NFL Power Rankings Poll: Jaguars Take Over No. 1, Bengals Make Biggest Jump

Did Week 2 confirm what we saw in Week 1, or do we now realize we had a few overreactions? Maybe it's a little of both. We have a new No. 1 this week after the Jaguars beat the Patriots in rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game. This week's MMQB Power Rankings Poll also has the Bengals making the biggest jump and the Steelers taking another drop.

This week's voters:

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer

Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer

Kalyn Kahler, Editorial Assistant

Bette Marston, Senior Producer

Mark Mravic, Executive Editor

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer















1. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-0)



Last Week’s rank: 6

Points in poll: 250

Highest-place vote: 1 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 3 (1)

Last week’s result: Win vs. New England 31-20

Next game: vs. Tennessee













Last Week’s rank: 5

Points in poll: 242

Highest-place vote: 1 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 7 (1)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Arizona 34-0

Next game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers











Last Week’s rank: 7

Points in poll: 238

Highest-place vote: 1 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 5 (1)

Last week’s result: Win at Pittsburgh 42-37

Next game: vs. San Francisco











Last Week’s rank: 4

Points in poll: 225

Highest-place vote: 1 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 7 (1)

Last week’s result: Tie at Green Bay 29-29

Next game: vs. Buffalo











5. New England Patriots (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 1

Points in poll: 223

Highest-place vote: 3 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 7 (1)

Last week’s result: Los at Jacksonville 31-20

Next game: at Detroit











Last Week’s rank: 3

Points in poll: 222

Highest-place vote: 2 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 7 (4)

Last week’s result: Tie vs. Minnesota 29-29

Next game: at Washington











Last Week’s rank: 2

Points in poll: 219

Highest-place vote: 4 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 9 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss at Tampa Bay 27-21

Next game: vs. Indianapolis











Last Week’s rank: 8

Points in poll: 198

Highest-place vote: 4 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 12 (1)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Carolina 31-24

Next game: vs. New Orleans











9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

Last Week’s rank: 15

Points in poll: 190

Highest-place vote: 8 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 11 (1)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Philadelphia 27-21

Next game: vs. Pittsburgh











10. Cincinnati Bengals (2-0)

Last Week’s rank: 23

Points in poll: 177

Highest-place vote: 8 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 15 (1)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Baltimore 34-23

Next game: at Carolina











11. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 12

Points in poll: 175

Highest-place vote: 9 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 15 (1)

Last week’s result: Win at Buffalo 31-20

Next game: at Los Angeles Rams











Last Week’s rank: 13

Points in poll: 165

Highest-place vote: 8 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 19 (1)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Cleveland 21-18

Next game: at Atlanta











T-13. Carolina Panthers (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 10

Points in poll: 151

Highest-place vote: 10 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 23 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss at Atlanta 31-24

Next game: vs. Cincinnati











T-13. Denver Broncos (2-0)

Last Week’s rank: 20

Points in poll: 151

Highest-place vote: 11 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 16 (1)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Oakland 20-19

Next game: at Baltimore











15. Miami Dolphins (2-0)

Last Week’s rank: 19

Points in poll: 140

Highest-place vote: 13 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 18 (1)

Last week’s result: Win at New York Jets 20-12

Next game: vs. Oakland











16. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 9

Points in poll: 137

Highest-place vote: 12 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 22 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss vs. Kansas City 42-37

Next game: at Tampa Bay











17. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 25

Points in poll: 124

Highest-place vote: 13 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 24 (1)

Last week’s result: Win vs. New York Giants 20-13

Next game: at Seattle











18. San Francisco 49ers (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 11

Points in poll: 121

Highest-place vote: 14 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 21 (1)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Detroit 30-27

Next game: at Kansas City











19. Chicago Bears (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 21

Points in poll: 117

Highest-place vote: 17 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 21 (1)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Seattle 24-17

Next game: at Arizona











20. Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 16

Points in poll: 108

Highest-place vote: 16 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 24 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss at Cincinnati 34-23

Next game: vs. Denver











21. Seattle Seahawks (0-2)

Last Week’s rank: 24

Points in poll: 90

Highest-place vote: 20 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 24 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss at Chicago 24-17

Next game: vs. Dallas











22. Tennessee Titans (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 28

Points in poll: 86

Highest-place vote: 15 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 25 (2)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Houston 20-17

Next game: at Jacksonville











23. Washington Redskins (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 18

Points in poll: 84

Highest-place vote: 16 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 27 (2)

Last week’s result: Loss vs. Indianapolis 21-9

Next game: vs. Green Bay











24. New York Jets (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 17

Points in poll: 80

Highest-place vote: 20 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 26 (2)

Last week’s result: Loss vs. Miami 20-12

Next game: at Cleveland











25. Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 27

Points in poll: 66

Highest-place vote: 21 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 26 (4)

Last week’s result: Win at Washington 21-9

Next game: at Philadelphia











26. Houston Texans (0-2)

Last Week’s rank: 14

Points in poll: 64

Highest-place vote: 20 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 28 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss at Tennessee 20-17

Next game: vs. New York Giants











27. Detroit Lions (0-2)

Last Week’s rank: 26

Points in poll: 45

Highest-place vote: 22 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (2)

Last week’s result: Loss at San Francisco 30-27

Next game: vs. New England











28. New York Giants (0-2)

Last Week’s rank: 22

Points in poll: 41

Highest-place vote: 24 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (2)

Last week’s result: Loss at Dallas 20-13

Next game: at Houston











29. Oakland Raiders (0-2)

Last Week’s rank: 29

Points in poll: 37

Highest-place vote: 27 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (2)

Last week’s result: Loss at Denver 20-19

Next game: at Miami











30. Cleveland Browns (0-1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 30

Points in poll: 32

Highest-place vote: 27 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (2)

Last week’s result: Loss at New Orleans 21-18

Next game: vs. New York Jets











31. Arizona Cardinals (0-2)

Last Week’s rank: 31

Points in poll: 16

Highest-place vote: 30 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 32 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss at Los Angeles Rams 34-0

Next game: vs. Chicago











32. Buffalo Bills (0-2)

Last Week’s rank: 32

Points in poll: 10

Highest-place vote: 30 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 32 (7)

Last week’s result: Loss vs. Los Angeles Chargers 31-20

Next game: at Minnesota











