Despite their litany of offensive issues, the Patriots have been holding firm atop Tom E. Curran's AFC Power Rankings this season.

But New England doesn't have much margin for error in the AFC playoff race.

The Patriots lost to the Ravens in Week 9, so Baltimore owns the tiebreaker edge. Lamar Jackson and Co. are also in the midst of an NFL-high six-game win streak, including wins over three teams in playoff position (Seattle, New England, Houston), and a +87 point differential over the last three weeks.

So despite the Ravens trailing the Patriots by one game in the race for the AFC's top seed, does that mean they've supplanted New Engand as the AFC's best?

NFL Power Rankings: Have Ravens jumped over Patriots in AFC? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston