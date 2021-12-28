NFL power rankings: Rams remain 3rd entering final 2 weeks

It’s been a streaky season for the Rams. They won four in a row from Week 5-8, then they lost three straight to the Titans, 49ers and Packers. They followed that up with their current four-game winning streak, improving to 11-4 on the year.

With two weeks to go, the Rams are currently the third seed in the NFC and looking at potentially hosting a playoff game in the wild-card round. They’ve also risen quite a bit in power rankings across the internet, including Nick Wojton’s for Touchdown Wire.

Entering Week 17, the Rams are third in Touchdown Wire’s poll, staying put after jumping to third last week following their win over the Seahawks.

This one wasn’t the prettiest, but good teams still find a way to get the job done. Despite sloppy play from QB Matthew Stafford in the passing game, the Rams topped the Vikings with things such as a punt return touchdown.

The only teams ahead of the Rams right now are the top-ranked Packers and the Chiefs at No. 2. The Rams are one spot in front of the Buccaneers and two ahead of the Cowboys, also creating a larger gap with the Cardinals, who are now seventh.

The Rams’ Week 17 opponent, the Ravens, are ranked 15th and have been on a steady decline during their four-game losing streak – with three of those games being played mostly without Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens are legitimate contenders with Jackson under center, but it still remains to be seen if he’ll play this week.