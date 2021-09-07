NFL power rankings, Week 1: Who starts 2021 on top, Bucs or Chiefs?

It’s hard to argue with the way most power rankings look heading into 2021.

Months removed from last season’s Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs still have Patrick Mahomes and their slew of talent on offense. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers not only return Tom Brady, but every starting player as well.

It might be splitting hairs deciding which team is on top in the NFL currently, but we did it anyway.

Here is Touchdown Wire’s NFL power rankings heading into Week 1:

32. Houston Texans

Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson's off-field saga continues into the regular season for the Texans and the end is not in sight. Tyrod Taylor was named the starting quarterback because of that and he's had much better playmakers around him in the past and didn't do much then...

31. Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (Gannett photo)

The Lions defense was gashed in 2020 and Jared Goff is now steering the ship on offense. After cutting Breshad Perriman, Goff has an even further uphill battle ahead of him. At least Detroit head coach Dan Campbell won't disappoint at the microphone.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence gives Jags fans plenty of reason to watch in 2021. But there needs to be more building around him and there's a reason the Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick this spring.

29. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The Bengals have too many questions to rank them much higher until some on-field production proves otherwise. Joe Burrow is coming off a knee injury under center and we didn't see much of him this preseason. Plus, that offensive line isn't much of an inspiration

28. New York Jets

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2). Credit: Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK

Losing pass rusher Carl Lawson was a big blow for the Jets but coach Robert Saleh gives one some confidence that New York could see some defensive improvement. Rookie QB Zach Wilson and the offense wasn't overly spectacular in the preseason, but there were some signs. Enough to keep the Jets out of the basement, at least.

27. Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Watching his team acquire Gardner Minshew shouldn't shake QB Jalen Hurts to the core as he preps for his first season as a starter. But it's still not exactly the most reassuring thing to see.

26. Atlanta Falcons

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

The Falcons defense was once a formidable unit but now it casts a shadow over their offense. There's reason to believe Matt Ryan & Co. can still churn along without wide receiver Julio Jones, but the defensive holes could become too much.

25. Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

This is a team power ranking poll, not a quarterback one. But it's hard to look anywhere else with the Bears as long as it's Andy Dalton starting over rookie Justin Fields under center.

24. Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey. (Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

Everyone is going to be wondering what effect quarterback Sam Darnold will have on the Panthers. But what about the return of RB Christian McCaffrey? There's a reason he was selected No. 1 in your fantasy draft.

23. New York Giants

Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants defense played sound and had a career year from cornerback James Bradberry last season. But the G-men could be either the biggest riser or faller in our Week 2 power ranking depending on the way their offensive line plays in front of QB Daniel Jones & RB Saquon Barkley.

22. Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

We know tight end Darren Waller will be busy in an offense that's not scared to throw with Derek Carr. Many questions reside on Jon Gruden's defense.

21. Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (Gannett photo)

It's hard to ignore the headlines the Colts have had surrounding their training camp from injuries to COVID-19 concerns. Indy coach Frank Reich may have his hands full early this season if their defense has any cracks in it.

20. Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

QB Kyler Murray might have to pick up the pieces for a defense dealing with the loss of cornerback Malcolm Butler to an abrupt retirement. Can he? It might be his time to show he can this season, especially if there are any slow games for the Cards' pass rush.

19. Denver Bronos

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Another team where it's hard to ignore the quarterback position. If Teddy Bridgewater can be close to the former first-round pick he was, the talent around him and on the Denver defense could make the Broncos a good team.

18. Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Football Team's defense, which was already scary, could be even better in 2021. If that combines with more good from QB Ryan Fitzpatrick than what will be the inevitable bad outings... watch out.

17. New Orleans Saints

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2). Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of up-and-down QBs... Hello, Jameis Winston. With a chance to turn his career around, Winston finds himself in a positive place in New Orleans with a good defense backing him. One has to wonder if their lack of wide receiver Michael Thomas combined with the Saints' issues due to Hurricane Ida, will cause a rocky start.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers offense might not be much improved from their disaster downfall last season... but at least their defense can even things out. That is, if pass rusher TJ Watt plays.

15. New England Patriots

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots had a league-high amount of COVID-19 opt outs last year with many of them coming from their defense, something which many seem to forget. This could be a solid Pats team, but we also have to factor in Mac Jones still being a rookie and All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore starting the year on the sideline.

14. Minnesota Vikings

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive reinforcements have arrived for a team that found itself solid offensively in 2020. The Vikings have reason to think postseason this year.

13. Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

From QB Dak Prescott's injury concerns to their offensive line availability and a defense that couldn't stop anyone last year... If the Cowboys get just enough done around Prescott, there's reason to believe he could carry them this year. Don't forget how well he was playing before injury.

12. Miami Dolphins

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

From top-to-bottom, the Dolphins have a playoff-caliber roster. Whether or not it gets there will heavily depend on the play of QB Tua Tagoviloa.

11. San Francisco 49ers

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Once upon a time, the 49ers were a team that had just enough quarterback play to ascend to the Super Bowl. This a still that team but that big QB question still remains with Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

A talented team that (fingers crossed) make it to Week 1 without a brutal injury taking place. The Bolts continuing to get the same Justin Herbert in 2021 will be huge but this is still a new coaching staff with Brandon Staley that we have to get a look at first before putting them higher up.

9. Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

A new offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron that we haven't seen much from yet thanks to a vanilla preseason. We still can rely on Russell Wilson making the Seahawks a top team, regardless.

8. Tennessee Titans

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans' top-four playmakers on offense of QB Ryan Tannehill, RB Derrick Henry and wideouts Julio Jones and AJ Brown is hard to top. Too bad none of them translate that skill into playing in their defense. That talent on offense still carries the Titans to No. 8.

7. Cleveland Browns

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns are ready to take another step on paper in 2021. Much of that relies on the shoulders of quarterback Baker Mayfield.

6. Los Angeles Rams

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9). Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

There isn't much that needs to be said about a defense with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. They're elite and the addition of QB Matthew Stafford should push the Rams far this year.

5, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

As long as Lamar Jackson keeps himself in the starting lineup, there isn't much the Ravens can't do this season. The JK Dobbins injury hurt, but Baltimore's defense is still stout and another postseason run should be in the cards.

4. Green Bay Packers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Not having left tackle David Bakhtiari isn't ideal but this is still a Super Bowl worthy team that still has *checks notes* the reigning MVP in Aaron Rodgers.

3. Buffalo Bills

Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills' plan this offseason was simple: Bring the band back together. Buffalo not only did that, but locked up quarterback Josh Allen to a long-term extension as he looks to surpass Rodgers in MVP voting this year.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A revamped offensive line looked good as the preseason rolled on and that was the main concern for the Chiefs this offseason. What needs to be said about QB Patrick Mahomes beside his name? Nothing.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The defending champions bring the entire band back together. While Mahomes, yes, is still Mahomes, the Buccaneers bring their entire starting lineup back with another year of meshing together and that's not something we ever really see. The first back-to-back champs in a few decades could be realistic.

