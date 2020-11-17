NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Bears’ free fall continues after loss to Vikings

The Chicago Bears dropped to 5-5 after Monday night’s 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It was another offensive performance by the Bears’ offense, only this time it was Bill Lazor calling plays.

So much for placing the blame on Matt Nagy.

To add insult to injury — literally — quarterback Nick Foles suffered a serious injury scare when he landed hard on his hip late in the fourth quarter. He was carted off the field but should be back in time for the Bears’ Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers.

It probably won’t matter all that much, though. Foles was below-average again Monday night, completing 15-of-26 passes for 106 yards and an interception. It was a box score fitting for small-time high school football, not a primetime NFL rivalry game.

Yet, here we are. The Bears are now a .500 club and sinking fast. Their standing in NFL Power Rankings is falling, too. They dropped two spots in Touchdown Wire’s league-wide breakdown from No. 17 to No. 19:

Does Nagy take back the play-calling duties, or is something bigger needed? The Bears can still make noise in the division, as they have two games left against Green Bay and one more against the Vikings, but time is running out and they seem to lack answers.

Nagy told reporters Tuesday that Lazor is likely to retain play-calling duties for Week 12, but he wasn’t certain who the quarterback will be. Health at the position is paramount, as Nagy noted, but it’s Foles who’s been at the wheel during the Bears’ four-game skid. A change is needed.

Let’s go Mitch!

Or something like that.