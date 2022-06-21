NFL power rankings: Who takes the top spot heading into training camp?
As offseason workouts and minicamps wrap up across the NFL, attention now turns to training camp, where all 32 teams will hope to build on offseason additions to improve their chances of contending this season.
Now that Tom Brady is back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are once again expected to be one of the primary contenders for the Lombardi Trophy, having filled the few holes on their roster with a combination of talented veterans and promising rookies.
Who will be their biggest competition on the road to the Super Bowl? Which teams are stuck in the basement?
Here are the latest NFL power rankings, courtesy of Pro Football Focus:
32. Seattle Seahawks
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
31. Chicago Bears
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
30. Atlanta Falcons
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
29. Carolina Panthers
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
28. Houston Texans
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
27. Jacksonville Jaguars
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
26. New York Giants
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
25. New York Jets
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
24. Detroit Lions
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
23. Washington Commanders
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
22. Minnesota Vikings
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
20. New Orleans Saints
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
19. Miami Dolphins
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
18. New England Patriots
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
17. Tennessee Titans
Syndication: The Tennessean
16. Las Vegas Raiders
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
15. Indianapolis Colts
(AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)
14. Arizona Cardinals
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
13. Philadelphia Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
12. Dallas Cowboys
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
11. Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
10. Cleveland Browns
(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
9. San Francisco 49ers
(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
8. Cincinnati Bengals
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
7. Denver Broncos
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
6. Green Bay Packers
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
5. Los Angeles Chargers
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
4. Kansas City Chiefs
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
3. Los Angeles Rams
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(AP Photo/Don Montague)
1. Buffalo Bills
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
