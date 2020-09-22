NFL power rankings: Ravens claim top spot in TD Wire’s power rankings after Week 2

The Baltimore Ravens Week 2 win over the Houston Texans wasn’t perfect. But it was that lack of perfection that actually helps them claim the No. 1 spot on Touchdown Wire’s latest power rankings.

Even though Baltimore was tested early by Houston, the Ravens still managed to win by an impressive margin, 33-16. However, we saw quarterback Lamar Jackson hit frequently and a defense that at times struggled to get Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on the turf. But for the second-consecutive week, and indeed the last 14 regular-season games, Baltimore withstood the best shots its opponents could throw and bludgeoned them into submission.

The Ravens’ offense has been nearly unstoppable under Jackson. Over their 14-game winning streak, Baltimore’s offense has put up at least 28 points 10 times. Meanwhile, the defense has been no slouch either, holding opponents to 21 or fewer points 13 times. Currently this season, the Ravens hold the highest point differential, winning games by an average of 24.5 points — leaps and bounds above the second-place Green Bay Packers, who have a 15-point-differential-per-game average.

Baltimore proved their mettle in this game. They were tested by a quality team and responded well, even without Jackson having a monster game. Considering that was the team’s biggest question mark coming into this season, passing the test with flying colors helps them supplant the rest of the NFL in the power rankings for at least this week.

Week 3 brings the Kansas City Chiefs — who took a tumble down to No. 3 — in what will likely decide who claims the No. 1 spot on the power rankings next week.