NFL power rankings, Week 12: Cardinals, Bucs among old faces back near top

As compared to last week’s power rankings, with the way things recently fell, our latest poll looks similar to the way it fell early this season.

Teams such as the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are now all back near the top after dipping a few spots in recent weeks.

With that, here is Touchdown Wire’s latest power rankings heading into Week 12:

Lions running back D’Andre Swift. Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

32. Detroit Lions (0-9-1)

Last week: 32

Nearly, but not enough. The Lions stayed winless with a 13-10 loss against the Browns. RB Nick Chubb wasn’t kept under wraps nearly enough, especially late.

Last week: 30

The Jets got a little bit of a boost from QB Joe Flacco as opposed to the most recent version of Mike White. WR Elijah continued his flashing with a score, but their AFC East foe in the Dolphins took the 24-17 at MetLife.

Last week: 29

The Jaguars lost 30-10 to the 49ers. Jacksonville finished with 200 yards on 44 plays, tied for the fifth-fewest in franchise history in a game. That is bad.

Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5)Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

29. Houston Texans (2-8)

Last week: 31

The Texans certainly deserve credit for topping the former No. 1 team in our power rankings to snap their eight-game losing streak. But something is going on with the Titans which led to this 22-13 loss.

We’ll get back to that, but the Texans had four interceptions, including two from CB Desmond King. However, Tennessee did outgain Houston 420-190, so we can’t shoot the Texans up too far.

28. Chicago Bears (3-7)

Last week: 28

The Bears lost 16-13 to the Lamer-Jackson-less Ravens. But the Bears also lost their own signal caller in rookie QB Justin Fields. He wasn’t alone either, as WR Allen Robinson and DE Khalil Mack, among others, also missed out. It was a shorthanded team for Chicago.

27. Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

Last week: 25

The Falcons had a second-straight ugly loss. After being blown out by the Cowboys and only putting up three points, the surging Patriots shutout Atlanta in a 25-0 contest. QB Matt Ryan was sacked four times and intercepted twice.

26. Seattle Seahawks (3-7)

Last week: 22

Getting QB Russell Wilson back in the fold was supposed to help the Seahawks turn back into a playoff team many predicted they were. Instead, Seattle was shutout by the Packers and then lost to a couple of backups in key spots for the Cardinals this week in a 23-13 loss.

Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

25. New York Giants (3-6)

Last week: 24

The Giants were up against a Buccaneers team that had some recent losses on their resume that they wanted to make up for. That wasn’t a winning ticket for them on Monday Night Football. It also might be time for the Giants to have some turnover on and off the field again.

24. Washington Football Team (4-6)

Last week: 27

The Panthers had their homecoming for QB Cam Newton spoiled by Washington. QB Taylor Heinicke had three touchdown passes as head coach Ron Rivera won back at his old stomping grounds in Carolina.

23. Miami Dolphins (4-7)

Last week: 26

Perhaps a one-touchdown win against the Jets isn’t the most impressive thing, but you can’t deny the Dolphins aren’t finding their backbone. Miami has three-straight wins and survived some missed kicks on their own end in New York. Sloppy play from the Jets helped, too.

22. Carolina Panthers (5-6)

Last week: 19

Newton has provided a spark, as has the return of RB Christian McCaffrey for the Panthers in both the rushing and passing game. He had 119 total yards and a score along with Newton’s double. But since that side of the ball has been improving, their defense has been going in the opposite direction.

21. Denver Broncos (5-5)

Last week: 21

Bye week.

\ Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurt. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

20. Philadelphia Eagles (5-6)

Last week: 23

The Eagles managed to beat the NFL’s top run defense… on the ground. The Saints are a depleted roster, but their defense against rushers has remained. That is, until QB Jalen Hurts scored three times running it against New Orleans in a 40-29 win.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (5-5)

Last week: 16

The Raiders weren’t beat by Bengals QB Joe Burrow. Instead, RB Joe Mixon scored twice in a 32-13 Cincy win. Vegas only mustered up one touchdown pass from QB Derek Carr as he didn’t spread the ball out much, going to his favorite target in TE Darren Waller over and over but little more. It feels like the weight of the world on Vegas has caught up.

18. Minnesota Vikings (5-5)

Last week: 20

The Vikings are certainly clawing their way back into things and could be above .500 without a slew of close losses on their resume. However, we saw they can still very well swing some future games back into losses. They almost gave this one away late but held on, 34-31 with a field goal as time expired vs. the Packers.

17. Cleveland Browns (6-5)

Last week: 18

A win… barely. A field goal edge over the winless Lions isn’t much to write home about. The Browns just don’t look a team that’s “right”… namely QB Baker Mayfield. He’s been playing banged up.

16. New Orleans Saints (5-5)

Last week: 11

The Saints could be missing QB Jameis Winston more than some might’ve though after his season ended. RB Alvin Kamara needs to return in the worst way as well. But New Orleans’ defense really let them down vs. the Eagles. Philadelphia put up 40 points, riding the rushing attack.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor . (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1)

Last week: 13

The Steelers were without plenty of big names defensively, including pass rusher TJ Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. One has to think their shootout loss to the Chargers goes differently if their defense is at full health. Pittsburgh did keep up with the high-flying Bolts, though. That’s a promising sign for their offense and it on the road.

14. San Francisco 49ers (5-5)

Last week: 17

Another game, another pair of touchdown passes for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. That makes three in a row as the Niners routed the Jags. Making it even a bit more impressive was their cross-country trip to Jacksonville ahead of this one. San Francisco is heating up.

13. Cincinnati Bengals (6-4)

Last week: 15

The Bengals trounced the Raiders with a bit of a total team effort. Aside from one TE Foster Moreau score for Vegas, the Cincy defense did well, namely at getting off the field on third down. From there, the Bengals offense got two scores and 123 yards from RB Joe Mixon and another score from WR Ja’Marr Chase.

12. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

Last week: 14

A ridiculous five-touchdown outing from the Colts to trounce the Bills. Every time Taylor has hit over 100 yards this year, Indy has won. They’re heating up now that their health is improving. The Colts have won five of their last six.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (6-4)

Last week: 12

The Chargers get tons of style points for the way QB Justin Herbert got them in front against the Steelers in a ridiculous shootout. He had 382 yards and did a lot of running himself.. RB Austin Ekeler also scored twice. But allowing 37 points against the Steelers in 2021? Not great.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty (32) Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

10. Buffalo Bills (6-4)

Last week: 5

A pitiful display by the Bills as they have a lot of soul searching to do. Their defense was blown out while QB Josh Allen couldn’t get much going when counted on to keep things closer in a 41-15 loss vs. the Colts. Things are far from over, but no one expected them to be looking up at the Patriots in the AFC East, and now they are.

9. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

Last week: 10

QB Tyler Huntley was a last-minute starter for the Ravens and edged out the lowly Bears in a close one, 16-13. Credit John Harbaugh’s team for weathering that late scratching of QB Lamar Jackson (illness) after a bad loss the week prior against the Dolphins.

8. New England Patriots (7-4)

Last week: 9

The division-leading Patriots certainly have looked the part on their five-game winning streak. Sure, rookie QB Mac Jones is steady now, but the New England defense is really stealing the show as they shutout the Falcons this week.

7. Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

Last week: 4

It’s not so much that the Cowboys lost to the Chiefs, a hot team right now… but where was the fight in that 19-9 final? Even without WR Amari Cooper, Dallas was expected to do more. Two interceptions thrown by QB Dak Prescott were not ideal.

6. Los Angeles Rams (7-3)

Last week: 6

Bye week

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sport

5. Tennessee Titans (8-3)

Last week: 1

What happened to the Titans? The Bills are a close second but the shocker of the weekend was Tennessee… losing to the Texans? And while on a six-game winning streak? The Titans are still a top team, but they’ve got to use this as a wakeup call that they cannot take days off when RB Derrick Henry isn’t in the fold.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

Last week: 8

Four in a row for the Chiefs now. Heading into their bye, Kansas City can feel a lot better about things after shutting down a good Cowboys offense. Key interceptions came from CB Charvarius Ward and CB L’Jarius Sneed at crucial times. Nothing wrong with taking a week off on a high note.

3. Green Bay Packers (8-3)

Last week: 2

A loss to the Vikings stings and it was a bit of a mixed bag for Green Bay. Did QB Aaron Rodgers have four touchdowns and a season-high 385 yards? Sure did. But did their defense allowed QB Kirk Cousins to toss three of his own with 341 yards? That happened as well. Even then, the Packers were a replay review away from having a shot to win it.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3)

Last week: 7

The Buccaneers have stumbled recently, but looked like their old selves on Monday Night Football. A 30-10 win over the Giants looked like it could’ve been much worse. QB Tom Brady had two touchdowns, one to WR Chris Godwin and another finding WR Mike Evans.

1. Arizona Cardinals (9-2)

Last week: 3

The Cardinals continue to prove they’re a team much more than just QB Kyler Murray. Again, Murray didn’t play and backup Colt McCoy grabbed another win. He certainly wasn’t alone, though. Arizona’s defense held the Seahawks to 207 yards passing and only 86 total on the ground.

