NFL power rankings: Rams jump into top 5 after beating Lions

After the Rams lost to the Cardinals in Week 4, they took a tumble down various NFL power rankings. They fell out of the top five and nearly slipped out of the top 10, causing some to wonder if they were legitimately one of the best teams in football.

Since then, they’ve ripped off three wins, each by at least nine points. Their most recent victory came against the Lions on Sunday, holding off Detroit 28-19 at home. That win propelled the Rams back into the top five, jumping two spots in Nick Wojton’s Week 8 power rankings for Touchdown Wire.

The Rams are now No. 4 in his rankings after being listed at No. 6 last week.

The Rams were massive favorites over the Lions but were threatened throughout their win. While it was too close for comfort, the Rams did get some clutch plays from both sides of the ball, including cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s late interception.

The Cardinals are still the top team in this week’s power rankings after crushing the Texans, remaining undefeated at 7-0. The Bucs, who the Rams beat already, are second, followed by the Packers and Rams. The Cowboys stayed put in the No. 5 spot, as well.

Elsewhere in the NFC West, the 49ers fell from No. 14 to 19 and the Seahawks slipped three more spots from 17th to 20th, now owning an unimpressive 2-5 record on the year.