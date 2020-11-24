NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Lions plummet after shutout loss to Panthers

Erik Schlitt
·3 min read

The Detroit Lions (4-6) are coming off an embarrassing 20-0 shutout loss to the Carolina Panthers, and as expected, their status in the Week 12 national power rankings is plummetting.

There was one prevailing theme amongst the rankings this week and it’s sure to line up with what Lions fans are thinking: Coach Matt Patricia is in trouble.

Let’s take a closer look at what the national analysts thought of the Lions’ victory and what the experts are saying this week.

Touchdown Wire: 28 (Previous: 22)

“Given that the Lions play Thursday in the early slot against the Houston Texans, Patricia might survive the week. But it would be a shocker if he is back for the start of December. This is the kind of loss that inspires change.” — Mark Schofield

USA Today: 26 (Previous 19)

“Sure, they didn’t score Sunday. But at least they didn’t look bad in the red zone … but only because they never even got that far.” — Nate Davis

NFL: 29 (Previous: 20)

“The clock is ticking louder than ever now on Matt Patricia. The Lions had a chance to get themselves back into the playoff race on Sunday against the Panthers but instead pulled a no-show, shut out 20-0 in a game that reaffirms all the doubts surrounding this team and its coaching staff. The Panthers entered the game without star running back Christian McCaffrey or starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. But former XFL glory boy P.J. Walker moved the ball far better against the Lions than Matthew Stafford and an undermanned Detroit attack did against a Carolina defense that entered Sunday ranked 29th in football. The Lions can find their way back to the periphery of the postseason picture with a win over the Texans on Thanksgiving Day, but there’s zero reason for buy-in here. Lions fans surely agree.” — Dan Hanzus

ESPN: 24 (Previous: 22)

What they’re thankful for: The offensive line. Detroit’s offensive line — particularly the left side — has been phenomenal (save for Sunday against Carolina). Left tackle Taylor Decker is playing at a Pro Bowl level. Center Frank Ragnow also is at a Pro Bowl level. Rookie left guard Jonah Jackson looks like a stable blocker for years to come and should end up on a bunch of all-rookie teams. While right guard has been an issue, Tyrell Crosby has stepped in at right tackle and played well. But in another down Lions season, the offensive line has sparked a run game and protected Matthew Stafford pretty well.” — Michael Rothstein

CBS Sports: 24 (Previous 20)

“The end is coming for Matt Patricia. Injuries have hurt, but that was a terrible showing in losing to a backup quarterback against the Panthers.” — Pete Prisco

Sports Illustrated: 25 (Previous: 19)

“With all due respect to the Panthers and P.J. Walker: For the Lions, working under a playoff mandate, to have their fate sealed by an opponent on a six-game losing streak and starting an XFL quarterback is a level of humiliation that I pray you never experience.” — MMQB Staff

Sporting News: 21 (Previous: 19)

“What was that? The Lions didn’t have Kenny Golladay or D’Andre Swift, but they might as well have had nobody in that ugly 20-0 loss at the lowly Panthers vs. a backup QB. It’s over for Matt Patricia.” — Vinnie Iyer

