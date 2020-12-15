NFL power rankings: Rams approach top 5 after crushing Patriots

Don’t look now, but the Los Angeles Rams have emerged as one of the best teams in the NFL after ripping off two dominant wins against the Cardinals and Patriots. In the second half of the season alone, they’ve beaten the Seahawks, Buccaneers, Cardinals and Patriots, with their only loss coming to the 49ers, a three-point defeat.

With the defense rolling and the offense taking better care of the football, the Rams have risen the ranks of NFL power rankings everywhere. At Touchdown Wire, they’re not quite in the top five, but they’re approaching that elite group.

After beating New England, the Rams rose from No. 8 to No. 6, only one spot behind the Saints.

Thursday night Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams reminded me of that fact, as McVay found countless ways in the run game to create extra gaps, outflank the New England Patriots defense, and pour on the rushing yards en route to a 24-3 win over New England. It was a masterful performance. That bodes well for the Rams down the stretch. If they can remain as capable on the ground as they were on Thursday night, it sets up all the play-action designs that McVay loves to run with Jared Goff. When you combine an effective offense with what Brandon Staley has built on defense, you just might have the most dangerous team in the NFC.

The Rams trail only the Saints and Packers in the NFC, sitting one game behind both teams. Overtaking them for the No. 1 seed will be extremely difficult, requiring both teams to lose to an NFC opponent down the stretch, with L.A. simultaneously needing to win out.

It’s not impossible, but securing that coveted top seed and lone first-round bye will be a tall order. At the very least, the Rams could tie the Saints this weekend with a win over the Jets and a New Orleans loss to the Chiefs.

A loss to the Panthers by Green Bay would also be extremely helpful for L.A., pulling it into a tie with the Packers and Saints entering the final two weeks.