NFL power rankings, Week 10: A weekend filled with surprises shakes up things

Those sirens you might have been hearing throughout Sunday was several of our previous teams in our power rankings being put on upset alert.

Multiple clubs held in high regard lost in Week 9, including the Bills and Cowboys. They lost games that no one saw coming.

And speaking of which, our new No. 1 team is the Cardinals because of their just as surprising, shorthanded, divisional win.

With that, here is Touchdown Wire’s power rankings heading into Week 10:

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) chases Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

32. Detroit Lions (0-8)

Last week: 32

Bye week.

31. Houston Texans (1-8)

Last week: 30

The Texans faced off with the Dolphins in a battle between 1-7 teams and lost. As their records would suggest, it was an ugly game.

30. New York Jets (2-6)

Last week: 27

The Jets opened Week 9 on Thursday against the Colts. The final score was 45-30 but it wasn’t nearly that close. One time surprise superstar, QB Mike White, was injured after only two drives on offense. The rest of the way was stalling until garbage time.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

29. Washington Football Team (2-6)

Last week: 28

Bye week.

28. Miami Dolphins (2-7)

Last week: 29

The Dolphins won. But it was against the Texans… and in the ugliest way possible. Both teams combined for nine turnovers in the game but Miami ended up with the 17-9 win.

27. Chicago Bears (3-6)

Last week: 26

The Bears hung tough, but couldn’t cross the finish line against the Steelers. Chicago took the lead late only to cough it up moments late. Sure, some bad penalties helped Pittsburgh, but you don’t just take that many without having to take the blame for a chunk of them.

Last week: 31

Story continues

In a weekend filled with surprises, the Jaguars held off the Bills, 9-6. As the score suggests, there was little to write home about for Jacksonville, but a win is a win, especially against a Super Bowl contender.

New York Giants free safety Xavier McKinney (29) intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) in the 4th quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 23

The Eagles battled late as QB Jalen Hurts found WR DeVonta Smith to tie the game with six minutes left, 24-24. But Philadelphia’s defense couldn’t hold the Chargers off the board late as the Bolts won as time expired, 27-24.

24. Minnesota Vikings (3-5)

Last week: 21

The Vikings are back to falling short in any way possible. The latest was an overtime loss to the Ravens. Minnesota did allow a 14-point lead to evaporate this time, though.. Not a good look.

23. New York Giants (3-6)

Last week: 25

CB Xavier McKinney was the hero for the G-men. The Giants topped the Raiders, who had another long week this season off the field, 23-16. McKinney had two picks, one which went for a score and another late.

Last week: 19

The Patriots’ success against Panthers QB Sam Darnold continued from his time in the AFC East. Darnold isn’t proving anyone he’s a long-term answer for Carolina, as he tossed three second half interceptions in a 24-6 loss.

21. Atlanta Falcons (4-4)

Last week: 24

Despite the Saints missing key pieces, the Falcons got a huge effort from QB Matt Ryan and held off a comeback in a 27-25 win. The Saints trailed by 18, came back, then allowed Ryan to connect on a 64-yard pass to set up a game-winning kick. Ryan had 343 total passing yards.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Titans won 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

20. San Francisco 49ers (3-5)

Last week: 17

The Cardinals didn’t have a bunch of their top playmakers, including QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins against the Niners. It didn’t matter, as the 49ers still couldn’t get the job done in a 31-17 loss. This is what you call a disappointment for San Francisco.

19. Denver Broncos (5-4)

Last week: 22

The Broncos are easily the most interesting team in the NFL this season. After essentially not winning against anyone very good for awhile, Denver didn’t just beat, they dominated the Cowboys. The final was 30-16, but it wasn’t that close.

18. Seattle Seahawks (3-5)

Last week: 18

Bye week (And Russell Wilson will be back).

17. Indianapolis Colts (4-5)

Last week: 20

It was only the Jets, but the Colts rolled. QB Carson Wentz had three touchdowns while RB Jonathan Taylor ran wild for 172 yards on the ground with two scores.

16. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

Last week: 11

Talk about a fall from grace. After beating the Ravens, the Jets and distraction-riddled Browns handed the Bengals back-to-back losses. A once better looking Cincy defense allowed 137 yards from Cleveland RB Nick Chubb while Bengals QB Joe Burrow had two picks, including a long pick-six.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scores a touchdown past Philadelphia Eagles middle linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

15. Las Vegas Raiders (5-3)

Last week: 10

Have the off-field issues finally added up for the Raiders? After Henry Ruggs’ arrest and cut, Las Vegas lost a tough game to a struggling Giants team. On the field, QB Derek Carr had an ugly effort including two picks and some accuracy issues.

14. Cleveland Browns (5-4)

Last week: 16

No Odell? No problem. After Beckham’s eventual release from the Browns, his former team rolled and kept itself in the running for the AFC postseason with a 41-16 win on the road vs. Cincy. QB Baker Mayfield looked to play a bit better without Beckham in the fold… just like before.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)

Last week: 15

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger turned back the clock while their defense turned up the heat against Bears rookie QB Justin Fields. Roethlisberger connected for two scores with rookie TE Pat Freiermuth,

12. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

Last week: 14

QB Justin Herbert had three touchdowns on the road against the Eagles after the Bolts lost to the Patriots at home the week prior. Most importantly, Herbert drove his team down the field to setup the game-winning kick… the type of game Chargers fans got used to losing late for a long time.

11. New Orleans Saints (5-3)

Last week: 9

The Saints gave it their all without starting QB Jameis Winston. Trevor Siemian started without him. However, the New Orleans defense was uncharacteristically not clutch, though. They allowed too many big plays in a the 27-25 loss.

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) returns an interception for a touchdown as Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) defends in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

10. New England Patriots (5-4)

Last week: 13

Highlighting the Pats’ defensive effort against Darnold & the Panthers was CB JC Jackson’s 88-yard pick-six interception in the 24-6 win. Not only was Darnold shutdown, the return of Carolina RB Christian McCaffrey soured as he was held to 52 yards on the ground and four catches by New England’s defense.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (5-4)

Last week: 12

The Chiefs absolutely did not have their best outing with QB Patrick Mahomes against the shorthanded Packers. But a 13-7 win is a win. Will the KC offense ever get out of this slump? Mahomes was held to 166 yards. Kudos to their defensive effort against the inexperienced Jordan Love at QB.

8. Buffalo Bills (5-3)

Last week: 7

The Bills had what was likely their worst day on offense since QB Josh Allen’s breakout 2020 year. Buffalo fell 9-6 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a shocker. But there was some good: the Bills’ improved defense is here to stay.

7. Dallas Cowboys (6-2)

Last week: 3

The other head-turning loss this weekend was the Cowboys vs. the Broncos. In a big difference compared to the Bills and Chiefs, the Cowboys’ loss came with nothing good. The defense was smoked early and often and Dallas didn’t close the gap on the scoreboard until this one was over (but QB Dak Prescott coming off an injury wasn’t given time to rest. Huh?)

6. Baltimore Ravens (6-2)

Last week: 8

The Ravens are the comeback kids of the 2021 NFL season. QB Lamar Jackson was the centerpiece of Baltimore’s 34-31 win in overtime vs. the Vikes. The Ravens overcome a double-digit deficit for the third time this season.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) picks up a first down during the fourth quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif.

Titans Rams 108

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1)

Last week: 5

Bye week.

4. Green Bay Packers (7-2)

Last week: 1

Love struggled in his first-career start which came under weird circumstances. Thanks to QB Aaron Rodgers’ off-field, COVID-19 related distractions all week, the Packers’ loss to the Chiefs was more about that than anything else.

3. Los Angeles Rams (7-2)

Last week: 2

In a battle of top-10 heavyweights, the Rams fell short against the Titans, 28-16. With RB Derrick Henry out, Tennessee leaned on their defense and it worked. Rams QB Matthew Stafford has costly giveaways he’ll have to clean up.

2. Tennessee Titans (7-2)

Last week: 6

No King Henry? No problem. That defensive effort was highlighted by the Titans defense forcing two interceptions by Stafford only seconds apart on back-to-back throws. The second of which was taken back for a 24-yard score. The Titans will love if Henry gets back in time for a postseason run, but Tennessee showed they can more than keep their head above water without him.

1. Arizona Cardinals (8-1)

Last week: 4

And speaking of not having your best… Murray, Hopkins and WR AJ Green didn’t play and the depth pieces in Arizona still stood out. QB Colt McCoy and RB James Conner led a 31-17 win over the 49ers in a NFC West win. How are you supposed to not give the Cards your No. 1 spot this week?

1

1