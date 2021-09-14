NFL power rankings roundup: Where Colts stand in Week 2

Though they were considered a contender entering the 2021 season, the Indianapolis Colts’ opening-week loss to the Seattle Seahawks has them falling in the power rankings as Week 2 arrives.

It was an ugly game for the Colts, to say the least. While quarterback Carson Wentz was solid in his debut, there were pass protection issues to go along with a defensive gameplan that failed to stop Russell Wilson and his pair of explosive wide receivers.

Here’s where the experts around the league have the Colts standing in the power rankings entering Week 2:

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis Rank: 25 (-5) Link to article Author's Take: "25. Colts (20): Carson Wentz became Indianapolis' fifth different Week 1 starter in the past five seasons. The Colts lost all five openers."

Touchdown Wire

Author: Nick Wojton Rank: 22 (-1) Link to article Author's Take: "In his debut, Colts QB Carson Wentz gave a solid effort, but the Seahawks were the Seahawks with Russell Wilson cooking. The Colts defense and offensive line did show some cracks, but we’re not ready to tank them just yet."

Bleacher Report

Author: NFL Staff Rank: 19 (+0) Link to article Author's Take: "Week 1 was a big-time test for Carson Wentz and the new-look Colts. Beat Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in Indianapolis, and it would go a long way toward validating Indy as a legitimate contender in the AFC. Lose, and the doubters would continue to question whether these Colts are an actual threat to the Bills and Chiefs. The latter happened. Seattle controlled the game throughout, Wentz was OK but not great, and the Colts fell by 12. Per the Seahawks website, Colts head coach Frank Reich didn't mince words when summing up the loss. "We knew coming in," Reich said, "what kind of team this was and here's what we said in the locker room was, 'When you play a good football team, the margin of error is thin.' The margin of error is thin. We just made a few too many mistakes to beat a good football team." Unfortunately for Reich and his team, things don't get any easier next week. Indy's schedule to open the season is an absolute meat grinder—the next four games are home against the Rams, at Tennessee, at Miami and at Baltimore. The Colts' playoff dreams could be toast before Halloween."

ESPN Nation

Author: Mike Wells Rank: 16 (-2) Link to article Author's Take: "Top rookie: DE Kwity Paye The 21st overall pick played 40 of 53 defensive snaps (75%) in the 28-16 loss to the Seahawks. He tallied three tackles -- including one for a loss -- and a fumble recovery on a play where linebacker Darius Leonard punched the ball out. Paye would have also had a sack, but the play was negated because of a penalty. -- Mike Wells"

Sporting News

Author: Vinnie Iyer Rank: 21 (-4) Link to article Author's Take: "The Colts' defense didn't look good against Wilson and the offense is trying to get beyond being run-dependent to be effective with Carson Wentz. Frank Reich's team is fortunate it plays in the weak AFC South, because winning the division looks like the only available playoff ticket."

List Wire

Author: Berry Werner Rank: 16 Link to article Author's Take: "Injuries consumed the preseason, and the Colts were not able to overcome them against Seattle. Next: vs. Rams."

Pro Football Network

Author: Dalton Miller Rank: 21 Link to article Author's Take: "The Colts dominated the Seahawks in plays ran and time of possession. Nevertheless, they could only produce 16 points against what on paper does not look like a great Seahawks defense. Carson Wentz looked serviceable, which we couldn’t say last season when he lost the Eagles’ starting job to Jalen Hurts. The Colts’ defense struggled, allowing 7.2 yards per play against the Seahawks."

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus Rank: 21 (-5) Link to article Author's Take: ""If you're a Colts fan, no need to worry, no need to fret, you'll be fine." That's how CBS analyst Jonathan Vilma summed up Indy's 28-16 loss to the Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium, and I must say, I do not entirely agree. The Colts' defense allowed an average of 11 yards on 23 Russell Wilson attempts, and the offensive line struggled mightily in both pass protection and short-yardage situations. Carson Wentz was the biggest bright spot: Despite constant pressure, Wentz moved well and avoided the killer mistakes that marked the end of his Eagles tenure. Still, Wentz took too many hits in this game. Catastrophe awaits if the Colts can't make the necessary adjustments up front."

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco Rank: 21 (-9) Link to article Author's Take: "The defense didn't play well against Seattle, which has to be concerning as they ready to play a good Rams team this week. They can't go 0-2 at home to open the season."

