NFL power rankings slam Arizona Cardinals entering 2023 preseason games: 'Do not watch'

The NFL preseason is here and so are NFL preseason power rankings.

And they are not kind to the Arizona Cardinals.

Most NFL preseason power rankings have the Cardinals ranked No. 32 in the NFL before the team's preseason opener against the Denver Broncos on Friday.

No. 32 is another way of saying last.

The Cardinals are expected to be without quarterback Kyler Murray for some of the season and the team has a lot of other question marks surrounding their roster this season, as well as a new coaching staff under first-time NFL coach Jonathan Gannon.

Because of those reasons, and others, NFL writers are not high on Arizona's chances this season.

Might the team surpass expectations and surprise in 2023? There's nowhere to go but up for the team, judging from comments from NFL writers on the Cardinals before the season.

More: Arizona Cardinals depth chart includes surprises for NFL preseason game vs. Denver Broncos

Touchdown Wire: Cardinals ranked No. 32 in preseason NFL power ranking

Jarrett Bailey wrote: "Greg Dortch is going to be a focal point of the Cardinals offense. And he’s going to be catching passes from Colt McCoy, David Blough, Clayton Tune, or a combination of all three. Let’s just thank our respective lords above that we don’t have to sit through watching the Cardinals play in any primetime games this season, as such an act would qualify as a crime."

NFL.com: Cardinals open NFL preseason ranked last in NFL power ranking

Eric Edholm wrote: "There's a lot to figure out right now in Jonathan Gannon's first season. The Cardinals have competitions for starting jobs on all three levels of the defense, a punting battle and -- oh, yeah -- a starting quarterback who is out indefinitely. Whether Kyler Murray can return at some point and lift his team is a debate topic for down the road -- and it's a big one, no doubt. But for now, Gannon has to take stock of what he can count on in the short term, likely with Colt McCoy or Clayton Tune at quarterback, and figure out how best to win games. The offensive concerns only make the beginning of the regular season more daunting, with some good opposing defenses headlining the Cardinals' early schedule."

More: When does NFL preseason start 2023? Schedule, game dates, times, TV channels, how to watch

Sportsnaut: Cardinals worst team in NFL in preseason power ranking

Matt Johnson wrote: "The Arizona Cardinals are the worst team in the NFL and it’s not close. Quite frankly, Arizona has a shot at only winning two games next season. A bottom-three defense paired with an offense led by Colt McCoy at quarterback for half the 2023 season, that’s a recipe to land the No. 1 pick in 2024. If that happens, Kyler Murray can hit the trade block. As if the Cardinals weren’t already bad enough, they gave away DeAndre Hopkins for free. Do not watch Arizona’s games this season."

Bleacher Report: Cardinals open preseason season ranked No. 32 in NFL power ranking

It wrote: "It hasn't been an easy offseason for the Arizona Cardinals. The team is breaking in a new head coach in Jonathan Gannon and a new general manager in Monti Ossenfort. The Redbirds released arguably their best offensive weapon in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. There's no telling when quarterback Kyler Murray will be able to return from the ACL tear that ended his 2022 season. However, between Murray's injury, a lack of firepower on offense and a myriad of changes on a defense that ranked 21st in yardage allowed last season, the "surprise" will be if the Cardinals can avoid the NFC West basement."

TWSN: Cardinals ranked last in 2023 NFL preseason power ranking

Gavin Patrick wrote: "The Cardinals could very well be already eyeing USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The Kyler Murray-era seems to be coming to an end, and the roster needs a serious rebuild."

More: Arizona Cardinals player on speeding arrest video: 'I'm new here, sir'

The Arizona Cardinals are the worst team in the NFL according to several preseason NFL power rankings.

Not every recent NFL preseason power ranking has the Cardinals ranked last, however.

For the Win: Cardinals ranked No. 31 in NFL power ranking (ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robert Zeglinski wrote: "Kyler Murray will apparently be ready for Week 1 after his ACL tear. This isn’t necessarily a good thing. Not because Murray is awful, but because it’s unclear the inept Cardinals are even trying to win. Despite his tough circumstances, Murray may have to play like a superstar to prevent a tidal wave known as “Top-2 Quarterback Draft Pick” from taking his job. Gulp."

ATS.IO: Cardinals at No. 30 in NFL power ranking (ahead of Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts)

Jay Sanin wrote: "The Arizona Cardinals are tied for the worst odds to win the Super Bowl alongside the Houston Texans this season. Arizona finally got the Kliff Kingsbury-shaped anchor off of their collective necks this offseason. But the personnel on this team may not be good enough to make the most of a much-needed coaching change. Being in a brutally though NFC West won’t help matters for this team either."

More: Cardinals rookie quarterback Clayton Tune getting plenty of chances to prove he belongs

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals slammed in 2023 preseason NFL power rankings