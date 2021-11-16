NFL power rankings, Week 11: Titans, Packers takeover top, Cowboys, Bills also rise

It wasn’t quite the upset fest we saw in Week 10 of the NFL’s schedule this past weekend. However, a few losses near the top of our previous power ranking made some room for new faces (and returning ones) in our top-five.

The Arizona Cardinals fell from the No. 1 spot after failing to weather a storm once again. The Cards remains near the summit, though. The same can’t be said for the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Their losses allowed for the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers to takeover the pole positions in their respective conferences.

Some blowout, bounce-back wins from the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills looked good for them, too.

With that, here is Touchdown Wire’s latest power rankings heading into Week 11:

Godwin Igwebuike #35 of the Detroit Lions . (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

32. Detroit Lions (0-8-1)

Last week: 32

The Lions didn’t lose… but they still are the lone winless team in the NFL. It still feels like Detroit will get one since they’re close in numerous outings this year, but it’s not a great tie considering the pieces the Steelers were missing.

31. Houston Texans (1-8)

Last week: 31

Bye week.

30. New York Jets (2-7)

Last week: 30

The Jets were blown out by the Bills, but considering this is a power ranking, we’re not going to drop them here. New York did (somehow) still beat the Bengals and Titans this season, and it’s not like anyone else behind them made a case…

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sport

Last week: 26

The Jaguars battled back against the Colts, but bad teams make bad mistakes. Jacksonville couldn’t stop Indy RB Jonathan Taylor who had 114 yards, but many can’t. A blocked punt is a bad miscue for the Jags, though. Other teams near the bottom of last week’s rankings didn’t help the Jaguars either.

28. Chicago Bears (3-6)

Last week: 27

Bye week.

27. Washington Football Team (3-6)

Last week: 29

The upset of the week: Washington didn’t give an inch to the defending champs, beating the Buccaneers, 29-19. A late drive led by QB Taylor Heinicke was the nail in the coffin. He has a thing for bringing some good games against Tampa. Now he’s got to continue that against other teams. But Washington will have to move forward without DE Chase Young.

26. Miami Dolphins (3-7)

Last week: 28

The Thursday night game will get lost in the shuffle… but make no mistake, we remember you, Dolphins. Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa came in against the Ravens in the second half, leading his team to a 22-10 win. Most importantly, Miami’s defense looks back (or at least better). Tagovailoa will now return under center as the starter in Week 11 as the Dolphins will hope to build some momentum.

25. Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

Last week: 21

The Falcons were demolished by the Cowboys, 43-3. It appeared Atlanta was on the bad end of a team that wanted to redeem itself after they were blown out the week prior in the Cowboys. Defensive issues allowing a 40 burger isn’t a good look for the Falcons, either.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

24. New York Giants (3-6)

Last week: 23

Bye week.

23. Philadelphia Eagles (4-6)

Last week: 25

The Eagles rushed for 214 yards and QB Jalen Hurts connected twice with rookie WR DeVonta Smith for scores in a 30-13 win over the Broncos. Philadelphia’s defense played well, particularly in the red zone and on CB Darius Slay’s scoop and score to finish off Denver.

22. Seattle Seahawks (3-6)

Last week: 18

In what was called the “game of the week” by many heading into it, the Seahawks were a dud. QB Russell Wilson returned but Seattle mustered up zero points against Green Bay. Maybe the QB coming back won’t help as well as many thought and he likely wasn’t ready to do so yet anyway.

21. Denver Broncos (5-5)

Last week: 19

The Broncos just remain a puzzling team. After routing the Cowboys, an ugly loss to the Eagles at home followed, which featured QB Teddy Bridgewater giving up on Slay’s scoop and score and via a costly fumble from RB Melvin Gordon.

One can’t help but continuing to falling back on Denver’s record involving some wins vs. bad teams early this season.

20. Minnesota Vikings (4-5)

Last week: 24

Speaking of bad wins, the Vikings had a good one this week, topping the Chargers, 27-20. The Vikes got bold and kept the Bolts’ offense off the field late thanks to RB Dalvin Cook, after QB Kirk Cousins’ two touchdowns led the way. WR Justin Jefferson shined as well.

What keeps Minnesota such a curious team is their combined loss total. In five defeats, the Vikings have lost by a combined 18 points.

San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward,. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

19. Carolina Panthers (5-5)

Last week: 22

What a twist have the Panthers become in recent days? Their win against the Cards wasn’t all that impressive against some backups… but Cam Newton is back. Who would’ve saw that storyline coming? He had two touchdowns in their latest win and could now be their starter.

18. Cleveland Browns (5-5)

Last week: 14

The Browns’ inconsistencies are catching up to them as Cleveland is at a .500 record. A win against the Bengals two weeks ago has now been flattened by the Patriots in a complete blowout loss, 45-7. Making matters worse is QB Baker Mayfield being injured. But that happened in the second half as Mayfield didn’t do much to help his team’s brutal defense.

17. San Francisco 49ers (4-5)

Last week: 20

The Niners rounded out Week 11 with an impressive win on Monday Night Football, topping the Rams, 31-10. QB Jimmy Garoppolo was solid with two touchdowns. Still, the Niners had lost four of five games and there’s still round to make up in the NFC West.

16. Las Vegas Raiders (5-4)

Last week: 15

The new-coach bounce, post-Jon Gruden, might have worn off for the Raiders. Still slightly over. 500, Vegas has suffered a bad loss to the Giants and a blowout to a struggling Chiefs team this week, 41-14. Combined, the Raiders have given the ball away five times in those two defeats.

15. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

Last week: 16

Bye week.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (USAT photo)

14. Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Last week: 17

While the Colts did have to hang on to beat the Jaguars, it’s hard to deny that this team is rolling. Indy has won four of their past five and RB Jonathan Taylor is a force. Their record is a direct correlation between Taylor surpassing 100 yards rushing in games. If he does, they’ve won every time and visa versa.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1)

Last week: 13

The Steelers tied the Lions, our worst-ranked team on this week’s rankings. Pittsburgh made mistakes leading to that outcome in an ugly game, but important pieces were also missing, including QB Ben Roethlisberger and DE TJ Watt, who was hurt in the second half.

12. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

Last week: 12

The Bolts lost a close one to the Vikings and had QB Justin Herbert gotten one more chance, there’s a chance this final goes differently for Los Angeles. The Chargers have lost three of four, but none of those losses are against awful teams (Ravens, Patriots, Vikings). The Bolts’ run defense has to improve.

11. New Orleans Saints (5-4)

Last week: 11

The Saints ran into the hottest team in the NFL, the Titans, who have won six-straight. Tennessee was without some top players, but so are the Saints for the extended future and RB Alvin Kamara not playing doesn’t help. Despite that, it was a very close 23-21 final which included a missed two-point attempt from New Orleans.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

10. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

Last week: 6

It’s hard to image the Ravens can keep up their current record the way they have to fight to the bitter end in each week. Then again, don’t count out QB Lamar Jackson. Still, a drop comes for the Ravens after their lowest point on offense during Jackson’s tenure against the Dolphins, one of the NFL’s coldest teams of late.

9. New England Patriots (6-4)

Last week: 10

The Titans might be the NFL’s hottest team record wise… but via the eye test, the Patriots are in that discussion. The Browns have had ups and downs, but no one saw a rout coming like it did. Rookie QB Mac Jones is starting to play his part more and more as New England’s signal caller had three touchdown passes next to a complementary run game.

8. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

Last week: 9

Are the Chiefs back after running away against the Raiders? Let’s maybe tap the brakes there, but QB Patrick Mahomes undoubtedly looked great in a five-touchdown effort. There’s no reason Kansas City can’t build on this one, at least.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)

Last week: 5

Leaders in the AFC South still? Yes, but the Bucs have lost back-to-back games and on both sides of the ball, could not overcome the lowly Washington Football Team. Even the Tampa Bay defense couldn’t get off the field. This team needs some soul searching.

6. Los Angeles Rams (7-3)

Last week: 3

The Rams were never in it against the Niners on Monday Night Football, a 31-10 loss. On the plus side, Los Angeles heads into their bye week now and with plenty of things to fix on a two-game losing skid. But new pieces they’ve recently added will firmly be in the fold the next time we see them, which makes their bye’s timing perfect.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

5. Buffalo Bills (6-3)

Last week: 8

Not exactly talked about much following Sunday: The Bills smashed the Jets, 45-17. It’s just the Jets, but good teams use “get-right games” to… get right. Buffalo did that as their offense ignited with 162 yards from WR Stefon Diggs and their defense continued their elite pace with five takeaways.

4. Dallas Cowboys (7-2)

Last week: 7

Dismantling of the Falcons by the Cowboys was almost a copy and paste from the Bills above. Dallas had a disappointing loss and took out some anger. QB Dak Prescott and RB Ezekiel Elliot both had two scores.

3. Arizona Cardinals (8-2)

Last week: 1

A loss, but as referenced before, the Cardinals were without important players vs the Panthers. Those included QB Kyler Murray and No. 1 playmaker in WR DeAndre Hopkins. Arizona won their first game without this duo, which is still impressive.

2. Green Bay Packers (8-2)

Last week: 4

The Packers didn’t soar offensively as we are used to seeing in QB Aaron Rodgers’ return, post-COVID. However, Rodgers has a top-tier defense working with him which shutout the Seahawks in a 17-0 win. In the long run, that makes Green Bay a scarier team.

1. Tennessee Titans (8-2)

Last week: 2

Who would’ve thought the Titans would jump to the No. 1 spot in a power rankings this season, even with the likes of RB Derrick Henry had he not gotten hurt? The Saints kept it close, but the Tennessee defense has really honed in since their offense has taken some tough bumps and bruises. If they keep this up, Mike Vrabel might run away with the Coach of the Year Award.

