NFL power rankings, Week 10: The AFC is loaded with scary teams
There’s a clear and obvious frontrunner in the NFC. The Philadelphia Eagles came a little too close to blowing it against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, but — at the end of the day — they’re 8-1 and pacing the field in their conference.
But who’s the best in the absolutely stacked AFC?
The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending NFL champs, but the Baltimore Ravens are steamrolling opponents as of late, the Jacksonville Jaguars have won five straight, and the Cincinnati Bengals have left their 1-3 start long in the rear view mirror.
There’s so many tough teams in the conference that the Buffalo Bills, a team with double-digit wins in each of the last four season, are currently on the outside looking in after dropping to a really not-so-bad 5-4 on the year.
The Eagles’ one-loss record keeps them on top of the league for now, but after Philadelphia, it’s all AFC. Here’s how the league stacks up with Week 10 on the way (this post will be updated after Monday Night Football):
Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
Last week: No. 1
Week 9 result: 28-23 win vs. Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens (7-2)
Last week: No. 2
Week 9 result: 37-3 win vs. Seahawks
Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
Last week: No. 5
Week 9 result: 21-14 win vs. Dolphins
Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)
Last week: No. 4
Week 9 result: BYE
Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)
Last week: No. 9
Week 9 result: 24-18 win vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins (6-3)
Last week: No. 3
Week 9 result: 21-14 loss vs. Chiefs
Detroit Lions (6-2)
Last week: No. 6
Week 9 result: BYE
Dallas Cowboys (5-3)
Last week: No. 8
Week 9 result: 28-23 loss vs. Eagles
Cleveland Browns (5-3)
Last week: No. 13
Week 9 result: 27-0 vs. Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers (5-3)
Last week: No. 11
Week 9 result: BYE
Houston Texans (4-4)
Last week: No. 16
Week 9 result: 39-37 win vs. Buccaneers
Buffalo Bills (5-4)
Last week: No. 10
Week 9 result: 24-18 loss vs. Bengals
Seattle Seahawks (5-3)
Last week: No. 7
Week 9 result: 37-3 loss vs. Ravens
Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)
Last week: No. 12
Week 9 result: MNF vs. Jets
Minnesota Vikings (5-4)
Last week: No. 18
Week 9 result: 31-28 win vs. Falcons
Denver Broncos (3-5)
Last week: No. 14
Week 9 result: BYE
New Orleans Saints (5-4)
Last week: No. 19
Week 9 result: 24-17 win vs. Bears
Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
Last week: No. 22
Week 9 result: 20-16 win vs. Titans
New York Jets (4-3)
Last week: No. 15
Week 9 result: MNF vs. Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)
Last week: No. 23
Week 9 result: 30-6 win vs. Giants
Atlanta Falcons (4-5)
Last week: No. 17
Week 9 result: 31-28 loss vs. Vikings
Indianapolis Colts (4-5)
Last week: No. 25
Week 9 result: 27-13 win vs. Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)
Last week: No. 20
Week 9 result: 39-37 loss vs. Texans
Green Bay Packers (3-5)
Last week: No. 29
Week 9 result: 20-3 win vs. Rams
Tennessee Titans (3-5)
Last week: No. 21
Week 9 result: 20-16 loss vs. Steelers
Washington Commanders (4-5)
Last week: No. 28
Week 9 result: 20-17 win vs. Patriots
Los Angeles Rams (3-6)
Last week: No. 24
Week 9 result: 20-3 loss vs. Packers
New England Patriots (2-7)
Last week: No. 27
Week 9 result: 20-17 loss vs. Commanders
Chicago Bears (2-7)
Last week: No. 30
Week 9 result: 24-17 loss vs. Saints
Carolina Panthers (1-7)
Last week: No. 26
Week 9 result: 27-13 loss vs. Colts
New York Giants (2-7)
Last week: No. 32
Week 9 result: 30-6 loss vs. Raiders
Arizona Cardinals (1-8)
Last week: No. 31
Week 9 result: 27-0 loss vs. Browns