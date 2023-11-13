NFL power rankings, Week 11: Texans, Vikings are surprising climbers

At the end of October, the race for the AFC South title was looking like anything but a race. The Jacksonville Jaguars were heading into their bye with a 6-2 record after five straight wins while every other team in the division had a losing record.

What a difference two weeks can make.

The Jaguars followed up their week off with an embarrassing 31-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers which raised serious questions about the team’s contender status. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans won back-to-back games with dramatic last-minute drives led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The Texans are now 5-4, just a game behind the Jaguars, with a rematch between the teams set to be played in Houston in Week 12.

An even more unlikely story is brewing in the NFC, though. After a 1-4 start to the season, the Minnesota Vikings started to get back on track before an Achilles tear for Kirk Cousins seemingly doomed their season. But instead of it spiraling down the drain, newly acquired Joshua Dobbs has given the Vikings new life.

A week after leading Minnesota to a miraculous win against the Atlanta Falcons, Dobbs took the New Orleans Saints to school Sunday.

With only a Monday Night Football game left to be played in Week 10 (this post will be updated after that result), the Texans and Vikings are climbing fast in our weekly power rankings:

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 1

Week 10 result: BYE

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 3

Week 10 result: BYE

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 7

Week 10 result: 41-38 win vs. Chargers

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 9

Week 10 result: 33-31 win vs. Ravens

Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 2

Week 10 result: 33-31 loss vs. Browns

San Francisco 49ers (6-3)

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Last week: No. 10

Week 10 result: 34-3 win vs. Jaguars

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 8

Week 10 result: 49-17 win vs. Giants

Houston Texans (5-4)

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week: No. 11

Week 10 result: 30-27 win vs. Bengals

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 6

Week 10 result: BYE

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 12

Week 10 result: MNF vs. Broncos

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 14

Week 10 result: 29-26 win vs. Commanders

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week: No. 5

Week 10 result: 30-27 loss vs. Texans

Minnesota Vikings (6-4)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 15

Week 10 result: 27-19 win vs. Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Last week: No. 4

Week 10 result: 34-3 loss vs. 49ers

Los Angeles Chargers (4-5)

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 13

Week 10 result: 41-38 loss vs. Lions

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 18

Week 10 result: 23-19 win vs. Packers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 19

Week 10 result: 16-12 win vs. Jets

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 16

Week 10 result: MNF vs. Bills

New Orleans Saints (5-5)

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 17

Week 10 result: 27-19 loss vs. Vikings

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week: No. 22

Week 10 result: 20-6 win vs. Titans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 21

Week 10 result: 10-6 win vs. Patriots

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 23

Week 10 result: 16-12 loss vs. Raiders

Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week: No. 20

Week 10 result: 25-23 loss vs. Cardinals

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 29

Week 10 result: 16-13 win vs. Panthers

Green Bay Packers (3-6)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 24

Week 10 result: 23-19 loss vs. Steelers

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week: No. 32

Week 10 result: 25-23 win vs. Falcons

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 27

Week 10 result: BYE

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 26

Week 10 result: 29-26 loss vs. Seahawks

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week: No. 25

Week 10 result: 20-6 loss vs. Buccaneers

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 30

Week 10 result: 16-13 loss vs. Bears

New England Patriots (2-8)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 28

Week 10 result: 10-6 loss vs. Colts

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 31

Week 10 result: 49-17 loss vs. Cowboys

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire