NFL power rankings: After Super Bowl, which teams are looking good for 2022 season?

NFL power rankings at conclusion of 2021 season and Super Bowl 56 (previous rank in parentheses):

1. Rams (6): Super Bowl champions for the second time, but Super Bowl champions of Los Angeles for the first. But after this big budget box office smash, the Rams might not be able to afford a sequel – and may not be able to cast leading man Aaron Donald, nor cameo scene stealers Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr.

2. Bengals (8): If Rams were a blockbuster, Cincinnati was an unexpected indie film breakthrough – but one with a great shot to become a lasting franchise.

3. Chiefs (3): Trending downward? Or down season – if that's what you call it when you lose the AFC championship game ... even in the manner K.C. did? We'll guess the former and wager a team with Patrick Mahomes under center will be fine in the long run.

4. Bills (5): If you boil it all down to their inability to beat Kansas City, then it doesn't appear there's much Buffalo needs to work on ... other than end-of-game scenarios and clock management.

5. Titans (4): Bet you didn't know AFC's No. 1 playoff seed and Chiefs are the only teams with winning records each of the past six seasons. With GM Jon Robinson and coach and 2021 Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel now locked up long term, good bet Tennessee continues this trend ... even if some might wonder how far Titans can get with QB Ryan Tannehill.

6. Packers (1): QB Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams just might return to a team that's gone 39-10 in the regular season under Matt LaFleur. What's certain to return is the specter now following a club that's squandered a No. 1 seed, which should be a massive advantage, in both years since the NFL expanded to a 14-team playoff field.

7. 49ers (11): For the second time in three seasons, they came up just short with veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo. The question for 2022 will be how much better inexperienced-but-talented expected successor Trey Lance can do?

8. Patriots (7): A team that's leveraged stability – to the degree that's possible in the NFL anyway – so well for most of the past two decades might be facing something of a cultural upheaval with OC Josh McDaniels already departed and locker room pillars Devin McCourty, Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Slater, James White and Brandon Bolden potentially leaving, too.

9. Raiders (12): These players experienced a rollercoaster ringer in 2021 but gave quite an account of themselves. If that core and those lessons are allowed to take root – and McDaniels proves he's far more ready to pilot a franchise than he was more than a decade ago – might be some high rollers here.

10. Cardinals (9): For a quarterback who hasn't played in a month – and apparently didn't feel like playing at the end of his last game – Kyler Murray sure has been in the news a lot ... and not for reasons that lead anyone to believe these Cards will take flight.

11. Cowboys (10): So it turns out HC Mike McCarthy, OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn are all staying ... it's just no longer apparent if that's actually a good thing.

12. Ravens (19): Why the big jump? Well, they haven't had any Pro Bowlers hurt in the last six weeks and brought back a bright young coordinator, Mike Macdonald, to run a defense that went off the rails in 2021.

13. Chargers (13): How close are they? They were probably one defensive stop from reaching the playoffs. How close are they? They beat five eventual playoff teams in 2021, including the AFC finalist Bengals and Chiefs.

14. Eagles (16): A surprise postseason entry – even if Philadelphia didn't look ready for the Super Bowl tournament – this roster stands to get much better with the three first-round picks lined up for this spring's draft.

15. Vikings (20): It's OK, Minnesota fans, you might as well get excited about the reunion between maddening QB Kirk Cousins and Sean McVay-stamped incoming coach Kevin O'Connell.

16. Steelers (15): In case you weren't paying attention, the defense was arguably worse than the offense in 2021. So how bad it could go under – let's say – QB Mason Rudolph in 2022 if this curtain gets a little more steel in it?

17. Browns (21): Hard not to pinpoint their struggles on a poor passing attack and injured QB Baker Mayfield. But the former No. 1 pick's up-and-down career is due for an upswing year in 2022, which will be the one that makes or breaks his tenure in Cleveland.

18. Seahawks (24): Unlike a lot of good teams in this league that have (or potentially have) major issues under center, Seattle has a really good quarterback. The question is, how good is this team if it winds up not having Russell Wilson in 2022?

19. Saints (17): Let's not forget they've won seven consecutive regular-season games against the Buccaneers and still have a dominant D designed by new head coach Dennis Allen. If the 2022 season started today, who you taking to win the NFC South? Thought so.

20. Buccaneers (2): Bruce Arians likes to say, "You never know what’s behind door No. 2." Well, unless it's Tom Brady, hard to figure where this ship is headed given another half-dozen or so Pro Bowl-caliber players could follow TB12 – apparently – out of Tampa.

21. Colts (14): After a generally solid 2021 season, one that cost Indianapolis its 2022 first-round pick, amazing how quickly the narrative around QB Carson Wentz changed after a disastrous January – which may mark his final games with the Colts.

22. Dolphins (18): Former coach Brian Flores is gone, but the disarray around this club may be only beginning.

23. Broncos (22): They're seeking a new owner and new quarterback, a duo that will define a talented roster's short- and long-term forecasts.

24. Commanders (25): New name ... which no one outside the organization seems to like. New crest ... which is, well, terrible. New investigation ... yep. How it started, how it's going – blah, blah – pretty much running all together.

25. Bears (23): Seem like a good idea to pair your expected franchise quarterback, Justin Fields, with a first-time NFL offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy? Guess we'll find out.

26. Falcons (26): They're in a weird football purgatory, Atlanta apparently continuing to move forward with soon-to-be-37-year-old QB Matt Ryan, who would cost the team $40+ million to trade or release before June 1.

27. Jets (28): With nearly $50 million in cap space and four of the top 38 draft picks, this has to be the offseason that defines GM Joe Douglas. Right?

28. Jaguars (30): As it pertains to QB Trevor Lawrence, Super Bowl-winning coach > college national championship coach.

29. Lions (27): Detroit has three of the top 34 draft picks, including No. 2 overall, and two more first-rounders next year. A lot to like about a team that may have the league's most promising young offensive line.

30. Giants (32): New GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll are, for better or worse, doubling down on QB Daniel Jones. We'll find out how big they're betting when it comes time to decide in a few months whether New York will pick up Jones' fifth-year option.

31. Panthers (31): A team that lost 12 of its final 14 games, including the last seven, and has one of this year's first 105 draft picks is also banking on Ben McAdoo to fix QB Sam Darnold and this offense in 2022. Uhhh ...

32. Texans (29): As raw a deal as it seemed like deposed coach David Culley got, maybe Lovie Smith is the better choice to lead Houston, who knows? Also, who knows when GM Nick Caserio is going to resolve the Deshaun Watson situation that continues to be an albatross around the neck of this organization?

***

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL power rankings: Which teams are looking good for 2022 season?