NFL power rankings, Week 11: Texans, Vikings are surprising climbers
At the end of October, the race for the AFC South title was looking like anything but a race. The Jacksonville Jaguars were heading into their bye with a 6-2 record after five straight wins while every other team in the division had a losing record.
What a difference two weeks can make.
The Jaguars followed up their week off with an embarrassing 31-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers which raised serious questions about the team’s contender status. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans won back-to-back games with dramatic last-minute drives led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
The Texans are now 5-4, just a game behind the Jaguars, with a rematch between the teams set to be played in Houston in Week 12.
An even more unlikely story is brewing in the NFC, though. After a 1-4 start to the season, the Minnesota Vikings started to get back on track before an Achilles tear for Kirk Cousins seemingly doomed their season. But instead of it spiraling down the drain, newly acquired Joshua Dobbs has given the Vikings new life.
A week after leading Minnesota to a miraculous win against the Atlanta Falcons, Dobbs took the New Orleans Saints to school Sunday.
With only a Monday Night Football game left to be played in Week 10 (this post will be updated after that result), the Texans and Vikings are climbing fast in our weekly power rankings:
Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
Last week: No. 1
Week 10 result: BYE
Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
Last week: No. 3
Week 10 result: BYE
Detroit Lions (7-2)
Last week: No. 7
Week 10 result: 41-38 win vs. Chargers
Cleveland Browns (6-3)
Last week: No. 9
Week 10 result: 33-31 win vs. Ravens
Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
Last week: No. 2
Week 10 result: 33-31 loss vs. Browns
San Francisco 49ers (6-3)
Last week: No. 10
Week 10 result: 34-3 win vs. Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys (6-3)
Last week: No. 8
Week 10 result: 49-17 win vs. Giants
Houston Texans (5-4)
Last week: No. 11
Week 10 result: 30-27 win vs. Bengals
Miami Dolphins (6-3)
Last week: No. 6
Week 10 result: BYE
Buffalo Bills (5-3)
Last week: No. 12
Week 10 result: MNF vs. Broncos
Seattle Seahawks (6-3)
Last week: No. 14
Week 10 result: 29-26 win vs. Commanders
Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)
Last week: No. 5
Week 10 result: 30-27 loss vs. Texans
Minnesota Vikings (6-4)
Last week: No. 15
Week 10 result: 27-19 win vs. Saints
Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)
Last week: No. 4
Week 10 result: 34-3 loss vs. 49ers
Los Angeles Chargers (4-5)
Last week: No. 13
Week 10 result: 41-38 loss vs. Lions
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3)
Last week: No. 18
Week 10 result: 23-19 win vs. Packers
Las Vegas Raiders (5-5)
Last week: No. 19
Week 10 result: 16-12 win vs. Jets
Denver Broncos (3-5)
Last week: No. 16
Week 10 result: MNF vs. Bills
New Orleans Saints (5-5)
Last week: No. 17
Week 10 result: 27-19 loss vs. Vikings
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)
Last week: No. 22
Week 10 result: 20-6 win vs. Titans
Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
Last week: No. 21
Week 10 result: 10-6 win vs. Patriots
New York Jets (4-5)
Last week: No. 23
Week 10 result: 16-12 loss vs. Raiders
Atlanta Falcons (4-6)
Last week: No. 20
Week 10 result: 25-23 loss vs. Cardinals
Chicago Bears (3-7)
Last week: No. 29
Week 10 result: 16-13 win vs. Panthers
Green Bay Packers (3-6)
Last week: No. 24
Week 10 result: 23-19 loss vs. Steelers
Arizona Cardinals (2-8)
Last week: No. 32
Week 10 result: 25-23 win vs. Falcons
Los Angeles Rams (3-6)
Last week: No. 27
Week 10 result: BYE
Washington Commanders (4-6)
Last week: No. 26
Week 10 result: 29-26 loss vs. Seahawks
Tennessee Titans (3-6)
Last week: No. 25
Week 10 result: 20-6 loss vs. Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers (1-8)
Last week: No. 30
Week 10 result: 16-13 loss vs. Bears
New England Patriots (2-8)
Last week: No. 28
Week 10 result: 10-6 loss vs. Colts
New York Giants (2-8)
Last week: No. 31
Week 10 result: 49-17 loss vs. Cowboys