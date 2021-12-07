NFL power rankings: Rams move up one spot after blowing out Jaguars

The Rams bounced back from their three-game losing streak with a big win over the Jaguars on Sunday, dismantling Urban Meyer’s team by a score of 37-7 at home. Considering the Cardinals also won and remain two games ahead of the Rams, this was a critical win for Los Angeles to keep pace in the NFC West.

What the win didn’t do is move the Rams up very much in this week’s power rankings. At USA TODAY, Nate Davis bumped the Rams up one spot from No. 9 to 8. He notes the big game coming up on Monday night against the Cardinals, who are third in the power rankings.

8. Rams (9): Big game Monday night at Arizona, where the Rams haven’t lost since 2014 – when they were still based in St. Louis.

A win by the Rams on Monday night will pull them just one game back of Arizona in the division, putting an NFC West title in reach. If the Rams lose, they’ll be three games back with only four weeks to go, making it almost impossible for them to catch the Cardinals unless they win out and Arizona loses its final four games.

The team the Rams just beat, the Jaguars, now rank dead last in the power rankings, dropping one spot after getting blown out in Los Angeles.