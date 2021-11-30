NFL power rankings: Rams remain in top 10 despite suffering third straight loss

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

At one point this season, the Rams were viewed as the best team in the NFL. That feels like ages ago because in the last month, they’ve lost three games in a row and fallen to 7-4 on the year.

Their losses have come to quality teams, but they’ve also been in mostly lopsided fashion. Their latest loss was to the Packers at Lambeau Field, a 36-28 defeat that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score suggests.

Now two games back of the Cardinals and quickly falling out of the race for a first-round bye in the NFC, the Rams are in danger of slipping out of the top 10 in most power rankings. Nick Wojton of Touchdown Wire dropped the Rams from No. 6 to 10 in this week’s rankings, barely keeping them in the top 10.

That’s three in a row on the wrong side of the scoreboard for the Rams. Not to mention, this one comes after a bye week and two weeks to prepare for a banged up Packers roster. Los Angeles QB Matthew Stafford has a thing for the pick-six all of a sudden while their defense couldn’t slow Green Bay’s momentum at all in a 36-28 loss.

USA TODAY’s Nate Davis also has the Rams in the top 10 still, dropping them from No. 8 to 9. Davis moved the Packers up from the third spot to No. 1 overall, so it’s not as if the Rams lost to a terrible team.

But still, a three-game losing streak is cause for concern as the Rams enter this critical stretch at the end of the season.

WRs Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. combined for 29 targets and 270 yards in Sunday’s loss – which was only close cosmetically – but LA clearly still hasn’t adapted to loss of Robert Woods.

The Cardinals dropped from No. 1 to 3 in Davis’ power rankings, while the 49ers moved up three spots to No. 13. The Seahawks stayed put at No. 24 despite losing to Washington on Monday night, continuing their awful 2021 campaign.

Rams Week 12 snap counts: Backups barely play vs. Packers

