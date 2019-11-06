NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Bears' downward spiral continues

The Bears had just nine yards of offense in the first half of Week 9's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was their fourth loss in a row, sinking their record to 3-5 with virtually no hope for a playoff berth.

It should come as no surprise that their fall in the 2019 NFL Power Rankings continues on.

But fear not Bears fans! The other three teams in the NFC North lost too! Misery loves company, so pull up a chair Packers, Lions and Vikings fans. There's plenty of room at the loser's table heading into Week 10.

The Baltimore Ravens wouldn't know anything about that. They dominated Tom Brady and the previously undefeated New England Patriots in a game that felt like the official arrival of Lamar Jackson in the elite superstar tier. And the Patriots' loss means there's just one undefeated team left: The San Francisco 49ers.

Is their 8-0 record enough to launch them to the top spot in this week's Power Rankings? Check it out:

