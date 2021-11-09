NFL power rankings: Rams only drop one spot after loss to Titans

In a game that most people expected the Rams to win, they were more or less embarrassed by a shorthanded Titans team. The Rams didn’t score a touchdown until there were only 24 seconds left on the clock, committing two turnovers – which directly led to 14 points for Tennessee – and committing 12 penalties for 115 yards.

It was a loss filled with self-inflicted wounds, which makes it even more frustrating for the Rams and their fans. But Nick Wojton of Touchdown Wire didn’t knock them too much for getting beat by the AFC-leading Titans.

He only dropped the Rams one spot in his power rankings this week, moving them from No. 2 to 3.

In a battle of top-10 heavyweights, the Rams fell short against the Titans, 28-16. With RB Derrick Henry out, Tennessee leaned on their defense and it worked. Rams QB Matthew Stafford has costly giveaways he’ll have to clean up.

In USA TODAY’s power rankings from Nate Davis, the Rams fell a bit further. They went from No. 1 to 5, getting jumped by the Cardinals, Bucs, Packers and Titans.

There’s still a lot of football to be played this season and the Rams are only one game back of the Cardinals in the NFC West, but this loss didn’t do them any favors. On the bright side, it was to an AFC team so it won’t affect the primary tie-breakers in the NFC when it comes to playoff seeding.

