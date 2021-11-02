NFL power rankings: Rams take top spot after beating Texans, landing Von Miller

The Rams were on a rapid rise to start the season, winning their first three games. That pushed them into the top spot of most power rankings until they lost to the Cardinals in Week 4 and tumbled down those polls.

They’ve since clawed their way back up by winning four straight, all by at least nine points. And after acquiring Von Miller on Monday, the Rams are now back in the No. 1 spot of USA TODAY’s power rankings for Week 9, moving up one spot from No. 2 last week.

Rams (2):Who’s the best team in the NFL? Pick a name out of a hat, especially among the NFC’s trio of 7-1 squads. However only one of them is leading the league in sacks (25) – and that was before the acquisition of Denver OLB Von Miller, who has more career sacks (110½) than anyone else in the NFL right now. And you can bet Tom Brady, Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers would rather try to outgun Los Angeles QB Matthew Stafford than hope to sidestep some combination of Miller, Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd.

The Rams are followed by the Packers, Cardinals, Bucs and Cowboys in the top five, which shows just how good the NFC is compared to the AFC. The Bills are legitimate contenders in the AFC, but it looks like the best teams in football right now reside in the Rams’ conference.

The Rams’ schedule will get tougher as the season goes on, with matchups against the Packers, 49ers, Titans, Cardinals and Ravens still to come, but they look every bit like a Super Bowl team and are deserving of the top spot.

