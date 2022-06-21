NFL power rankings: Who takes the top spot heading into training camp?

As offseason workouts and minicamps wrap up across the NFL, attention now turns to training camp, where all 32 teams will hope to build on offseason additions to improve their chances of contending this season.

Now that Tom Brady is back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are once again expected to be one of the primary contenders for the Lombardi Trophy, having filled the few holes on their roster with a combination of talented veterans and promising rookies.

Who will be their biggest competition on the road to the Super Bowl? Which teams are stuck in the basement?

Here are the latest NFL power rankings, courtesy of Pro Football Focus:

32. Seattle Seahawks

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

31. Chicago Bears

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

30. Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

29. Carolina Panthers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

28. Houston Texans

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

26. New York Giants

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

25. New York Jets

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

24. Detroit Lions

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

23. Washington Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

22. Minnesota Vikings

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

20. New Orleans Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

19. Miami Dolphins

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

18. New England Patriots

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

17. Tennessee Titans

Syndication: The Tennessean

16. Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

15. Indianapolis Colts

(AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

14. Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

13. Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

12. Dallas Cowboys

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

11. Baltimore Ravens

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

10. Cleveland Browns

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

9. San Francisco 49ers

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

8. Cincinnati Bengals

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

7. Denver Broncos

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

6. Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

5. Los Angeles Chargers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

4. Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

3. Los Angeles Rams

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(AP Photo/Don Montague)

1. Buffalo Bills

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

