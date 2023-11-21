NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Seahawks down 3, Texans reach top 10

The Seattle Seahawks may not be quite who we thought they were. Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams may only have been by one point, but the nature of the loss is a very discouraging sign for the team’s chances as they head into the hardest portion of their 2023 schedule. As such, We have dropped Seattle three spots in our latest power rankings, pushing them from No. 10 down to No. 13.

Two of the three teams that passed the Seahawks this week started out the season near the bottom of our rankings, but have since proven to be far more dangerous than anybody originally thought. The Houston Texans won again this week and pushed themselves into the top 10. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos also continued their win streak, rising up to No. 11 in our rankings.

The team that suffered the most this week was the Cincinnati Bengals, who lost to the Baltimore Ravens and also lost Joe Burrow for the rest of the season due to a wrist injury. Cincinnati is down nine spots from last week. Baltimore got the win but they also lost tight end Mark Andrews to injury, so they’ve stayed in the same spot as last week. The same goes for the Cleveland Browns, who are still No. 5 in our rankings despite losing Deshaun Watson for the season.

Overall, we saw a lot less movement in the rankings this week. That’s partially a product of good teams beating up on bad ones on the schedule, but it’s also the league settling in as we move toward the stretch run of the regular season.

At the bottom, the New York Giants pulled themselves up out of the last spot in our rankings by beating the Washington Commanders. Now, the one-win Carolina Panthers are back at No. 32. Washington is 31.

At the top of our rankings, the Philadelphia Eagles proved they were a worthy No. 1, taking down the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in a comeback win on Monday Night Football.

Let’s get to it. Here is how we rank all 32 NFL teams going into Week 12.

Carolina Panthers (1-9) - Last week: 31

Washington Commanders (4-7) - Last week: 28

New York Giants (3-8) - Last week: 32

New England Patriots (2-8) - Last week: 30

Chicago Bears (3-7) - Last week: 29

Arizona Cardinals (2-8) - Last week: 26

Atlanta Falcons (4-6) - Last week: 27

Tennessee Titans (3-7) - Last week: 25

New York Jets (4-6) - Last week: 24

Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) - Last week: 23

Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) - Last week: 13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) - Last week: 20

Los Angeles Rams (4-6) - Last week: 22

Minnesota Vikings (6-5) - Last week: 17

Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) - Last week: 16

New Orleans Saints (5-5) - Last week: 19

Green Bay Packers (4-6) - Last week: 21

Indianapolis Colts (5-5) - Last week: 18

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) - Last week: 11

Seattle Seahawks (6-4) - Last week: 10

Buffalo Bills (6-5) - Last week: 15

Denver Broncos (5-5) - Last week: 14

Houston Texans (6-4) - Last week: 12

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) - Last week: 9

Miami Dolphins (8-3) - Last week: 8

Detroit Lions (8-2) - Last week: 7

Baltimore Ravens (8-3) - Last week: 6

Cleveland Browns (7-3) - Last week: 5

Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) - Last week: 2

Dallas Cowboys (7-3) - Last week: 4

San Francisco 49ers (7-3) - Last week: 3

Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) - Last week: 1

