power rankings.

ESPN: No. 4

Bleacher Report: No. 4

Sports Illustrated: No. 4

CBS Sports: No. 4

Sporting News: No. 4

SB Nation: No. 5











