NFL Power Rankings: The Chiefs are No. 1, and everyone else is miles behind them

Before Monday night, the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens were on a tier above everyone else.

On Monday night, we found out that top tier has just one team.

There’s no question anymore who deserves the title of the NFL’s best team. The Chiefs’ utterly dominant performance in a 34-20 win over the Ravens puts all other NFL teams in chase mode. We’re more likely to have conversations about 16-0 before anyone realistically challenges the Chiefs for the top spot in the NFL.

The Ravens are still good. They blasted a Cleveland Browns team that has won two straight since, and blew out the Houston Texans, too. Baltimore was very, very good in the 2019 regular season. The Chiefs didn’t really expose the Ravens. They just announced to the world how much better they are than the rest of the NFL, Baltimore included.

Obviously the Chiefs’ dominance centers around Patrick Mahomes. He has plenty of help, but his greatness is clear to anyone who has watched him throw the ball. And he just turned 25 years old. Not only are the Chiefs the clear No. 1 this season, maybe they’ll be there long beyond this season.

The Chiefs have the best offense in the NFL, a defense that shut down Lamar Jackson and has become a formidable unit, a great coach in Andy Reid, nobody in the AFC West who will really challenge them, and the player any general manager in football would pick first if the NFL redrafted everyone. The Super Bowl hangover isn’t bothering them either.

Things happen in the NFL. All it takes is one bad day in a competitive league to lose in the playoffs and everyone forgets how great you were. Ask the 2011 Green Bay Packers, who went 15-1 and nobody remembers because they lost their playoff opener. What we saw on Monday night doesn’t necessarily mean the Chiefs are walking to a Super Bowl.

But it’s impossible to pick anyone else after what we saw in Baltimore. Until further notice, there are two tiers: The Chiefs, and then everyone else.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are a level ahead of every other team. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Here are the power rankings after Week 3 of the NFL season:

32. New York Jets (0-3, Last Week: 32)

The Jets have been impossibly bad through three games. Rich Hribar of Sharp Football Analysis had the damning stats:

The Jets are now the last remaining team that has not run an offensive snap while leading in any game on the season.



Jets have trailed by double-digit points for 71.6% of their snaps. Next closest team (WAS) is at 51.8%. — Rich Hribar (@LordReebs) September 28, 2020

If the Jets don’t beat the banged-up Broncos at home on Thursday, we might have to start wondering if we’re witnessing a historically bad team.

31. New York Giants (0-3, LW: 28)

Not only have the Giants and Jets started 0-6, they have the two worst point differentials in the NFL through three weeks. The Jets’ Sam Darnold looks like a lost cause, and Daniel Jones’ second season isn’t starting well either. Everyone seems on the hot seat in both franchises. It’s starting to seem likely Trevor Lawrence is playing in New York next season, but for which team?

30. Denver Broncos (0-3, LW: 24)

A few weeks ago, the Broncos looked like a potential playoff contender. By Week 4, they’re asking “Brett Rypien or Jeff Driskel at quarterback?” and can’t even be considered a lock to beat an awful Jets team on Thursday night. It has been a brutal start in Denver.

29. Washington Football Team (1-2, LW: 30)

Dwayne Haskins Jr. is on notice. Maybe the Alex Smith story is too good to leave alone, or Ron Rivera believes in Kyle Allen more than he should. But Haskins can’t continue to struggle and keep playing, and once he gets benched, you have to wonder if Washington will be looking for another quarterback next offseason.

28. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2-1, LW: 26)

Second-round pick Tee Higgins played ahead of John Ross, and then had more snaps and targets than A.J. Green on Sunday. Higgins wasn’t overly efficient, with 40 yards on nine targets, but he did catch two touchdowns. Higgins and Joe Burrow could be a nice combination for many years.