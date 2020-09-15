NFL Power Rankings: Should there be any concern about Jimmy Garoppolo and the 0-1 49ers?

Most Super Bowl championship teams have at least one bad game. Sometimes it happens in Week 1.

Maybe we’ll look up at the end of December, maybe even the end of September, and the San Francisco 49ers’ opening-game loss to the Arizona Cardinals will look like a blip in another successful season. Hopefully for 49ers fans, it was just a one-off.

Whatever happens next, Sunday wasn’t a fluky loss. Arizona had 29 first downs to 18 for the 49ers. The Cardinals outgained the 49ers 404-366. The 49ers were 2-of-11 on third-down conversions and 0-for-2 on fourth down. Arizona deserved the win.

It might not be a problem if it wasn’t for the Super Bowl hangover, which might include Jimmy Garoppolo.

Since the 1997 season, both Super Bowl participants have won their respective divisions just once. That says either the Kansas City Chiefs or 49ers are likely to not win another division title, and we all saw how good the Chiefs looked in Week 1. It’s a trend that can’t be ignored.

There wasn’t much concern from 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. He said that issues on third down and in the red zone were the reason San Francisco found itself in a close game. He was mostly fine with how the 49ers played otherwise.

“I thought we started out very well. Thought we had a chance to run away with it a little bit in the first half,” Shanahan said. “Anytime you average eight yards a play and you're holding them pretty good on the other side of the ball, I thought we'd have more points to show for it than what we did.”

The focus will be on Garoppolo, fair or not. When the 49ers blew a lead in the fourth quarter of last season’s Super Bowl, Garoppolo’s overthrow of Emmanuel Sanders in the final minutes got more attention than all of the 49ers’ defensive mistakes combined. That’s the life of a quarterback.

Garoppolo didn’t have injured receivers Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk on Sunday, and tight end George Kittle was obviously affected by a knee injury suffered in the first half. Garoppolo wasn’t bad, but he couldn’t rally the 49ers for a winning score on their final drive. So he will take an inordinate amount of the blame. Again. The San Francisco Chronicle’s column on Monday had the headline, “49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo has another fourth quarter to forget as hangover clangs on.” It’s not the kind of attention you want after a long, long offseason.

The 49ers should be fine. They can still run the ball. Their pass catchers should get healthier, though Kittle’s injury is worrisome. Shanahan can coach. The defense is still very good. Sunday’s loss was not a great way to start the season but it wasn’t a cause for panic.

For now the 49ers should still be considered one of the NFC’s best teams, just one that started in an 0-1 hole. Then again, if Sunday was a sign of things to come, the 49ers would join a very long list of teams that couldn’t recapture their magic after reaching a Super Bowl.

Chandler Jones of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after he sacked Jimmy Garoppolo. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) More

Here are the power rankings after Week 1 of the NFL season:

32. New York Jets (0-1, Last Week: 26)

Maybe I’m overreacting to one week, but that was a horrendous performance and I’m not sure why it’ll get any better. There are very few blue-chip players on either side of the ball and Adam Gase isn’t a good coach. Other than that, things are going really well for the Jets.

31. Carolina Panthers (0-1, LW: 30)

Carolina put up 30 points and lost. That will be a theme this season. The Panthers are going to give up a lot of points, but they have a lot of playmakers on offense including Robby Anderson, who had 115 yards and might have a big season away from Adam Gase. It’ll be a fun team to watch.

30. Cincinnati Bengals (0-1, LW: 29)

Joe Burrow’s debut was OK, not great. He missed a few throws he needed to make to lift the Bengals to a win. His fourth-quarter interception was a bad rookie mistake. There’s room for growth, and at least Burrow looked like he belonged.