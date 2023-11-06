Advertisement

NFL power rankings, Week 10: The AFC is loaded with scary teams

Adam Stites
There’s a clear and obvious frontrunner in the NFC. The Philadelphia Eagles came a little too close to blowing it against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, but — at the end of the day — they’re 8-1 and pacing the field in their conference.

But who’s the best in the absolutely stacked AFC?

The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending NFL champs, but the Baltimore Ravens are steamrolling opponents as of late, the Jacksonville Jaguars have won five straight, and the Cincinnati Bengals have left their 1-3 start long in the rear view mirror.

There’s so many tough teams in the conference that the Buffalo Bills, a team with double-digit wins in each of the last four season, are currently on the outside looking in after dropping to a really not-so-bad 5-4 on the year.

The Eagles’ one-loss record keeps them on top of the league for now, but after Philadelphia, it’s all AFC. Here’s how the league stacks up with Week 10 on the way (this post will be updated after Monday Night Football):

Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 1

Week 9 result: 28-23 win vs. Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens (7-2)

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 2

Week 9 result: 37-3 win vs. Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 5

Week 9 result: 21-14 win vs. Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 4

Week 9 result: BYE

Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Last week: No. 9

Week 9 result: 24-18 win vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins (6-3)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 3

Week 9 result: 21-14 loss vs. Chiefs

Detroit Lions (6-2)

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Last week: No. 6

Week 9 result: BYE

Dallas Cowboys (5-3)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 8

Week 9 result: 28-23 loss vs. Eagles

Cleveland Browns (5-3)

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 13

Week 9 result: 27-0 vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers (5-3)

Albert Cesare/The Enquier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Last week: No. 11

Week 9 result: BYE

Houston Texans (4-4)

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 16

Week 9 result: 39-37 win vs. Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills (5-4)

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Last week: No. 10

Week 9 result: 24-18 loss vs. Bengals

Seattle Seahawks (5-3)

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 7

Week 9 result: 37-3 loss vs. Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 12

Week 9 result: MNF vs. Jets

Minnesota Vikings (5-4)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 18

Week 9 result: 31-28 win vs. Falcons

Denver Broncos (3-5)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 14

Week 9 result: BYE

New Orleans Saints (5-4)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 19

Week 9 result: 24-17 win vs. Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 22

Week 9 result: 20-16 win vs. Titans

New York Jets (4-3)

Kevin R. Wexler – The Record / USA TODAY NETWORK
Last week: No. 15

Week 9 result: MNF vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 23

Week 9 result: 30-6 win vs. Giants

Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 17

Week 9 result: 31-28 loss vs. Vikings

Indianapolis Colts (4-5)

Jenna Watson / USA TODAY NETWORK
Last week: No. 25

Week 9 result: 27-13 win vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 20

Week 9 result: 39-37 loss vs. Texans

Green Bay Packers (3-5)

Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK
Last week: No. 29

Week 9 result: 20-3 win vs. Rams

Tennessee Titans (3-5)

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
Last week: No. 21

Week 9 result: 20-16 loss vs. Steelers

Washington Commanders (4-5)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 28

Week 9 result: 20-17 win vs. Patriots

Los Angeles Rams (3-6)

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Last week: No. 24

Week 9 result: 20-3 loss vs. Packers

New England Patriots (2-7)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 27

Week 9 result: 20-17 loss vs. Commanders

Chicago Bears (2-7)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 30

Week 9 result: 24-17 loss vs. Saints

Carolina Panthers (1-7)

Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
Last week: No. 26

Week 9 result: 27-13 loss vs. Colts

New York Giants (2-7)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 32

Week 9 result: 30-6 loss vs. Raiders

Arizona Cardinals (1-8)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 31

Week 9 result: 27-0 loss vs. Browns

