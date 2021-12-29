NFL Power rankings roundup for Week 17: Eagles now among the top-15 teams

The Eagles (No. 7) jumped ahead of the Minnesota Vikings in the playoff race after defeating the New York Giants on Sunday.

Philadelphia now has won three consecutive games and six of their past eight, and the Eagles can clinch a playoff berth this weekend if they bat Washington, the Vikings lose to the Packers and the Saints lose to the Panthers or the Texans lose to the 49ers.

With the Birds now in a sweet spot, experts from around the league are now loving Philadelphia’s ascension.

After spending the bulk of the season outside the top-20, the Eagles have surged into the top-15.

ESPN -- 13

Philadelphia jumped 10 spots in the Week 17 power rankings.

13. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

Previous ranking: 23

USA Today -- 16

13. Eagles (16):

USA Today has Philadelphia inching towards the top-10.

Pretty good holiday in Philly, the Iggles moving into a projected wild-card slot and essentially locking up the first-round pick from Indianapolis that was originally a conditional second-rounder when Wentz was traded earlier this year.

Bleacher Report -- 14

14. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

“The Eagles might not be prime Super Bowl contenders, but that’s now three consecutive wins by double-digit margins for a team that wasn’t expected to do anything this season but now has a plus-80 scoring margin,” Gagnon wrote.

Pro Football Talk -- 14

Mike Florio and crew like how the Eagles are rolling.

Eagles (8-7, No. 19): This could be a team that other NFC teams won’t want to face in January.

Sporting News -- 15

15. Philadelphia Eagles 8-7 (19)

Sporting News has the Birds rolling into the top-15.

The Eagles control their playoff fate now as they’ve figured things out with Nick Sirianni in terms of getting the best out of Jalen Hurts. The defense has been the backbone all season.

The Ringer -- 14

14. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

After being stuck in the Muddle all season long, Philadelphia has landed among The Ringer’s contenders.

Yahoo Sports -- 13

13. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7, LW: 17)

Yahoo Sports had the Eagles rise 4 spots this week.

At halftime, the Eagles were tied with a putrid Giants team 3-3. They pulled away in the second half, and they’re in decent shape to make the playoffs, but it’s hard to know what to make of this Philly team.

NFL.com -- 15

Philadelphia Eagles

8-7

Previous rank: No. 19

NFL.com has the Eagles on the rise as well.

