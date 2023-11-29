NFL power rankings roundup: Where are the Commanders ahead of Week 13?

It’s almost time for Week 13 of the NFL season, and the Washington Commanders continue to lose.

Washington lost twice in four days last week to drop to 4-8 on the season. The Commanders’ 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys cost defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and secondary coach Brent Vieselmeyer their jobs on Friday. The firings weren’t totally unexpected, as Washington’s defense has severely underperformed in 2023 despite the significant investments on that side of the ball.

Quarterback Sam Howell had his moments last week but struggled with Dallas’ pressure in the second half. Things do not get any easier for the Commanders, who host the explosive Miami Dolphins in Week 13.

How did their latest loss impact the Commanders in the new power rankings?

Here is the latest power rankings roundup from around the media world.

USA TODAY

Ranking: No. 30

Last week: No. 31

That’s a league-high 55 sacks taken by QB Sam Howell – meaning he’s on pace for 78 over the course of a full season, which would be a single-season record. Seems like that’s probably ousted DC Jack Del Rio’s fault.

ESPN

Ranking: No. 25

Last week: No. 23

These rankings explain why Washington is 4-8; it’s a collective failure and none of these areas have served as a pick-me-up to offset other unit’s struggles. Washington’s defense ranks last in scoring (29.2 PPG) and 29th in yards (377.7) — one year after being seventh and third, respectively, in those areas. That group was supposed to lead the way while the offense — with a new coordinator (Eric Bieniemy), inexperienced quarterback (Sam Howell) and a questionable line — meshed. That hasn’t happened. Howell has improved and in the past six games they rank ninth in yards — but 22nd in points. In the first six games they ranked 22nd in yards but 15th in points.

Pro Football Talk

Ranking: No. 29

Last week: No. 28

The days of dust-ups are over and done.

CBS Sports

Ranking: No. 23

Last week: No. 21

They fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, but he won’t be the last. Ron Rivera has to be in big trouble.

The Athletic

Ranking: No. 26

Last week: No. 21

Washington fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer on Friday. Head coach Ron Rivera is almost certainly next. Quinn, the former Falcons head coach and current Cowboys defensive coordinator, would bring the kind of energy and confidence-building style this organization desperately needs. Quinn might even be able to keep pass-happy offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on board.

Touchdown Wire

Ranking: No. 28

Last week: No. 26

I mean, really Washington? A 35-point beatdown on Thanksgiving put the writing on the wall for Jack Del Rio, who was subsequently fired. This is a team that will likely be on the search for a new head coach this offseason, beginning a rebuild.

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: No. 28

Last week: No. 27

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was fired after a 45-10 loss to the Cowboys and while that was not surprising, it’s kind of strange that Ron Rivera wasn’t fired. Firing Del Rio gives Rivera more time but for what reason? Maybe he saves his job over the last five games but that seems unlikely. And if Rivera is fired during this season but after this week’s bye, it costs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy the fairest chance possible at showing what he can do as a head coach over the rest of the season.

Bleacher Report

Ranking: No. 27

Last week: No. 26

You knew it was coming. After the Commanders got blasted on Thanksgiving for their eighth loss in 10 games, you knew that someone’s head was going to roll. The only question was who it would be.

Well, head coach Ron Rivera is still employed for now. But defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was shown the door Friday. Rivera also fired defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer and will assume defensive play-calling duties the rest of the season. Things aren’t going to change. These firings won’t fix an atrocious offensive line. Or a defensive front that has seen the front office trade away its two best edge-rushers. And after five more games, Rivera is going to be fired, too. Book it.

This is rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. To pretend it’s anything but is insulting to a fanbase that’s already been through enough.

NFL.com

Ranking: No. 29

Last week: No. 26

The remaining five games of the 2023 season will be interesting, with the fates of virtually every important figure in the franchise (save the owner) potentially at stake. Is Sam Howell the QB of the future? The team could end up in a draft position where selecting a quarterback in 2024 is possible, so even an encouraging season from Howell won’t necessarily assure his place in the team’s plans. Will Eric Bieniemy be part of the franchise going forward? Until we know Josh Harris’ plans for head coach Ron Rivera and the front office, it’s nearly impossible to say, but it wouldn’t be unprecedented for a holdover coordinator to remain even if (many) others do not. There are some promising elements for a rebuild here, including Howell’s presence on a rookie salary, but there is a lot to figure out in the next six months or so.

FOX Sports

Ranking: No. 29

Last week: No. 25

Washington parted ways with defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio shortly after his group surrendered 431 yards and 38 points in Dallas. Maybe that keeps Ron Rivera safe for the time being, but the writing seems to be on the wall about where this is all heading.

