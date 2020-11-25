NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Bears remain steady after bye week

The good news for the Chicago Bears is that everyone in the NFC North lost while they were on their bye. The bad news is no one has confidence in their offense and now they have to take on the Green Bay Packers for a pivotal divisional matchup in Lambeau Field. At this point, heading into Week 12, we know who the Bears are. Now, coming out of their bye week, how can they flip the narrative about themselves and stay in the hunt for the NFC North and NFC playoff picture.

Let’s take a look at the power rankings heading into Week 12 as the Bears prepare for Sunday Night Football.

ESPN: 16th

The highest-ranking comes from ESPN as the Bears stayed where they were from Week 11. ESPN had a Thanksgiving theme to their power rankings, so one thing the Bears are thankful for is linebacker Roquan Smith. The Bears defense has been the bright spot of the team and Smith has been leading the way. In his third season, Smith is playing at an All-Pro level. A unit that features Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Jackson and Kyle Fuller - Smith has arguably been their best player.

Bleacher Report: 16th

Last week Bleacher Report had the Bears at 17, but now they are No. 16 in their power rankings. Even though the Bears are coming off their bye week, they don't have any momentum carrying them into a Sunday night matchup with the Green Bay Packers. No one knows who the quarterback will be as Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles are injured, so there's a slim chance Tyler Bray could be under center. The offensive line is banged up and the Bears have Eddie Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. This doesn't mean that Jackson tested positive as it could be he was in close contact with someone that had it. If Jackson tests negative twice, he'll be able to return within five days from landing on the list, meaning he could have a chance to play in Week 12.

CBS Sports: 21st

The Bears stayed where they were in CBS Sports' power rankings, but just like everyone else is wondering - who is starting at quarterback? All eyes seem to be on Mitchell Trubisky, but he's dealing with a shoulder injury and will head coach Matt Nagy make the switch? Perhaps Nick Foles is still the guy, but he's dealing with a hip injury that he suffered in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, there's the unsung hero, Tyler Bray. The third-string quarterback came in against the Vikings but didn't make a strong impression on his five passes. It feels like the offense has hit rock bottom, so it can't get any worse... right?

USA Today: 22nd

The Bears are riding a four-game losing streak entering Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers, and they land at No. 22 in USA Today's rankings. The good news is that the Packers' defense has a lot of issues, but the bad news is the Bears offense has more issues. However, the Packers' offense can put up points, but the Bears' defense has been well all year. The Packers are coming off a 34-31 OT loss to the No. 1 defense in the NFL, where they gave up four turnovers. Scoring 31 points and losing four possessions against a top defense is impressive, so the Bears defense will have their work cut out for them and they really need their offense to step up.

NFL.com: 26th

Even though the Bears didn't play in Week 11, they went down three rankings and landed at No. 26 in NFL.com's rankings. It seems like Matt Nagy could be ready to make the switch from Nick Foles to Mitchell Trubisky as everything is still "on the table." This problem means he has seen enough of Foles, but can't make a decision on Trubisky, until he knows more about the shoulder injury. It makes sense for the Bears to go with Trubisky as he gives you the mobility under center. Everyone knows Foles isn't going to take off and run, but if he does, it takes awhile to get those legs pumping.