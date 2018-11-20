NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Where Patriots stand in experts' minds originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Week 11 of the 2018 NFL season provided us with several exciting games and surprise finishes, headlined by an instant classic on "Monday Night Football" between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs.

One team absent from the week's action was the New England Patriots, who had their bye after a disappointing 34-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots are 7-3 and still sit atop the AFC East division entering Week 12. They play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday in their first of two meetings this season.

There were a lot of hot takes firing after the Patriots lost to the Titans, but most experts still ranked them as a top five or six team. Little has changed in that regard entering Week 12, as many writers still believe the Pats are among the top Super Bowl contenders. Some of them even moved the Patriots up a spot in their weekly list.

Here's where the Patriots stand in several expert NFL power rankings.

ESPN: No. 5

Bleacher Report: No. 5

NFL.com: No. 5

Sporting News: No. 5

Yahoo! Sports: No. 5

CBS Sports: No. 4

