NFL Power Rankings Poll: Patriots Over Eagles As Season Begins
Welcome to the first edition of The MMQB’s 2018 Power Rankings Poll! You can bookmark this page and check back every Wednesday to complain about where your team is listed.
We already unveiled our playoff predictions for the whole season, so there shouldn’t be too many surprises at the top. This week four different teams earned No. 1 overall votes. The New England Patriots—who, you may recall, lost the Super Bowl 41-33 to the Eagles—claim the top spot. Those Eagles collected the most first-place votes, but still land at No. 2. The poll can be fickle like that.
We’ll have a rotating cast of voters from The MMQB staff. This week’s voters:
Andrew Brandt
Mitch Goldich
Gary Gramling
Jonathan Jones
Kalyn Kahler
Robert Klemko
Bette Marston
Mark Mravic
Conor Orr
Jenny Vrentas
1. New England Patriots
Points in Poll: 311
Highest-place vote: First (3)
Lowest-place vote: Third (2)
Last season: 13-3, lost in Super Bowl
2. Philadelphia Eagles
Points in Poll: 302
Highest-place vote: First (5)
Lowest-place vote: Sixth (1)
Last season: 13-3, won Super Bowl
3. Minnesota Vikings
Points in Poll: 291
Highest-place vote: First (1)
Lowest-place vote: Seventh (1)
Last season: 13-3, lost in divisional round
4. Green Bay Packers
Points in Poll: 287
Highest-place vote: Second (4)
Lowest-place vote: 10th (1)
Last season: 7-9, missed playoffs
5. Los Angeles Rams
Points in Poll: 273
Highest-place vote: Fourth (5)
Lowest-place vote: 12th (1)
Last season: 11-5, lost in wild-card round
6. New Orleans Saints
Points in Poll: 263
Highest-place vote: First (1)
Lowest-place vote: 11th (3)
Last season: 11-5, lost in divisional round
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
Points in Poll: 256
Highest-place vote: Fifth (2)
Lowest-place vote: Ninth (4)
Last season: 10-6, lost in AFC Championship Game
8. Atlanta Falcons
Points in Poll: 255
Highest-place vote: Fourth (2)
Lowest-place vote: 12th (1)
Last season: 10-6, lost in divisional round
9. Pittsburgh Steelers
Points in Poll: 253
Highest-place vote: Third (1)
Lowest-place vote: 17th (1)
Last season: 13-3, lost in divisional round
10. Los Angeles Chargers
Points in Poll: 237
Highest-place vote: Seventh (1)
Lowest-place vote: 11th (3)
Last season: 9-7, missed playoffs
11. Carolina Panthers
Points in Poll: 211
Highest-place vote: Eighth (1)
Lowest-place vote: 16th (1)
Last season: 11-5, lost in wild-card round
12. Kansas City Chiefs
Points in Poll: 207
Highest-place vote: Ninth (3)
Lowest-place vote: 17th (2)
Last season: 10-6, lost in wild-card round
13. San Francisco 49ers
Points in Poll: 197
Highest-place vote: 11th (1)
Lowest-place vote: 15th (3)
Last season: 6-10, missed playoffs
14. Houston Texans
Points in Poll: 190
Highest-place vote: 12th (2)
Lowest-place vote: 19th (1)
Last season: 4-12, missed playoffs
15. Detroit Lions
Points in Poll: 175
Highest-place vote: 10th (2)
Lowest-place vote: 23rd (1)
Last season: 9-7, missed playoffs
16. New York Giants
Points in Poll: 150
Highest-place vote: 10th (1)
Lowest-place vote: 25th (1)
Last season: 3-13, missed playoffs
17. Dallas Cowboys
Points in Poll: 143
Highest-place vote: 14th (1)
Lowest-place vote: 24th (1)
Last season: 9-7, missed playoffs
18. Seattle Seahawks
Points in Poll: 140
Highest-place vote: 14th (2)
Lowest-place vote: 24th (2)
Last season: 9-7, missed playoffs
T-19. Chicago Bears
Points in Poll: 139
Highest-place vote: 15th (1)
Lowest-place vote: 22nd (2)
Last season: 5-11, missed playoffs
T-19. Tennessee Titans
Points in Poll: 139
Highest-place vote: 15th (1)
Lowest-place vote: 22nd (1)
Last season: 9-7, lost in divisional round
21. Miami Dolphins
Points in Poll: 112
Highest-place vote: 13th (2)
Lowest-place vote: 30th (1)
Last season: 6-10, missed playoffs
22. Baltimore Ravens
Points in Poll: 111
Highest-place vote: 14th (1)
Lowest-place vote: 28th (1)
Last season: 9-7, missed playoffs
23. Indianapolis Colts
Points in Poll: 97
Highest-place vote: 20th (2)
Lowest-place vote: 27th (1)
Last season: 4-12, missed playoffs
24. New York Jets
Points in Poll: 93
Highest-place vote: 19th (2)
Lowest-place vote: 27th (2)
Last season: 5-11, missed playoffs
25. Cincinnati Bengals
Points in Poll: 92
Highest-place vote: 16th (1)
Lowest-place vote: 30th (1)
Last season: 7-9, missed playoffs
26. Washington Redskins
Points in Poll: 85
Highest-place vote: 18th (1)
Lowest-place vote: 29th (2)
Last season: 7-9, missed playoffs
27. Denver Broncos
Points in Poll: 80
Highest-place vote: 21st (1)
Lowest-place vote: 29th (2)
Last season: 5-11, missed playoffs
28. Arizona Cardinals
Points in Poll: 68
Highest-place vote: 21st (2)
Lowest-place vote: 31st (1)
Last season: 8-8, missed playoffs
29. Oakland Raiders
Points in Poll: 38
Highest-place vote: 26th (2)
Lowest-place vote: 32nd (2)
Last season: 6-10 missed playoffs
T-30. Cleveland Browns
Points in Poll: 34
Highest-place vote: 25th (1)
Lowest-place vote: 32nd (3)
Last season: 0-16, missed playoffs
T-30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Points in Poll: 34
Highest-place vote: 28th (3)
Lowest-place vote: 31st (3)
Last season: 5-11, missed playoffs
32. Buffalo Bills
Points in Poll: 17
Highest-place vote: 30th (2)
Lowest-place vote: 32nd (5)
Last season: 9-7, lost in wild-card round
• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com. But take it easy; they're just Power Rankings.