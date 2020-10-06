NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Bears still stuck in middle of the pack

Power Rankings Roundup: Bears still stuck in the middle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

So, if you can believe it, the jury's already out on the Bears. After finishing the first quarter of the season at 3-1, the Bears have not convinced one single person of anything, and the Power Rankings reflect that. Here's what they're saying:

NBC Sports Chicago – #13

The Bears are the definition of average in this 2020 season, stuck in the middle. The offense was dreadful in Nick Foles' first start in Chicago. Now he gets a Super Bowl rematch against Tom Brady.

ESPN – #15

The Bears are the softest 3-1 team in the NFL. It took a pair of improbable comebacks for Chicago to beat doormats Detroit and Atlanta, and the Bears nearly blew a 17-point lead versus the Giants, so this is too high.

NFL.com – #22

Nick Foles might not be the savior after all. Making his first start for the Bears after the prior Sunday's impressive relief performance, Foles looked less like the Eagles' Super Bowl hero and more like the guy who stumbled through a lost season with the Jaguars.

CBS Sports – #14

So much for the idea Nick Foles would liven up the offense. Maybe he should just come off the bench after one play each week.

Sports Illustrated – #14

The schedule stiffens from here, and the validity of their 3-0 start will continue to be tested, as will Nick Foles.

Yahoo Sports – #17

The Bears offense can be hard to watch. It seems like half of it is Allen Robinson making circus catches. Nick Foles didn’t make it look any better on Sunday. They can win a few games when the defense plays well and/or when Foles is on one of his hot streaks, but many weeks, it won’t be pretty.

USA Today – #18

With so much focus on their quarterbacks, you might've lost sight of fact that not one Chicago player has run a ball into the end zone in 2020.

Washington Post – #14

The Chicago offense sputtered Sunday in QB Nick Foles’s first start. The switch from Mitchell Trubisky to Foles was the right move. But the Bears need Foles to play better than he did in the loss to the Colts.