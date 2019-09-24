After two weeks of falling in Power Rankings across the web, the Bears finally got some people's attention back for the right reasons. Three touchdown passes from Mitch Trubisky softened some of the snark this week, though there are still plenty of skeptics. Here's what they're saying:

NBC Sports Chicago – #9

Mitch Trubisky was on his way to a statement game in the first half of Monday night's win over the Redskins, but a sluggish second half still has some wondering if this team can make a legitimate Super Bowl run.



ESPN – #14

Chicago's search for a new kicker dominated the offseason headlines. Thus far, Eddy Pineiro has done the job. Pineiro is perfect on field goal attempts through two games, and hit the game winner against Denver in Week 2.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

NFL.com – #8

Taylor Gabriel caught all three of those Trubisky touchdown passes before leaving the game with a concussion. The next step for Trubisky is stacking some solid performances to bury the chatter of those who see him as the team's weak link.



The Athletic – #12

The big story continues to be the Bears' defense, which on Monday forced five turnovers, including a pair of interceptions by former Washington safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, and two forced fumbles by Khalil Mack. More of that, please.



Sports Illustrated – #17

Mitch Trubisky came alive, and Khalil Mack put on another Monday night show. And still the Bears dropped in the rankings-evidence of how poor the opposition was. Tester coming against the Vikes.



CBS Sports – #13

That defense is so impressive, but it's the offense that will decide this team's fate. They came alive against the Redskins, but the Vikings defense will be a big test this week.



Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Story continues

NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Bears firmly back on people's radar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago