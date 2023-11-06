NFL power rankings, Week 10: The AFC is loaded with scary teams

There’s a clear and obvious frontrunner in the NFC. The Philadelphia Eagles came a little too close to blowing it against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, but — at the end of the day — they’re 8-1 and pacing the field in their conference.

But who’s the best in the absolutely stacked AFC?

The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending NFL champs, but the Baltimore Ravens are steamrolling opponents as of late, the Jacksonville Jaguars have won five straight, and the Cincinnati Bengals have left their 1-3 start long in the rear view mirror.

There’s so many tough teams in the conference that the Buffalo Bills, a team with double-digit wins in each of the last four season, are currently on the outside looking in after dropping to a really not-so-bad 5-4 on the year.

The Eagles’ one-loss record keeps them on top of the league for now, but after Philadelphia, it’s all AFC. Here’s how the league stacks up with Week 10 on the way (this post will be updated after Monday Night Football):

Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

Last week: No. 1

Week 9 result: 28-23 win vs. Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens (7-2)

Last week: No. 2

Week 9 result: 37-3 win vs. Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

Last week: No. 5

Week 9 result: 21-14 win vs. Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)

Last week: No. 4

Week 9 result: BYE

Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)

Last week: No. 9

Week 9 result: 24-18 win vs. Bills

Last week: No. 3

Week 9 result: 21-14 loss vs. Chiefs

Last week: No. 6

Week 9 result: BYE

Dallas Cowboys (5-3)

Last week: No. 8

Week 9 result: 28-23 loss vs. Eagles

Last week: No. 13

Week 9 result: 27-0 vs. Cardinals

Last week: No. 11

Week 9 result: BYE

Last week: No. 16

Week 9 result: 39-37 win vs. Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills (5-4)

Last week: No. 10

Week 9 result: 24-18 loss vs. Bengals

Seattle Seahawks (5-3)

Last week: No. 7

Week 9 result: 37-3 loss vs. Ravens

Last week: No. 12

Week 9 result: MNF vs. Jets

Last week: No. 18

Week 9 result: 31-28 win vs. Falcons

Last week: No. 14

Week 9 result: BYE

Last week: No. 19

Week 9 result: 24-17 win vs. Bears

Last week: No. 22

Week 9 result: 20-16 win vs. Titans

Last week: No. 15

Week 9 result: MNF vs. Chargers

Last week: No. 23

Week 9 result: 30-6 win vs. Giants

Last week: No. 17

Week 9 result: 31-28 loss vs. Vikings

Last week: No. 25

Week 9 result: 27-13 win vs. Panthers

Last week: No. 20

Week 9 result: 39-37 loss vs. Texans

Last week: No. 29

Week 9 result: 20-3 win vs. Rams

Last week: No. 21

Week 9 result: 20-16 loss vs. Steelers

Last week: No. 28

Week 9 result: 20-17 win vs. Patriots

Last week: No. 24

Week 9 result: 20-3 loss vs. Packers

New England Patriots (2-7)

Last week: No. 27

Week 9 result: 20-17 loss vs. Commanders

Last week: No. 30

Week 9 result: 24-17 loss vs. Saints

Last week: No. 26

Week 9 result: 27-13 loss vs. Colts

Last week: No. 32

Week 9 result: 30-6 loss vs. Raiders

Last week: No. 31

Week 9 result: 27-0 loss vs. Browns

